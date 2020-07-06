DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Report and Accounts for the year to 31 April 2020

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Report and Accounts for the year to 31 April 2020 06-Jul-2020 / 16:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CHEVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC Annual Report and Accounts for the year to 31 April 2020 Printed copies of the Annual Report will be sent to shareholders shortly. Additional copies may be obtained from the Corporate Secretary - Maitland Administration Services Limited, Hamilton Centre, Rodney Way, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 3BY. The financial information set out below does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts for the year ended 30 April 2020. The financial information for 2020 is derived from the statutory accounts for that year. The auditors, Hazlewoods LLP, have reported on the 2020 accounts. Their report was unqualified and did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditors draw attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report. The financial information for 2019 is derived from the statutory accounts for that year. The following text is copied from the Annual Report & Accounts. Strategic Report The Strategic Report comprising pages 1 to 16 has been prepared in accordance with Section 414A of the Companies Act 2006 ('the Act'). Its purpose is to inform shareholders and help them understand how the Directors have performed their duty under Section 172 of the Act to promote the success of the Company. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC ('the Company') and its subsidiary SDV 2025 ZDP PLC ('SDVP') ('the subsidiary') together form the Group. The Group's funds are invested principally in mid and smaller capitalised UK companies. The portfolio comprises companies listed on the Official List and companies admitted to trading on AIM. The Group does not invest in other investment trusts or in unquoted companies. No investment is made in preference shares, loan stock or notes, convertible securities or fixed interest securities. Financial Highlights 30 April 30 April Capital 2020 2019 % change Total gross assets (GBP'000) 42,040 62,032 (32.23) Total net assets (GBP'000) 26,034 44,659 (41.70) Net asset value per Ordinary share 124.86p 214.19p (41.71) Mid-market price per Ordinary share 127.50p 173.50p (26.51) Premium/(discount) 2.11% (19.00%) Net asset value per Zero Dividend Preference 105.48p 3.97 share 2025 109.67p Mid-market price per Zero Dividend 110.00p (7.27) Preference share 2025 102.00p (Discount)/premium (6.99%) 4.29% Year ended Year ended 30 April 30 April Revenue 2020 2019 % change Return per Ordinary share 9.45p 13.40p (29.48) Dividends declared per Ordinary share 9.60p 8.97p 7.02 Special dividends declared per Ordinary 2.50p (100.00) share - Total return Total return on Group gross assets (28.16%) (3.53%) Total return on Group's net assets* (total (6.39%) return as proportion of net assets after the provision for the Zero Dividend Preference shares) (25.85%) Total return on Group's net assets* (36.06%) (9.90%) Ongoing charges** 2.12% 1.95% Ongoing charges*** 1.50% 1.45% * Adding back dividends paid in the year. ** Calculated in accordance with the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC') guidelines. Based on total expenses, excluding finance costs, for the year and average net asset value. *** Based on gross assets. Chairman's Statement I sincerely hope all of our shareholders and their families are safe and well as we transition through the current lockdown status to a gradual return to something like a normal state. Albeit that might be somewhat different to what we have been used to in the past before the outbreak of Covid-19. Results The Company's net asset value per Ordinary share as at 30 April 2020 was 124.86p (2019: 214.19p), a decrease over the year of 41.7% with an Ordinary share price of 127.50p per share (2019: 173.50p). Total assets, including audited revenue reserves, were GBP42.040m (2019: GBP62.032m) and the total net assets were GBP26.034m (2019: GBP44.659m). The Company was launched on 12 May 1999, and the net asset value per Ordinary share has risen by 26.5% and a total of 195.85p has been paid in dividends, including the fourth interim dividend announced with this report. Since the year end, the net asset value per Ordinary share has risen to 125.58p as at 29 June 2020 and the discount to market NAV is currently 1.13%. In the year total dividends of 9.60p per Ordinary share were paid, including the fourth interim dividend of 2.40p. During the same period the MSCI Small Cap Index decreased by 17.08%. At this time the current underlying portfolio yield is very hard to evaluate, for obvious reasons. However, as a result of the policy over the past ten years of growing the annual dividend and retaining to revenue reserves the maximum permitted under the legislation relating to investment trusts, the Company is in a strong position and can pay its dividend for some time from accumulated reserves. The Company's portfolio is currently invested in 76 companies spread across 23 sectors. This spread creates a well diversified portfolio which will, in the future, lead to a strong return of dividend income and subsequently steady revenue growth and, in time, capital growth. Capital structure Since the collapse in the stock market in March, there have been a number of requests to issue new ordinary shares at a modest premium to the prevailing net asset value per share. To date these have been turned down because the issuing of such shares incurs a one-off cost with the London Stock Exchange and the Board will not issue shares, when all costs are taken into account, at a price that is not at least neutral to the existing shareholders. In addition, at this particular time, the Board feels that the revenue reserves that have been built up over the past ten years should only be applied to the shares that existed prior to the lockdown. If shares are issued in the future, the Board will take into account the two factors above, along with the undoubted opportunities that there are at this time to acquire shares in companies at 'the wrong price'. Dividend The Board has declared a fourth interim dividend of 2.40p per Ordinary share (2019: 2.40p) which, when added to the three quarterly interim dividends of 2.40p per Ordinary share, brings the total to 9.60p (2019: 8.97p) in respect of the year ended 30 April 2020, an increase of 7.02% over the previous year. As has been said before, it was the Board's intention, over time, to move the dividend profile gradually to a position where the four interim dividends paid are equal. This has now been achieved in the financial year just completed. The Company has revenue reserves which after payment of the fourth interim dividend represent some 172% of the current annual dividend or some 16.50p per Ordinary share. As a consequence, the Board has decided that the four interim dividends paid in respect of the financial year ending 30 April 2021 will not be less than that paid in respect of the financial year ended 30 April 2020. Outlook Many commentators in the UK and around the world are now commentating on the pace, scale and 'shape' of the recovery when it arises. Our view is that in certain sectors there will be a relatively rapid recovery over the next few months as the lockdown is eased. However, overall the economy will not return to where it was pre-lockdown. The final part of the recovery will take longer, as specific sectors such as hospitality and aerospace will need further time to get back to viability and the inevitable increase in unemployment will hold back the recovery. However, after three months we are encouraged by the resilience and strength of the portfolio companies and believe that, in the medium term, our companies will survive and prosper. Lord Lamont of Lerwick Chairman 6 July 2020 Investment Manager's Report In the year to 30 April 2020 there was a decline in Company's net asset value per share from 214.19p to 124.86p. At the same time the core dividend was increased by 7.02% in line with the targeted increase. The announcement of the fourth interim dividend is in line with the dividend policy as set out on 6 March 2019. Further, in line with that policy, the Company has not paid a special dividend in respect of the 2019/2020 financial year. It is well worth noting that since the 'Great Panic' the net asset value per share has recovered a large part of its immediate 'Covid-19 losses' from a low point of 84.66p on the 19 March and is currently, 29 June, 125.58p an increase of 48.3%. In the same way, the share price has improved from the 23 March level of 82.5p to its level on 29 June of 127.00p. As stated in the Chairman's Statement, the Board intends that total core dividends of not less than 9.60p will be paid in respect of the financial year ending 30 April 2021, made up of four interim dividends of at least 2.40p. Given the extraordinary developments of the past four months and the now almost forgotten events of the second half of last calendar year, I have decided to split this report into three sections:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2020 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Report -2-

