DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Report and Accounts for the year to 31 April 2020

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Report and Accounts for the year to 31 April 2020 06-Jul-2020 / 16:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CHEVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC Annual Report and Accounts for the year to 31 April 2020 Printed copies of the Annual Report will be sent to shareholders shortly. Additional copies may be obtained from the Corporate Secretary - Maitland Administration Services Limited, Hamilton Centre, Rodney Way, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 3BY. The financial information set out below does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts for the year ended 30 April 2020. The financial information for 2020 is derived from the statutory accounts for that year. The auditors, Hazlewoods LLP, have reported on the 2020 accounts. Their report was unqualified and did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditors draw attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report. The financial information for 2019 is derived from the statutory accounts for that year. The following text is copied from the Annual Report & Accounts. Strategic Report The Strategic Report comprising pages 1 to 16 has been prepared in accordance with Section 414A of the Companies Act 2006 ('the Act'). Its purpose is to inform shareholders and help them understand how the Directors have performed their duty under Section 172 of the Act to promote the success of the Company. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC ('the Company') and its subsidiary SDV 2025 ZDP PLC ('SDVP') ('the subsidiary') together form the Group. The Group's funds are invested principally in mid and smaller capitalised UK companies. The portfolio comprises companies listed on the Official List and companies admitted to trading on AIM. The Group does not invest in other investment trusts or in unquoted companies. No investment is made in preference shares, loan stock or notes, convertible securities or fixed interest securities. Financial Highlights 30 April 30 April Capital 2020 2019 % change Total gross assets (GBP'000) 42,040 62,032 (32.23) Total net assets (GBP'000) 26,034 44,659 (41.70) Net asset value per Ordinary share 124.86p 214.19p (41.71) Mid-market price per Ordinary share 127.50p 173.50p (26.51) Premium/(discount) 2.11% (19.00%) Net asset value per Zero Dividend Preference 105.48p 3.97 share 2025 109.67p Mid-market price per Zero Dividend 110.00p (7.27) Preference share 2025 102.00p (Discount)/premium (6.99%) 4.29% Year ended Year ended 30 April 30 April Revenue 2020 2019 % change Return per Ordinary share 9.45p 13.40p (29.48) Dividends declared per Ordinary share 9.60p 8.97p 7.02 Special dividends declared per Ordinary 2.50p (100.00) share - Total return Total return on Group gross assets (28.16%) (3.53%) Total return on Group's net assets* (total (6.39%) return as proportion of net assets after the provision for the Zero Dividend Preference shares) (25.85%) Total return on Group's net assets* (36.06%) (9.90%) Ongoing charges** 2.12% 1.95% Ongoing charges*** 1.50% 1.45% * Adding back dividends paid in the year. ** Calculated in accordance with the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC') guidelines. Based on total expenses, excluding finance costs, for the year and average net asset value. *** Based on gross assets. Chairman's Statement I sincerely hope all of our shareholders and their families are safe and well as we transition through the current lockdown status to a gradual return to something like a normal state. Albeit that might be somewhat different to what we have been used to in the past before the outbreak of Covid-19. Results The Company's net asset value per Ordinary share as at 30 April 2020 was 124.86p (2019: 214.19p), a decrease over the year of 41.7% with an Ordinary share price of 127.50p per share (2019: 173.50p). Total assets, including audited revenue reserves, were GBP42.040m (2019: GBP62.032m) and the total net assets were GBP26.034m (2019: GBP44.659m). The Company was launched on 12 May 1999, and the net asset value per Ordinary share has risen by 26.5% and a total of 195.85p has been paid in dividends, including the fourth interim dividend announced with this report. Since the year end, the net asset value per Ordinary share has risen to 125.58p as at 29 June 2020 and the discount to market NAV is currently 1.13%. In the year total dividends of 9.60p per Ordinary share were paid, including the fourth interim dividend of 2.40p. During the same period the MSCI Small Cap Index decreased by 17.08%. At this time the current underlying portfolio yield is very hard to evaluate, for obvious reasons. However, as a result of the policy over the past ten years of growing the annual dividend and retaining to revenue reserves the maximum permitted under the legislation relating to investment trusts, the Company is in a strong position and can pay its dividend for some time from accumulated reserves. The Company's portfolio is currently invested in 76 companies spread across 23 sectors. This spread creates a well diversified portfolio which will, in the future, lead to a strong return of dividend income and subsequently steady revenue growth and, in time, capital growth. Capital structure Since the collapse in the stock market in March, there have been a number of requests to issue new ordinary shares at a modest premium to the prevailing net asset value per share. To date these have been turned down because the issuing of such shares incurs a one-off cost with the London Stock Exchange and the Board will not issue shares, when all costs are taken into account, at a price that is not at least neutral to the existing shareholders. In addition, at this particular time, the Board feels that the revenue reserves that have been built up over the past ten years should only be applied to the shares that existed prior to the lockdown. If shares are issued in the future, the Board will take into account the two factors above, along with the undoubted opportunities that there are at this time to acquire shares in companies at 'the wrong price'. Dividend The Board has declared a fourth interim dividend of 2.40p per Ordinary share (2019: 2.40p) which, when added to the three quarterly interim dividends of 2.40p per Ordinary share, brings the total to 9.60p (2019: 8.97p) in respect of the year ended 30 April 2020, an increase of 7.02% over the previous year. As has been said before, it was the Board's intention, over time, to move the dividend profile gradually to a position where the four interim dividends paid are equal. This has now been achieved in the financial year just completed. The Company has revenue reserves which after payment of the fourth interim dividend represent some 172% of the current annual dividend or some 16.50p per Ordinary share. As a consequence, the Board has decided that the four interim dividends paid in respect of the financial year ending 30 April 2021 will not be less than that paid in respect of the financial year ended 30 April 2020. Outlook Many commentators in the UK and around the world are now commentating on the pace, scale and 'shape' of the recovery when it arises. Our view is that in certain sectors there will be a relatively rapid recovery over the next few months as the lockdown is eased. However, overall the economy will not return to where it was pre-lockdown. The final part of the recovery will take longer, as specific sectors such as hospitality and aerospace will need further time to get back to viability and the inevitable increase in unemployment will hold back the recovery. However, after three months we are encouraged by the resilience and strength of the portfolio companies and believe that, in the medium term, our companies will survive and prosper. Lord Lamont of Lerwick Chairman 6 July 2020 Investment Manager's Report In the year to 30 April 2020 there was a decline in Company's net asset value per share from 214.19p to 124.86p. At the same time the core dividend was increased by 7.02% in line with the targeted increase. The announcement of the fourth interim dividend is in line with the dividend policy as set out on 6 March 2019. Further, in line with that policy, the Company has not paid a special dividend in respect of the 2019/2020 financial year. It is well worth noting that since the 'Great Panic' the net asset value per share has recovered a large part of its immediate 'Covid-19 losses' from a low point of 84.66p on the 19 March and is currently, 29 June, 125.58p an increase of 48.3%. In the same way, the share price has improved from the 23 March level of 82.5p to its level on 29 June of 127.00p. As stated in the Chairman's Statement, the Board intends that total core dividends of not less than 9.60p will be paid in respect of the financial year ending 30 April 2021, made up of four interim dividends of at least 2.40p. Given the extraordinary developments of the past four months and the now almost forgotten events of the second half of last calendar year, I have decided to split this report into three sections:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2020 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Report -2-

1) The period from the end of last financial year to the appointment of Mr Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and of course Prime Minister; 2) The period until the announcement of the lockdown, and; 3) The period since the lockdown. The first period was dominated by the continuing, and what felt like continuous, political fighting and wrangling over the whole Brexit issue. Both sides of the issue would not be reconciled or compromise and the effect on investor perception was very poor. It continued the same negative investor view of the prospects for the United Kingdom economy which had generally been the case since the Referendum in June 2016. Shareholders I am sure recall 'the process' as being thoroughly exhausting and distracting. In this period we received a number of