1) The period from the end of last financial year to the appointment of Mr Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and of course Prime Minister; 2) The period until the announcement of the lockdown, and; 3) The period since the lockdown. The first period was dominated by the continuing, and what felt like continuous, political fighting and wrangling over the whole Brexit issue. Both sides of the issue would not be reconciled or compromise and the effect on investor perception was very poor. It continued the same negative investor view of the prospects for the United Kingdom economy which had generally been the case since the Referendum in June 2016. Shareholders I am sure recall 'the process' as being thoroughly exhausting and distracting. In this period we received a number of offers for our companies, which are set out below in the portfolio review section. At the time, it felt like our companies were being acquired at the 'wrong price'. Whilst the offer premiums were attractive, it was the prevailing share price the day before the offer that we felt was very wrong. Given the number of takeovers, it was clear that third parties looking at the UK economy and prospects were not at all put off as to whether the UK was in, or out, of the European Union. Finally, the process came to a head with the change of Prime Minister and the appointment of Mr Boris Johnson. Immediately, UK equities saw the start of a correction, as markets hate uncertainty and it was perceived that even leaving the EU was better than the saga of the prolonged leaving/not leaving process. Moving into the second period, investors became much more positive, as the agenda was moved on very quickly to 'life after Brexit'. This was of course added to with the very strong election performance by the Conservative Party winning enough seats to provide a clear majority meaning that at least decisions could now be made and passed into law. The UK equity markets enjoyed what has been called the 'Boris Bounce'. There is no doubt that our investee companies were relieved that they could finally plan for a known future. As an aside, the portfolio is made up largely of smaller UK public companies and sales to the EU were, and indeed are, a relatively small part of total sales and principally arise through the ownership of operating subsidiaries in countries who are members of the European Union.The manifesto on which the Conservatives won a large majority was based on resolving the Brexit issue and, as importantly, investing in new infrastructure and regions outside the South East of England. Again, this planned investment will be very positive for our largely UK-centric investee companies. Finally, the third period, being the time since the arrival of Covid-19 into the United Kingdom. The introduction of 'the lockdown', something never experienced before in the United Kingdom, led to a few days of what we are calling 'the Great Panic'. Share prices, across the board, collapsed as fear took over from uncertainty and the apocalyptic projections from Imperial College of 500,000 people dying were not the backcloth to any economy prospering. This trust, has in its 21-year life, been through a number of major market dislocations. The last major collapse was the Great Financial Crisis. Then, as shareholders will recall, there was a real fear of a collapse in the financial system around the world. At the time there was a major concern of mass insolvencies as access to credit had completely dried. The fund was then geared by fixed interest term loans from Lloyds Bank. The loans came with covenants which, whilst never breached, were a constant problem as the market in small company shares started declining in February 2007 and continued downwards until March 2009. At the time, the trust had very limited revenue reserves and as companies cancelled their dividends these had to be largely utilised. In this Covid-19 crisis, the trust finds itself in a much stronger position than in 2008. At this time the financial gearing is provided by the Zero Dividend Preference shares, which have no covenants and are in place until April 2025. Over the past ten years, the trust has built up revenue reserves such that the trust has one of the biggest reserves relative to its core annual dividend of all investment trusts. The impact of Covid-19 is all too obvious on our lives and the world and UK economy. A lesser known impact is the general, across the board, reduction or elimination of dividends paid by companies. Given the depth of the revenue reserves which we have built up since the the 'Great Financial Crisis' your company is able to continue paying dividends in the future. This stronger position has meant that the trust has been able to review its portfolio and to take action not driven by a desperate search for dividend income. We have created a 'Pandemic Portfolio', being those companies in the portfolio whose shares have fallen to a level probably never seen before and certainly well below the lowest levels reached in the Great Financial Crisis. It is our belief that purchases made at this time in what are good, well run companies will produce strong returns in the future. Portfolio review In the last year we have had seven takeovers: KCom Group, Mucklow (A&J) Group, Sanderson Group, Statpro, BCA Marketplace, Murgitroyd Group and Low & Bonar (2019: 2), and post the year end the offer for Moss Bros Group was confirmed. Including the above takeovers, two other holdings from the portfolio were sold in their entirety (2019: 4), Anglo African Oil and Gas and De La Rue. Shareholdings were reduced in 11 companies, including Belvoir Lettings, Bloomsbury Publishing, Castings, Clarke (T.), DFS Furniture, Jarvis Securities, Kin and Carta, Moss Bros Group, Strix Group, UP Global Sourcing Holdings and XP Power, all after strong share price performances. Eight new shareholdings were added to the Company's portfolio in the year, including: Close Brothers Group - Merchant Banking Group, Elementis - Speciality chemicals and personal care products, MTI Wireless Edge - Antennas and antenna systems, Portmeirion Group - Ceramic tablewear, giftware, glassware and home fragrance products, TheWorks.co.uk [1] - Retailer of gifts, arts and crafts, stationary, toys and books, Tyman - Supplier of engineered fenestration components and access solutions, Vertu Motors - Car dealership group, XPS Pensions - Pensions consultancy. The shareholdings were increased in 19 companies which were in the portfolio at the beginning of the financial year. As ever, this represents a significant part of the portfolio and again includes a number of holdings that were 'top sliced' in the early part of the year and then added to towards the end of the year at lower prices. Outlook Following the disastrous market collapse in the second half of March, it is pleasing to record a strong recovery over the past two months. Having been party to many electronic meetings over the past three months, it is clear that certain trends are emerging. Firstly, the forecasts developed at the point of the introduction of the lockdown have largely been beaten, and some by