offers for our companies, which are set out below in the portfolio review section. At the time, it felt like our companies were being acquired at the 'wrong price'. Whilst the offer premiums were attractive, it was the prevailing share price the day before the offer that we felt was very wrong. Given the number of takeovers, it was clear that third parties looking at the UK economy and prospects were not at all put off as to whether the UK was in, or out, of the European Union. Finally, the process came to a head with the change of Prime Minister and the appointment of Mr Boris Johnson. Immediately, UK equities saw the start of a correction, as markets hate uncertainty and it was perceived that even leaving the EU was better than the saga of the prolonged leaving/not leaving process. Moving into the second period, investors became much more positive, as the agenda was moved on very quickly to 'life after Brexit'. This was of course added to with the very strong election performance by the Conservative Party winning enough seats to provide a clear majority meaning that at least decisions could now be made and passed into law. The UK equity markets enjoyed what has been called the 'Boris Bounce'. There is no doubt that our investee companies were relieved that they could finally plan for a known future. As an aside, the portfolio is made up largely of smaller UK public companies and sales to the EU were, and indeed are, a relatively small part of total sales and principally arise through the ownership of operating subsidiaries in countries who are members of the European Union.The manifesto on which the Conservatives won a large majority was based on resolving the Brexit issue and, as importantly, investing in new infrastructure and regions outside the South East of England. Again, this planned investment will be very positive for our largely UK-centric investee companies. Finally, the third period, being the time since the arrival of Covid-19 into the United Kingdom. The introduction of 'the lockdown', something never experienced before in the United Kingdom, led to a few days of what we are calling 'the Great Panic'. Share prices, across the board, collapsed as fear took over from uncertainty and the apocalyptic projections from Imperial College of 500,000 people dying were not the backcloth to any economy prospering. This trust, has in its 21-year life, been through a number of major market dislocations. The last major collapse was the Great Financial Crisis. Then, as shareholders will recall, there was a real fear of a collapse in the financial system around the world. At the time there was a major concern of mass insolvencies as access to credit had completely dried. The fund was then geared by fixed interest term loans from Lloyds Bank. The loans came with covenants which, whilst never breached, were a constant problem as the market in small company shares started declining in February 2007 and continued downwards until March 2009. At the time, the trust had very limited revenue reserves and as companies cancelled their dividends these had to be largely utilised. In this Covid-19 crisis, the trust finds itself in a much stronger position than in 2008. At this time the financial gearing is provided by the Zero Dividend Preference shares, which have no covenants and are in place until April 2025. Over the past ten years, the trust has built up revenue reserves such that the trust has one of the biggest reserves relative to its core annual dividend of all investment trusts. The impact of Covid-19 is all too obvious on our lives and the world and UK economy. A lesser known impact is the general, across the board, reduction or elimination of dividends paid by companies. Given the depth of the revenue reserves which we have built up since the the 'Great Financial Crisis' your company is able to continue paying dividends in the future. This stronger position has meant that the trust has been able to review its portfolio and to take action not driven by a desperate search for dividend income. We have created a 'Pandemic Portfolio', being those companies in the portfolio whose shares have fallen to a level probably never seen before and certainly well below the lowest levels reached in the Great Financial Crisis. It is our belief that purchases made at this time in what are good, well run companies will produce strong returns in the future. Portfolio review In the last year we have had seven takeovers: KCom Group, Mucklow (A&J) Group, Sanderson Group, Statpro, BCA Marketplace, Murgitroyd Group and Low & Bonar (2019: 2), and post the year end the offer for Moss Bros Group was confirmed. Including the above takeovers, two other holdings from the portfolio were sold in their entirety (2019: 4), Anglo African Oil and Gas and De La Rue. Shareholdings were reduced in 11 companies, including Belvoir Lettings, Bloomsbury Publishing, Castings, Clarke (T.), DFS Furniture, Jarvis Securities, Kin and Carta, Moss Bros Group, Strix Group, UP Global Sourcing Holdings and XP Power, all after strong share price