significant margins. Secondly, through the force of necessity, plans that had been in place to develop businesses over the next five years have been put in place now and will provide, in the near future, real improvements in efficiency and capacity and reduced costs. There is no doubt that a sharp recovery is taking place and that this will only increase as the lockdown is eased over the next few weeks. However, until the furlough scheme comes to an end it is impossible to say exactly where the economy will end up. As has been seen after the other major market shocks over the life of this trust, recovery has always been strong and the companies in the portfolio have come back stronger and fitter. We expect it to be no different this time. David Horner Chelverton Asset Management Limited 6 July 2020 Breakdown of Portfolio by Industry at 30 April 2020 Market value % of Bid Market sector GBP'000 portfolio Financial Services 6,286 15.6 Construction & Materials 3,347 8.2 Support Services 3,200 7.9 Household Goods & Home Construction 2,829 7.0 Industrial Engineering 2,591 6.4 General Retailers 2,459 6.1 Travel & Leisure 2,369 5.8 Nonlife Insurance 2,245 5.5 Media 2,180 5.3 Electronic & Electrical Equipment 2,017 5.0 Real Estate Investment & Services 1,950 4.8 Oil & Gas Producers 1,703 4.2 Life Insurance 1,336 3.3 Food Producers 1,301 3.2 Real Estate Investment Trusts 1,113 2.7 Technology Hardware & Equipment 829 2.0 Industrial Transportation 685 1.7 Banks 545 1.3 Food & Drug Retailers 517 1.3 Leisure Goods 468 1.2 General Industrials 387 0.9 Personal Care & Other Household Products 161 0.4 Chemicals 70 0.2 40,588 100.0 Breakdown of Portfolio by Market Capitalisation

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2020 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Report -3-

at 30 April 2019 Number of Companies GBP500m = 11 Source: Maitland Administration Services Limited Portfolio Statement at 30 April 2020 Market % of value Security Sector GBP'000 portfolio Diversified Gas & Oil Oil & Gas Producers 1,703 4.2 Randall & Quilter Nonlife Insurance 1,179 2.9 Belvoir Lettings Real Estate Investment 1,166 2.9 & Services Strix Group Electronic & 1,104 2.7 Electrical Equipment Chesnara Life Insurance 996 2.5 Devro Food Producers 953 2.3 Severfield Industrial Engineering 862 2.1 Flowtech Fluid Power Industrial Engineering 854 2.1 Amino Technologies Technology Hardware & 829 2.0 Equipment Bloomsbury Publishing Media 820 2.0 Epwin Group Construction & 812 2.0 Materials Castings Industrial Engineering 800 2.0 Jarvis Securities Financial Services 800 2.0 Crest Nicholson Household Goods & Home 770 1.9 Construction Alumasc Group Construction & 770 1.9 Materials UP Global Sourcing Household Goods & Home 768 1.9 Holdings Construction Clarke (T.) Construction & 747 1.8 Materials Polar Capital Holdings Financial Services 721 1.8 Ramsdens Holdings Financial Services 700 1.7 Essentra Support Services 696 1.7 Vistry Group Household Goods & Home 695 1.7 Construction Brewin Dolphin Holdings Financial Services 684 1.7 GVC Holdings Travel & Leisure 678 1.7 DFS Furniture General Retailers 675 1.7 Go-Ahead Group Travel & Leisure 669 1.6 Numis Corporation Financial Services 665 1.6 Personal Group Holdings Nonlife Insurance 644 1.6 XP Power Electronic & 634 1.6 Electrical Equipment Babcock International Support Services 632 1.6 Appreciate Group Financial Services 615 1.5 Headlam Group Household Goods & Home 596 1.5 Construction STV Media 583 1.4 Regional REIT Real Estate Investment 581 1.4 Trusts Shoe Zone General Retailers 563 1.4 Orchard Funding Group Financial Services 563 1.4 XPS Pensions Financial Services 550 1.4 Close Brothers Group Banks 545 1.3 Redde Northgate Support Services 539 1.3 Town Centre Securities Real Estate Investment 532 1.3 Trusts Marston's Travel & Leisure 528 1.3 McColl's Retail Group Food & Drug Retailers 517 1.3 Tyman Construction & 505 1.2 Materials Vertu Motors General Retailers 494 1.2 Palace Capital Real Estate Investment 486 1.2 & Services Photo-me International Leisure Goods 468 1.2 Finncap Group Financial Services 450 1.1 RTC Group Support Services 450 1.1 Sabre Insurance Nonlife Insurance 422 1.0 Centaur Media Media 408 1.0 Braemar Shipping Industrial 400 1.0 Services Transportation Restaurant Group Travel & Leisure 396 1.0 Premier Miton Group Financial Services 388 1.0 Wilmington Group Media 369 0.9 Bakkavor Food Producers 348 0.9 Hansard Global Life Insurance 340 0.8 Coral Products General Industrials 300 0.7 Foxtons Group Real Estate Investment 298 0.7 & Services DX Group Industrial 285 0.7 Transportation MTI Wireless Edge Electronic & 279 0.7 Electrical Equipment Kin & Carta Support Services 270 0.7 Saga General Retailers 243 0.6 Connect Group Support Services 234 0.6 Galliford Try Construction & 226 0.6 Materials RPS Group Support Services 207 0.5 Kier Group Construction & 207 0.5 Materials Moss Bros Group General Retailers 199 0.5 Gattaca Support Services 172 0.4 Brown (N) Group General Retailers 168 0.4 Portmeirion Group Personal Care & Other 161 0.4 Household Products GLI Finance Financial Services 150 0.4 TheWorks.co.uk [1] General Retailers 117 0.3 Revolution Bars Group Travel & Leisure 98 0.2 Low & Bonar General Industrials 87 0.2 Titon Holdings Construction & 80 0.2 Materials Chamberlin Industrial Engineering 75 0.2 Elementis Chemicals 70 0.2 Total Portfolio 40,588 100.0 Investment Objective and Policy The investment objective of the Company is to provide Ordinary shareholders with a high income and opportunity for capital growth, having provided a capital return sufficient to repay the full final capital entitlement of the Zero Dividend Preference shares issued by the wholly owned subsidiary company SDVP. The Company's investment policy is that: · The Company will invest in equities in order to achieve its investment objectives, which are to provide both income and capital growth, predominantly through investment in mid and smaller capitalised UK companies admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and traded on the London Stock Exchange Main Market or traded on AIM. · The Company will not invest in preference shares, loan stock or notes, convertible securities or fixed interest securities or any similar securities convertible into shares; nor will it invest in the securities of other investment trusts or in unquoted companies. Performance Analysis using Key Performance Indicators At each quarterly Board meeting, the Directors consider a number of key performance indicators ('KPIs') to assess the Group's success in achieving its objectives, including the net asset value ('NAV'), the dividend per share and the total ongoing charges. · The Group's Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income is set out on page 46. · A total dividend for the year to 30 April 2020 of 9.60p (2019: 11.47p) per Ordinary share has been declared to shareholders by way of three payments totalling 7.20p per Ordinary share plus a fourth interim dividend payment of 2.40p per Ordinary share. · The NAV per Ordinary share at 30 April 2020 was 124.86p (2019: 214.19p). · The ongoing charges (including investment management fees and other expenses but excluding exceptional items) for the year ended 30 April 2020 were 2.12% (2019: 1.95%). Principal Risks The Directors confirm that they have carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its objective, business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. The Board regularly considers the principal risks facing the Company. Mitigation of these risks is sought and achieved in a number of ways as set out below: Market risk The Company is exposed to UK market risk due to fluctuations in the market prices of its investments. The Investment Manager actively monitors economic performance of investee companies and reports regularly to the Board on a formal and informal basis. The Board formally meets with the Investment Manager on a quarterly basis when the portfolio transactions and performance are discussed and reviewed. The Company is substantially dependent on the services of the Investment Manager's investment team for the implementation of its investment policy. The Company may hold a proportion of the portfolio in cash or cash equivalent investments from time to time. Whilst during positive stock market movements the portfolio may forego potential gains, during negative market movements this may provide protection. Discount volatility The Board recognises that, as a closed ended company, it is in the long-term interests of shareholders to reduce discount volatility and believes that the prime driver of discounts over the longer term is performance. The Board, with its advisers, monitors the Company's discount levels and shares may be bought back should it be thought appropriate to do so by the Board. Regulatory risks A breach of Companies Act provisions and Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') rules may result in the Group's companies being liable to fines or the suspension of either of the Group companies from listing and from trading on the London Stock Exchange. The Board, with its advisers, monitors the Group and SDVP's regulatory obligations both on an ongoing basis and at quarterly Board meetings. Financial risk The financial position of the Group is reviewed in detail at each Board