performances. Eight new shareholdings were added to the Company's portfolio in the year, including: Close Brothers Group - Merchant Banking Group, Elementis - Speciality chemicals and personal care products, MTI Wireless Edge - Antennas and antenna systems, Portmeirion Group - Ceramic tablewear, giftware, glassware and home fragrance products, TheWorks.co.uk [1] - Retailer of gifts, arts and crafts, stationary, toys and books, Tyman - Supplier of engineered fenestration components and access solutions, Vertu Motors - Car dealership group, XPS Pensions - Pensions consultancy. The shareholdings were increased in 19 companies which were in the portfolio at the beginning of the financial year. As ever, this represents a significant part of the portfolio and again includes a number of holdings that were 'top sliced' in the early part of the year and then added to towards the end of the year at lower prices. Outlook Following the disastrous market collapse in the second half of March, it is pleasing to record a strong recovery over the past two months. Having been party to many electronic meetings over the past three months, it is clear that certain trends are emerging. Firstly, the forecasts developed at the point of the introduction of the lockdown have largely been beaten, and some by significant margins. Secondly, through the force of necessity, plans that had been in place to develop businesses over the next five years have been put in place now and will provide, in the near future, real improvements in efficiency and capacity and reduced costs. There is no doubt that a sharp recovery is taking place and that this will only increase as the lockdown is eased over the next few weeks. However, until the furlough scheme comes to an end it is impossible to say exactly where the economy will end up. As has been seen after the other major market shocks over the life of this trust, recovery has always been strong and the companies in the portfolio have come back stronger and fitter. We expect it to be no different this time. David Horner Chelverton Asset Management Limited 6 July 2020 Breakdown of Portfolio by Industry at 30 April 2020 Market value % of Bid Market sector GBP'000 portfolio Financial Services 6,286 15.6 Construction & Materials 3,347 8.2 Support Services 3,200 7.9 Household Goods & Home Construction 2,829 7.0 Industrial Engineering 2,591 6.4 General Retailers 2,459 6.1 Travel & Leisure 2,369 5.8 Nonlife Insurance 2,245 5.5 Media 2,180 5.3 Electronic & Electrical Equipment 2,017 5.0 Real Estate Investment & Services 1,950 4.8 Oil & Gas Producers 1,703 4.2 Life Insurance 1,336 3.3 Food Producers 1,301 3.2 Real Estate Investment Trusts 1,113 2.7 Technology Hardware & Equipment 829 2.0 Industrial Transportation 685 1.7 Banks 545 1.3 Food & Drug Retailers 517 1.3 Leisure Goods 468 1.2 General Industrials 387 0.9 Personal Care & Other Household Products 161 0.4 Chemicals 70 0.2 40,588 100.0 Breakdown of Portfolio by Market Capitalisation

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2020 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Report -3-

at 30 April 2019 Number of Companies GBP500m = 11 Source: Maitland Administration Services Limited Portfolio Statement at 30 April 2020 Market % of value Security Sector GBP'000 portfolio Diversified Gas & Oil Oil & Gas Producers 1,703 4.2 Randall & Quilter Nonlife Insurance 1,179 2.9 Belvoir Lettings Real Estate Investment 1,166 2.9 & Services Strix Group Electronic & 1,104 2.7 Electrical Equipment Chesnara Life Insurance 996 2.5 Devro Food Producers 953 2.3 Severfield Industrial Engineering 862 2.1 Flowtech Fluid Power Industrial Engineering 854 2.1 Amino Technologies Technology Hardware & 829 2.0 Equipment Bloomsbury Publishing Media 820 2.0 Epwin Group Construction & 812 2.0 Materials Castings Industrial Engineering 800 2.0 Jarvis Securities Financial Services 800 2.0 Crest Nicholson Household Goods & Home 770 1.9 Construction Alumasc Group Construction & 770 1.9 Materials UP Global Sourcing Household Goods & Home 768 1.9 Holdings Construction Clarke (T.) Construction & 747 1.8 Materials Polar Capital Holdings Financial Services 721 1.8 Ramsdens Holdings Financial Services 700 1.7 Essentra Support Services 696 1.7 Vistry Group Household Goods & Home 695 1.7 Construction Brewin Dolphin Holdings Financial Services 684 1.7 GVC Holdings Travel & Leisure 678 1.7 DFS Furniture General Retailers 675 1.7 Go-Ahead Group Travel & Leisure 669 1.6 Numis Corporation Financial Services 665 1.6 Personal Group Holdings Nonlife Insurance 644 1.6 XP Power Electronic & 634 1.6 Electrical Equipment Babcock International Support Services 632 1.6 Appreciate Group Financial Services 615 1.5 Headlam Group Household Goods & Home 596 1.5 Construction STV Media 583 1.4 Regional REIT Real Estate Investment 581 1.4 Trusts Shoe Zone General Retailers 563 1.4 Orchard Funding Group Financial Services 563 1.4 XPS Pensions Financial Services 550 1.4 Close Brothers Group Banks 545 1.3 Redde Northgate Support Services 539 1.3 Town Centre Securities Real Estate Investment 