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2020 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Report -4-

meeting and monitored by the Audit Committee. Political risk The Board recognises that changes in the political landscape may substantially affect the Company's prospects and the value of its portfolio companies. There are risks associated with the departure of the UK from the European Union ('EU') and the nature of future trading relationships remains unclear. Potential changes to the UK's policies and regulatory landscape following the UK's departure from the EU could also impact the Company. Potential consequences for the Company are monitored and assessed by the Board. Climate change risk The Board and Investment Manager consider how climate change could affect the Company's portfolio companies and shareholder returns. The coronavirus pandemic The Board recognises that the pandemic is impacting economies and financial markets worldwide. It has already resulted in a decrease in value of the Company's investments and may impact the Company's revenues in the forthcoming year and into the future. The Board and Investment Manager continue to monitor the effects of the pandemic on the market. Accounting policies New developments in accounting standards and industry-related issues are actively reported to and monitored by the Board and its advisers, ensuring that appropriate accounting policies are adhered to. A more detailed explanation of the financial risks facing the Group is given in note 23 to the financial statements on pages 64 to 68. Gearing The Company's shares are geared by the Zero Dividend Preference shares and should be regarded as carrying above average risk, since a positive NAV for the Company's shareholders will be dependent upon the Company's assets being sufficient to meet those prior final entitlements of the holders of Zero Dividend Preference shares. As a consequence of the gearing, a decline in the value of the Company's investment portfolio will result in a greater percentage decline in the NAV of the Ordinary shares and vice versa. Section 172 Statement The Directors are conscious of their duties to promote the success of the Company under Section 172 of the Companies Act 2006, for the benefit of the shareholders, giving careful consideration to wider stakeholders' interests and the environment in which it operates. The Board recognises that its decisions are material to the Company but also the Company's key stakeholders as identified below. In making decisions, the Board considered the outcome from its stakeholder engagement as well as the need to act fairly between the members of the Company. Key stakeholders Investors - The Company's shareholders have a significant role in monitoring and safeguarding the governance of the Company. Shareholders have access to the Board via the Company Secretary and the Investment Manager throughout the year. These communications help the Board make informed decisions when considering how to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of shareholders. This year, the Annual General Meeting to be held on 9 September 2020 is to be closed to shareholders owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and only Directors will attend. Shareholders are therefore strongly encouraged to vote by proxy, appointing the Chairman as their proxy. Shareholders are also encouraged to put forward any queries to the Company Secretary in advance of the Annual General Meeting. Investment Manager - The Board recognises the critical role of the Investment Manager in the success of the Company. The Investment Manager attends Board and Audit Committee meetings, to participate in transparent discussions where constructive challenge is encouraged. The Board and Investment Manager communicate regularly outside of these meetings with the aim of maintaining an open and collegial relationship. The Investment Manager's performance is evaluated informally on a regular basis, with a formal review carried out on an annual basis by the Board when performing the functions of a management engagement committee. The Investment Management Agreement is reviewed as part of this process as referred to on page 27. Key suppliers - The Company employs a collaborative approach and looks to build long term partnerships with its key suppliers. Key suppliers are required to report to the Board on a regular basis and their performance and the terms on which they are engaged, are evaluated and considered annually, as detailed on page 27. Portfolio companies - The Investment Manager regularly liaises with the management teams of companies within the Investment Portfolio and reports on findings to the Board on at least a quarterly basis. Regulators - The Board regularly reviews the regulatory landscape and ensures compliance with rules and regulations relevant to the Company. Compliance with relevant rules and regulations is assessed on at least an annual basis. Viability Statement The Board reviews the performance and progress of the Company over various time periods and uses these assessments, regular investment performance updates from the Investment Manager and a continuing programme of monitoring risk, to assess the future viability of the Company. The Directors consider that a period of three years is the most appropriate time horizon to consider the Company's viability and, after careful analysis, taking into account the potential impact of the risks and uncertainties it is exposed to, including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Directors believe that the Company is viable over a three-year period. Three years is considered by the Board to be the maximum period over which it is feasible to make predictions. The following facts support the Directors' view: · The Company has a liquid investment portfolio invested predominantly in readily realisable smaller capitalised UK-listed and AIM traded securities and has some short-term cash on deposit. · Revenue expenses of the Company are covered multiple times by investment income. In order to maintain viability, the Company has a robust risk control framework for the identification and mitigation of risk, which is reviewed regularly by the Board. The Directors also seek reassurance from service providers, to whom all management and administrative functions are delegated, that their operations are well managed and they are taking appropriate action to monitor and mitigate risk. The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period of the assessment. Other Statutory Information Company status and business model The Company was incorporated on 6 April 1999 and commenced trading on 12 May 1999. The Company is a closed-ended investment trust with registered number 03749536. Its capital structure consists of Ordinary shares of 25p each, which are listed and traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The principal activity of the Company is to carry on business as an investment trust. The Company has been granted approval from HMRC as an investment trust under Sections 1158/1159 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 ('1158/1159') on an ongoing basis. The Company will be treated as an investment trust company subject to there being no serious breaches of the conditions for approval. The Company is also an investment company as defined in Section 833 of the Companies Act 2006. The current portfolio of the Company is such that its shares are eligible for inclusion in ISAs up to the maximum annual subscription limit and the Directors expect this eligibility to be maintained. The Group financial statements consolidate the audited annual report and financial statements of the Company and SDVP, its subsidiary undertaking, for the year ended 30 April 2020. The Company owns 100% of the issued ordinary share capital of SDVP, which was incorporated on 25 October 2017. Further information on the capital structure of the Company and SDVP can be found on pages 72 to 73. AIFM The Board is compliant with the directive and is registered as a Small Registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager ('AIFM') with the FCA and all required returns have been completed and filed. Employees, environmental, human rights and community issues The Board recognises the requirement under Section 414C of the Companies Act to detail information about employees, environmental, human rights and community issues, including information about any policies it has in relation to these matters and the effectiveness of these policies. These requirements and the requirements of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 do not apply to the Company as it has no employees and no physical assets, all the Directors are non-executive and it has outsourced all its management and administrative functions to third-party service providers. The Company has therefore not reported further in respect of these provisions. However, in carrying out its activities and in relationships with service providers, the Company aims to conduct itself responsibly, ethically and fairly. Environmental, Social, Governance ('ESG') ESG matters will have an increasing prominence in future financial and regulatory reporting. In company meetings, the Investment Manager routinely questions the corporate management on a variety of topics, such as safety records and the make-up of their board papers, to ensure companies are adhering to best practice. The way companies respond to ESG issues can affect their business

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2020 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Report -5-

performance, both directly and indirectly. ESG factors are considered by Chelverton Asset Management investment teams but investments are not necessarily ruled out on ESG grounds only. The Investment Manager is working to integrate responsible investing considerations more closely into investment processes. In 2018 Chelverton Asset Management hired a Head of Governance within the investment team. This commitment brings significant experience to support us in the enhancement of our investing approach and Governance remains central to the investment process. Misjudgements on ESG matters can incur major additional costs to the portfolio holdings, as well as undermining their equity return through reputational damage. Culture and values The Company's values are to act responsibly, ethically and fairly at all times. The Company's culture is driven by its values and is focused on providing Ordinary shareholders with a high income and opportunity for capital growth, as set out on page 11. As the Company has no employees, its culture is represented by the values, conduct and performance of the Board, the Investment Manager and its key service providers. Current and future developments A review of the main features of the year and the outlook for the Company are contained in the Chairman's Statement on pages 2 and 3 and the Investment Manager's Report on pages 4 to 6. Dividends declared/paid 30 April 2020 30 April 2019 Payment date p p First interim 2 October 2019 2.40 2.19 Second interim 2 January 2020 2.40 2.19 Third interim 3 April 2020 2.40 2.19 Fourth interim 16 July 2020 2.40 2.40 9.60 8.97 Special dividend - 2.50 9.60 11.47 The Directors have not recommended a final dividend in respect of the year ended 30 April 2020. Ten year dividend history 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 p p p p p p p p p p 1st Quarter 2.40 2.19 2.02 1.85 1.70 1.575 1.475 1.40 1.35 1.30 2nd Quarter 2.40 2.19 2.02 1.85 1.70 1.575 1.475 1.40 1.35 1.30 3rd Quarter 2.40 2.19 2.02 1.85 1.70 1.575 1.475 1.40 1.35 1.30 7.20 6.57 6.06 5.55 5.10 4.725 4.25 4.20 4.05 3.90 4th Quarter 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.35 2.30 9.60 8.97 8.46 7.95 7.50 7.125 6.825 6.60 6.40 6.20 % increase 7.02 6.03 6.47 6.00 5.26 4.40 3.41 3.12 3.23 3.33 of core dividend Special - 2.50 0.66 1.86 1.60 0.30 2.75 - - - dividend Total 9.60 11.47 9.12 9.81 9.10 7.425 9.575 6.60 6.40 6.20 dividend Diversity and succession planning The Board of Directors of the Company comprised four male Directors in the year to 30 April 2020. The key criteria for the appointment of new Directors will be the skills and experience of candidates having regard also to the benefits of diversity in the interests of shareholder value. The Directors are satisfied that the Board currently contains members with an appropriate breadth of skills and experience and considers succession planning on at least an annual basis, further details of which are on page 26. In relation to future appointments the Board will seek to consider a wide range of candidates with due regard to diversity. The Strategic Report is signed on behalf of the Board by Lord Lamont of Lerwick Chairman 6 July 2020 Directors The Rt Hon. Lord Lamont of Lerwick*+ (Chairman) was Chancellor of the Exchequer between 1990 and 1993. Prior to that appointment, Lord Lamont was Chief Secretary to the Treasury between 1989 and 1990. Following his retirement as a Member of Parliament in 1997, he has held numerous positions as a director of various organisations and funds, including NM Rothschild and Sons Limited. He is an adviser to Stanhope Capital and a director of European Opportunities Trust plc and Omfif Foundation Limited. Lord Lamont was appointed to the Board on 27 February 2006. William van Heesewijk began his career with Lloyds Bank International in 1981, working for both the merchant banking and investment management arms. He has been involved in the investment trust industry since 1987 in various capacities. During his tenure with Fidelity Investments International, Gartmore Investment Management PLC, BFS Investments PLC and Chelverton Asset Management Limited, he managed several launches of onshore and offshore investment funds, including a number of roll-overs and reconstructions involving complex capital structures and across several geographic regions. His roles involved business development, project management, sales compliance and marketing. He was a member of the Association of Investment Companies Managers forum. Mr van Heesewijk was appointed to the Board on 1 December 2005. Howard Myles*+ was a partner in Ernst & Young from 2001 to 2007 and was responsible for the Investment Funds Corporate Advisory Team. He was previously with UBS Warburg from 1987 to 2001. Mr Myles began his career in stockbroking in 1971 as an equity salesman and in 1975 joined Touche Ross & Co, where he qualified as a chartered accountant. In 1978 he joined W Greenwell & Co in the corporate broking team and in 1987 moved to SG Warburg Securities, where he was involved in a wide range of commercial and industrial transactions in addition to leading Warburg's corporate finance function for investment funds. He is now a non-executive director of Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited, JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC and BBGI SICAV S.A. Mr Myles was appointed to the Board on 15 March 2011. He became Chairman of the Audit Committee on 15 June 2016. Andrew Watkins*+ has a wealth of experience in the financial services industry working in senior positions at Kleinwort Benson, Flemings, Jupiter and most recently as Head of Client Relations, Sales & Marketing for Investment Trusts at Invesco Perpetual, retiring in 2017. He is currently a non-executive director and chairman of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc and a non-executive director of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc, BMO