532 1.3 Trusts Marston's Travel & Leisure 528 1.3 McColl's Retail Group Food & Drug Retailers 517 1.3 Tyman Construction & 505 1.2 Materials Vertu Motors General Retailers 494 1.2 Palace Capital Real Estate Investment 486 1.2 & Services Photo-me International Leisure Goods 468 1.2 Finncap Group Financial Services 450 1.1 RTC Group Support Services 450 1.1 Sabre Insurance Nonlife Insurance 422 1.0 Centaur Media Media 408 1.0 Braemar Shipping Industrial 400 1.0 Services Transportation Restaurant Group Travel & Leisure 396 1.0 Premier Miton Group Financial Services 388 1.0 Wilmington Group Media 369 0.9 Bakkavor Food Producers 348 0.9 Hansard Global Life Insurance 340 0.8 Coral Products General Industrials 300 0.7 Foxtons Group Real Estate Investment 298 0.7 & Services DX Group Industrial 285 0.7 Transportation MTI Wireless Edge Electronic & 279 0.7 Electrical Equipment Kin & Carta Support Services 270 0.7 Saga General Retailers 243 0.6 Connect Group Support Services 234 0.6 Galliford Try Construction & 226 0.6 Materials RPS Group Support Services 207 0.5 Kier Group Construction & 207 0.5 Materials Moss Bros Group General Retailers 199 0.5 Gattaca Support Services 172 0.4 Brown (N) Group General Retailers 168 0.4 Portmeirion Group Personal Care & Other 161 0.4 Household Products GLI Finance Financial Services 150 0.4 TheWorks.co.uk [1] General Retailers 117 0.3 Revolution Bars Group Travel & Leisure 98 0.2 Low & Bonar General Industrials 87 0.2 Titon Holdings Construction & 80 0.2 Materials Chamberlin Industrial Engineering 75 0.2 Elementis Chemicals 70 0.2 Total Portfolio 40,588 100.0 Investment Objective and Policy The investment objective of the Company is to provide Ordinary shareholders with a high income and opportunity for capital growth, having provided a capital return sufficient to repay the full final capital entitlement of the Zero Dividend Preference shares issued by the wholly owned subsidiary company SDVP. The Company's investment policy is that: · The Company will invest in equities in order to achieve its investment objectives, which are to provide both income and capital growth, predominantly through investment in mid and smaller capitalised UK companies admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and traded on the London Stock Exchange Main Market or traded on AIM. · The Company will not invest in preference shares, loan stock or notes, convertible securities or fixed interest securities or any similar securities convertible into shares; nor will it invest in the securities of other investment trusts or in unquoted companies. Performance Analysis using Key Performance Indicators At each quarterly Board meeting, the Directors consider a number of key performance indicators ('KPIs') to assess the Group's success in achieving its objectives, including the net asset value ('NAV'), the dividend per share and the total ongoing charges. · The Group's Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income is set out on page 46. · A total dividend for the year to 30 April 2020 of 9.60p (2019: 11.47p) per Ordinary share has been declared to shareholders by way of three payments totalling 7.20p per Ordinary share plus a fourth interim dividend payment of 2.40p per Ordinary share. · The NAV per Ordinary share at 30 April 2020 was 124.86p (2019: 214.19p). · The ongoing charges (including investment management fees and other expenses but excluding exceptional items) for the year ended 30 April 2020 were 2.12% (2019: 1.95%). Principal Risks The Directors confirm that they have carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its objective, business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. The Board regularly considers the principal risks facing the Company. Mitigation of these risks is sought and achieved in a number of ways as set out below: Market risk The Company is exposed to UK market risk due to fluctuations in the market prices of its investments. The Investment Manager actively monitors economic performance of investee companies and reports regularly to the Board on a formal and informal basis. The Board formally meets with the Investment Manager on a quarterly basis when the portfolio transactions and performance are discussed and reviewed. The Company is substantially dependent on the services of the Investment Manager's investment team for the implementation of its investment policy. The Company may hold a proportion of the portfolio in cash or cash equivalent investments from time to time. Whilst during positive stock market movements the portfolio may forego potential gains, during negative market movements this may provide protection. Discount volatility The Board recognises that, as a closed ended company, it is in the long-term interests of shareholders to reduce discount volatility and believes that the prime driver of discounts over the longer term is performance. The Board, with its advisers, monitors the Company's discount levels and shares may be bought back should it be thought appropriate to do so by the Board. Regulatory risks A breach of Companies Act provisions and Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') rules may result in the Group's companies being liable to fines or the suspension of either of the Group companies from listing and from trading on the London Stock Exchange. The Board, with its advisers, monitors the Group and SDVP's regulatory obligations both on an ongoing basis and at quarterly Board meetings. Financial risk The financial position of the Group is reviewed in detail at each Board

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2020 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)

meeting and monitored by the Audit Committee. Political risk The Board recognises that changes in the political landscape may substantially affect the Company's prospects and the value of its portfolio companies. There are risks associated with the departure of the UK from the European Union ('EU') and the nature of future trading relationships remains unclear. Potential changes to the UK's policies and regulatory landscape following the UK's departure from the EU could also impact the Company. Potential consequences for the Company are monitored and assessed by the Board. Climate change risk The Board and Investment Manager consider how climate change could affect the Company's portfolio companies and shareholder returns. The coronavirus pandemic The Board recognises that the pandemic is impacting economies and financial markets worldwide. It has already resulted in a decrease in value of the Company's investments and may impact the Company's revenues in the forthcoming year and into the future. The Board and Investment Manager continue to monitor the effects of the pandemic on the market. Accounting policies New developments in accounting standards and industry-related issues are actively reported to and monitored by the Board and its advisers, ensuring that appropriate accounting policies are adhered to. A more detailed explanation of the financial risks facing the Group is given in note 23 to the financial statements on pages 64 to 68. Gearing The Company's shares are geared by the Zero Dividend Preference shares and should be regarded as carrying above average risk, since a positive NAV for the Company's shareholders will be dependent upon the Company's assets being sufficient to meet those prior final entitlements of the holders of Zero Dividend Preference shares. As a consequence of the gearing, a decline in the value of the Company's investment portfolio will result in a greater percentage decline in the NAV of the Ordinary shares and vice versa. Section 172 Statement The Directors are conscious of their duties to promote the success of the Company under Section 172 of the Companies Act 2006, for the benefit of the shareholders, giving careful consideration to wider stakeholders' interests and the environment in which it operates. The Board recognises that its decisions are material to the Company but also the Company's key stakeholders as identified below. In making decisions, the Board considered the outcome from its stakeholder engagement as well as the need to act fairly between the members of the Company. Key stakeholders Investors - The Company's shareholders have a significant role in monitoring and safeguarding the governance of the Company. Shareholders have access to the Board via the Company Secretary and the Investment Manager throughout the year. These communications help the Board make informed decisions when considering how to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of shareholders. This year, the Annual General Meeting to be held on 9 September 2020 is to be closed to shareholders owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and only Directors will attend. Shareholders are therefore strongly encouraged to vote by proxy, appointing the Chairman as their proxy. Shareholders are also encouraged to put forward any queries to the Company Secretary in advance of the Annual General Meeting. Investment Manager - The Board recognises the critical role of the Investment Manager in the success of the Company. The Investment Manager attends Board and Audit Committee meetings, to participate in transparent discussions where constructive challenge is encouraged. The Board and Investment Manager communicate regularly outside of these meetings with the aim of maintaining an open and collegial relationship. The Investment Manager's performance is evaluated informally on a regular basis, with a formal review carried out on an annual basis by the Board when performing the functions of a management engagement committee. The Investment Management Agreement is reviewed as part of this process as referred to on page 27. Key suppliers - The Company employs a collaborative approach and looks to build long term partnerships with its key suppliers. Key suppliers are required to report to the Board on a regular basis and their performance and the terms on which they are engaged, are evaluated and considered annually, as detailed on page 27. Portfolio companies - The Investment