UK High Income Trust plc and Consistent Unit Trust Management Ltd. Mr Watkins was appointed to the Board on 6 September 2018. * Independent + Audit Committee member Investment Manager, Secretary, Custodian and Registrar Investment Manager: Chelverton Asset Management Limited ('Chelverton') Chelverton was formed in 1998 by David Horner, who has considerable experience of analysing investments and working with smaller companies. Chelverton is predominantly owned by its employees. Chelverton is a specialist fund manager focused on UK mid and small companies and has a successful track record. At 30 April 2020, Chelverton had total funds under management of approximately GBP1.1 billion including two investment trust companies and three OEICs. The fund management team comprises David Horner, David Taylor, Oliver Knott, James Baker and Edward Booth. Chelverton is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Administrator and Corporate Secretary: Maitland Administration Services Limited Maitland Administration Services Limited provides company secretarial and administrative services for the Group. The Maitland group provides administration and regulatory oversight solutions for a wide range of investment companies. Custodian: Jarvis Investment Management Limited Established for over 30 years, Jarvis Investment Management Limited offers a wide range of administration services and solutions, including custody services. Registrar: Share Registrars Limited Share Registrars Limited is a CREST registrar established in 2004 and provides share registration services to over 220 client companies. Directors' Report The Directors present their Annual Report and financial statements for the Group and the Company for the year ended 30 April 2020. Directors The Directors who served during the year ended 30 April 2020 are listed on page 18. None of the Directors nor any persons connected with them had a material interest in any of the Company's transactions, arrangements or agreements during the year. None of the Directors has or has had any interest in any transaction which is or was unusual in its nature or conditions or significant to the business of the Company, and which was effected by the Company during the current financial year. There have been no loans or guarantees from the Company or its subsidiary undertakings, to any Director at any time during the year or thereafter. Corporate governance A formal statement on corporate governance and the Company compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code and the AIC Code of Corporate Governance can be found on pages 24 to 30. Management agreements The Company's investments are managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited under an agreement ('the Investment Management Agreement') dated 30 April 2006 (effective from 1 December 2005). A periodic fee is payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of 1% of the value of the gross assets under management of the Company. The Investment Management Agreement may be terminated by 12 months' written notice. There are no additional arrangements in place for compensation beyond the notice period. Under another agreement ('the Administration Agreement') dated 1 January 2016, company secretarial services and the general administration of the Group are undertaken by Maitland Administration Services Limited ('Maitland'). Their fee is subject to review at intervals of not less than three years. The Administration Agreement may be terminated by six months' written notice.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2020 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Report -6-

It is the Directors' opinion that the continuing appointment of the Investment Manager and the Administrator/Secretary on the terms agreed is in the best interests of the Group and its shareholders. The Directors are satisfied that Chelverton has the required skill and expertise to continue successfully to manage the Group's assets, and is satisfied with the services provided by Maitland. Dividends Details of the dividends declared and paid by the Board are set out in the Strategic Report on page 16. Directors' indemnification and insurance The Company's Articles of Association provide that, insofar as permitted by law, every Director shall be indemnified by the Company against all costs, charges, expenses, losses or liabilities incurred in the execution and discharge of the Directors' duties, powers or office. The Company has arranged appropriate insurance cover in respect of legal action against its Directors. This cover was in place during the year and also to the date of signing this report. Substantial shareholdings The Directors have been informed of the following notifiable interests in the voting shares of the Company at 30 April 2020: Number of % of Ordinary shares shares voting rights Philip J Milton & Company Plc 694,979 3.33% Integrated Financial Arrangements Limited 801,748 4.05% The Company has not been notified of any changes to the above holdings between 30 April 2020 and the date of this report. Special business at the Annual General Meeting The Company's AGM will be held at 11.00 am on Wednesday 9 September 2020. The Notice of Meeting is set out on pages 76 to 80. In addition to the ordinary business of the meeting, there are a number of items of special business, as follows: Authority to issue shares and disapply pre-emption rights An Ordinary Resolution was passed at the last AGM held on 5 September 2019 giving Directors authority, pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, to allot Ordinary shares up to an aggregate nominal value equal to GBP1,737,500 (which figure represented one-third of the issued share capital of the Company). This authority expires at the conclusion of the next AGM. The Directors are seeking authorisation, pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, to allot up to an aggregate nominal value equal to GBP781,875, being 15% of the Ordinary shares in issue at the date of this report, as set out in Resolution 8 in the Notice of Meeting. This authority will expire at the AGM to be held in 2021 or 15 months from the passing of the Resolution, whichever is earlier. A Special Resolution was also passed on 5 September 2019 giving the Directors power to issue Ordinary shares for cash notwithstanding the pre-emption provisions of the Companies Act 2006 and permitting the Directors to issue shares without being required to offer them to existing shareholders in proportion to their current holdings. This power expires at the conclusion of the next AGM and the Directors are seeking its renewal, pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006, to enable the Directors to issue up to 10% of the issued Ordinary share capital, representing 2,085,000 Ordinary shares at the date of this report, as set out in the Notice of Meeting as Resolution 9. This authority will also cover the sale of shares held in Treasury, and will expire at the AGM to be held in 2021 or 15 months from the passing of the Resolution, whichever is earlier. The authorities to issue shares will only be used when it would be in the interests of shareholders as a whole. The Directors do not currently intend to issue or sell shares from Treasury other than above the prevailing NAV. Purchase of own shares At the AGM held on 5 September 2019 the Directors were granted the authority to buy back in the market up to 14.99% of the Company's Ordinary shares in circulation at that date for cancellation or placing into Treasury. No shares have been purchased under this authority, which remains in force. Resolution 10 as set out in the Notice of Meeting will renew this authority for up to 14.99% of the current issued Ordinary share capital in circulation, which represents 3,125,415 Ordinary shares at the date of this report. The Directors do not intend to use the authority to purchase the Company's shares unless to do so would result in an increase in the net asset value per share for the remaining shareholders and would generally be in the interests of all shareholders. The authority, if given, will lapse at the AGM to be held in 2021 or 15 months from the passing of this Resolution, whichever is earlier. Purchases will be made on the open market. The price paid for Ordinary shares will not be less than 25p and not more than the higher of (i) 5% above the average of the middle market quotations (as derived from the Daily Official List of the London Stock Exchange) of the Ordinary shares for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the Ordinary share is purchased, and (ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the current highest independent bid on the London Stock Exchange. Shares may be cancelled or placed in Treasury. Pursuant to the loan agreement between the Company and SDVP, the Company will not purchase any of its Ordinary shares out of capital reserves unless the cover for the final redemption value of the Zero Dividend Preference shares is at least 1.9 times after the purchase. Notice period for general meetings Resolution 11 is a Special Resolution that will give the Directors the ability to convene general meetings, other than Annual General Meetings, on a minimum of 14 clear days' notice. The minimum notice period for annual general meetings will remain at 21 clear days. The approval will be effective until the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held in 2021, at which it is intended that renewal will be sought. The Company will have to offer facilities for all shareholders to vote by electronic means for any general meeting convened on 14 days' notice. The Directors will only call a general meeting on 14 days' notice where they consider it to be in the interests of shareholders to do so and the relevant matter is required to be dealt with expediently. Recommendation The Board considers that the Resolutions to be proposed at the AGM are in the best interests of shareholders as a whole and the Company and, accordingly, recommends that shareholders vote in favour of each Resolution, as the Directors intend to do in respect of their own beneficial shareholdings representing approximately 1.0% of the issued share capital. Company information The following information is disclosed in accordance with the Companies Act 2006: · The Group's capital structure and voting rights are summarised on pages 72 and 73. · Details of the substantial shareholders in the Company are listed on page 21. · The rules concerning the appointment and replacement of Directors are contained in the Company's Articles of Association. · The Articles of Association can be amended by the passing of a Special Resolution of the members in a General Meeting. · Amendment of the Articles of Association and the giving of powers to issue or buy back the Company's shares require the relevant Resolution to be passed by shareholders. The Board's current powers to issue or buy back shares and proposals for their renewal are detailed on pages 21 and 22. · There are no restrictions concerning the transfer of securities in the Company; no restrictions on voting rights; no special rights with regard to control attached to securities; no agreements between holders of securities regarding their transfer known to the Company; and no agreements which the Company is party to that might affect its control following a successful takeover bid. · Consideration of likely future developments is detailed in the Strategic Report on pages 1 to 16. SDVP Annual General Meeting SDVP's AGM will be held on Wednesday 9 September 2020 following the Company's AGM. The Notice of Meeting is set out in the SDVP Annual Report. This year, SDVP'S AGM will be closed to shareholders and will be attended by the directors of SDVP only. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy and to appoint the chairman of SDVP as their proxy. Going concern The Group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position, are described in the Chairman's Statement on pages 2 and 3 and in the Investment Manager's Report on pages 4 to 6. The financial position of the Group, its cash flows, liquidity position and borrowing facilities are described in the financial statements. In addition, note 23 on pages 64 to 68 to the financial statements sets out the Group's objectives, policies and processes for managing its capital; its financial risk management objectives; details of its financial instruments; and its exposure to credit risk and liquidity risk. Notwithstanding the challenges arising from the impact of Covid-19, the Investment Manager continues to operate and administer the Company in accordance with relevant accounting standards. At the time of writing, investment markets are experiencing high levels of volatility and it is like that this volatility will continue for the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, the Group has adequate financial resources and, as a consequence, having assessed the principal risks facing the Company and the other matters set out in the Viability Statement, the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2020 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Report -7-

Directors believe that the Group is well placed to manage its business risks successfully and it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis. Global greenhouse gas emissions The Company has no greenhouse gas emissions to report from its operations, nor does it have responsibility for any other emission-producing sources under the Companies Act 2006 (Strategic Report and Directors' Report) Regulations 2013. Streamlined energy and carbon reporting The Company is categorised as a lower energy user under the HMRC Environmental Reporting Guidelines March 2019 and is therefore not required to make the detailed disclosures of energy and carbon information set out within the guidelines. The Company has therefore not reported further in respect of these guidelines. Auditor The Auditor, Hazlewoods LLP, has indicated its willingness to continue in office and Resolution 6 proposing its re-appointment and authorising the Directors to determine its remuneration for the ensuing year will be submitted at the AGM. The Directors who were in office on the date of approval of these financial statements have confirmed, as far as they are each aware, that there is no relevant audit information of which the Auditor is unaware. Each of the Directors has confirmed that they have taken all the steps that they ought to have taken as Directors in order to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that it has been communicated to the Auditor. On behalf of the Board Lord Lamont of Lerwick Chairman 6 July 2020 Statement on Corporate Governance The Company is committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and the Directors are accountable to shareholders for the governance of the Group's affairs. Statement of compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code 2018 ('the Governance Code') The Directors have reviewed the detailed principles outlined in the Governance Code and confirm that, to the extent that they are relevant to the Company's business, they have complied with the provisions of the Governance Code throughout the year ended 30 April 2020 except as explained in this section as being non-compliant and that the Company's current practice is in all material respects consistent with the principles of the Governance Code. The Board also confirms that, to the best of its knowledge and understanding, procedures were in place to meet the requirements of the Governance Code relating to internal controls throughout the year under review. This statement describes how the principles of the Governance Code have been applied in the affairs of the Company. As an investment trust, the Company has also taken into account the Code of Corporate Governance 2019 produced by the Association of Investment Companies ('the AIC Code'), which is intended as a framework of best practice specifically for AIC member companies. The AIC Code, addresses all the principles set out in the Governance Code, and there are some areas where the AIC Code is more flexible than the Governance Code. The Board has taken steps to adhere to its principles for investment companies and follow the recommendations in the AIC Code where it believes they are appropriate. A copy of the AIC Code and the AIC Guide can be obtained via the AIC website, www.theaic.co.uk [2], and a copy of the Governance Code can be obtained at www.frc.org.uk [3]. The Company