Manager regularly liaises with the management teams of companies within the Investment Portfolio and reports on findings to the Board on at least a quarterly basis. Regulators - The Board regularly reviews the regulatory landscape and ensures compliance with rules and regulations relevant to the Company. Compliance with relevant rules and regulations is assessed on at least an annual basis. Viability Statement The Board reviews the performance and progress of the Company over various time periods and uses these assessments, regular investment performance updates from the Investment Manager and a continuing programme of monitoring risk, to assess the future viability of the Company. The Directors consider that a period of three years is the most appropriate time horizon to consider the Company's viability and, after careful analysis, taking into account the potential impact of the risks and uncertainties it is exposed to, including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Directors believe that the Company is viable over a three-year period. Three years is considered by the Board to be the maximum period over which it is feasible to make predictions. The following facts support the Directors' view: · The Company has a liquid investment portfolio invested predominantly in readily realisable smaller capitalised UK-listed and AIM traded securities and has some short-term cash on deposit. · Revenue expenses of the Company are covered multiple times by investment income. In order to maintain viability, the Company has a robust risk control framework for the identification and mitigation of risk, which is reviewed regularly by the Board. The Directors also seek reassurance from service providers, to whom all management and administrative functions are delegated, that their operations are well managed and they are taking appropriate action to monitor and mitigate risk. The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period of the assessment. Other Statutory Information Company status and business model The Company was incorporated on 6 April 1999 and commenced trading on 12 May 1999. The Company is a closed-ended investment trust with registered number 03749536. Its capital structure consists of Ordinary shares of 25p each, which are listed and traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The principal activity of the Company is to carry on business as an investment trust. The Company has been granted approval from HMRC as an investment trust under Sections 1158/1159 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 ('1158/1159') on an ongoing basis. The Company will be treated as an investment trust company subject to there being no serious breaches of the conditions for approval. The Company is also an investment company as defined in Section 833 of the Companies Act 2006. The current portfolio of the Company is such that its shares are eligible for inclusion in ISAs up to the maximum annual subscription limit and the Directors expect this eligibility to be maintained. The Group financial statements consolidate the audited annual report and financial statements of the Company and SDVP, its subsidiary undertaking, for the year ended 30 April 2020. The Company owns 100% of the issued ordinary share capital of SDVP, which was incorporated on 25 October 2017. Further information on the capital structure of the Company and SDVP can be found on pages 72 to 73. AIFM The Board is compliant with the directive and is registered as a Small Registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager ('AIFM') with the FCA and all required returns have been completed and filed. Employees, environmental, human rights and community issues The Board recognises the requirement under Section 414C of the Companies Act to detail information about employees, environmental, human rights and community issues, including information about any policies it has in relation to these matters and the effectiveness of these policies. These requirements and the requirements of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 do not apply to the Company as it has no employees and no physical assets, all the Directors are non-executive and it has outsourced all its management and administrative functions to third-party service providers. The Company has therefore not reported further in respect of these provisions. However, in carrying out its activities and in relationships with service providers, the Company aims to conduct itself responsibly, ethically and fairly. Environmental, Social, Governance ('ESG') ESG matters will have an increasing prominence in future financial and regulatory reporting. In company meetings, the Investment Manager routinely questions the corporate management on a variety of topics, such as safety records and the make-up of their board papers, to ensure companies are adhering to best practice. The way companies respond to ESG issues can affect their business

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2020 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)