has complied with the recommendations of the AIC Code and the relevant provisions of the Governance Code except as set out below: · owing to the size of the Board, it is felt inappropriate to appoint a senior independent non-executive Director as further detailed on page 26. · as the Group has no staff, other than Directors, there are no procedures in place in relation to raising concerns in confidence and anonymously. The Board has satisfied itself there are appropriate procedures for the workforce to raise concerns in place at its service providers. · the Board has not established a remuneration committee or nomination committee as the functions of these are performed by the Board. Board responsibilities and relationship with Investment Manager The Board is responsible for the investment policy and strategic and operational decisions of the Group and for ensuring that the Group is run in accordance with all regulatory and statutory requirements. These procedures have been formalised in a schedule of matters reserved for decision by the Board. These matters include: · the maintenance of clear investment objectives and risk management policies, changes to which require Board approval; · the monitoring of the business activities of the Group, including investment performance and annual budgeting; and · review of matters delegated to the Investment Manager, Administrator, Custodian or Secretary. The Group's day-to-day functions have been delegated to a number of service providers, each engaged under separate legal agreements. At each Board meeting the Directors follow a formal agenda prepared and circulated in advance of the meeting by the Company Secretary to review the Group's investments and all other important issues, such as asset allocation, gearing policy, corporate strategic issues, cash management, peer group performance, marketing and shareholder relations, investment outlook and revenue forecasts, to ensure that control is maintained over the Group's affairs. The Board regularly considers its overall strategy. The management of the Group's assets is delegated to Chelverton. At each Board meeting, representatives of Chelverton are in attendance to present verbal and written reports covering its activity, portfolio composition and investment performance over the preceding period. Ongoing communication with the Board is maintained between formal meetings. The Investment Manager ensures that Directors have timely access to all relevant management and financial information to enable informed decisions to be made and contacts the Board as required for specific guidance. The Company Secretary and Investment Manager prepare briefing notes for Board consideration on matters of relevance, for example changes to the Group's economic and financial environment, statutory and regulatory changes and corporate governance best practice. Board membership At the year end the Board consisted of four Directors, all of whom are non-executive. The Group has no employees. The Board seeks to ensure that it has the appropriate balance of skills, experience and length of service amongst its members. The Board's policy on tenure is that Directors can stand for more than nine years. The Board considers that length of service does not necessarily compromise the independence or contribution of directors of investment trust companies where experience and continuity can be a significant strength. The Directors possess a wide range of business and financial expertise relevant to the direction of the Group and Company and consider that they commit sufficient time to the Group and Company's affairs. On appointment to the Board, Directors are fully briefed as to their responsibilities by the Chairman, the Investment Manager and the Company Secretary. Brief biographical details of the Directors can be found on page 18. The Directors meet at regular Board meetings, held at least four times a year, and additional meetings and telephone meetings are arranged as necessary. During the year to 30 April 2020 the Board met six times and all Directors were present at all Board meetings. Board effectiveness The Board, acting as the Nomination Committee, conducts a formal annual review of the size, composition and balance of the Board and the performance of the Board, its Committees and the Directors facilitated by feedback provided by each Director. The Chairman provides a summary of the findings which are discussed at the meeting and an action plan is agreed if required. During the year, no issues were identified requiring an action plan. The performance of the Chairman of the Board is evaluated by the other Directors. The Board is satisfied from the results of its last evaluation that the Board, its Committees and Directors function effectively, collectively and individually, and that the Board contains an appropriate balance of skills and experience to manage the Company. Chairman The Chairman, Lord Lamont, is independent. He has shown himself to have sufficient time to commit to the Group's affairs. The Company does not have a chief executive officer, as it has no executive directors. The Chairman has no relationships that may create a conflict of interest between the Chairman's interest and those of the shareholders. The Chairman does not sit on the Board of any other investment company managed by Chelverton. Directors' independence In accordance with the Listing Rules for investment entities, the Board has reviewed the status of its individual Directors and the Board as a whole. The Governance Code requires that this report should identify each non-executive Director the Board considers to be independent in character and judgement and whether there are relationships or circumstances which are likely to affect, or could appear to affect, the Director's judgement, stating its reasons if it determines that a Director is independent notwithstanding the existence of relationships or circumstances which may appear relevant to its determination.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2020 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Report -8-

Mr Watkins is deemed to be independent of the Investment Manager. Despite being on the Board for over nine years, the Board believes Lord Lamont and Mr Myles are also independent. They all continue to perform their roles effectively. Mr van Heesewijk was not deemed independent by virtue of his role as a consultant to Chelverton. Under the Articles of Association, one-third of Directors is required to retire by rotation at each AGM and no Director shall serve a term of more than three years before re-election. The Board has reviewed the appointment of those Directors retiring at the forthcoming AGM. Lord Lamont, Mr Myles and Mr van Heesewijk will offer themselves for re-election, having served on the Board for over nine years. The Board recommends that shareholders vote for the re-election of Lord Lamont, Mr Myles and Mr van Heesewijk as it believes their contributions to the Board to be effective, that they demonstrate commitment to their roles as non-executive Directors of the Company and have actively contributed throughout the year. Senior Independent Director No separate Senior Independent Director has been appointed to the Board as, in the view of the Directors, it is inappropriate to do so given the size and composition of the Board. The Chairman's performance is evaluated annually by the Board when carrying out the functions performed by a nomination committee as detailed on page 27. All the Directors make themselves available to shareholders at general meetings of the Company. The Directors can be contacted at other times via the Company Secretary. Audit Committee The Audit Committee comprises the independent Directors. The Committee met twice during the year ended 30 April 2020, with Mr Myles as Chairman. All members of the Committee were present at both meetings. The Audit Committee has direct access to the Group's Auditor, Hazlewoods LLP, and representatives of Hazlewoods LLP attend the year end Audit Committee meeting. The primary responsibilities of the Audit Committee are: to review the effectiveness of the internal control environment of the Group and monitor adherence to best practice in corporate governance; to make recommendations to the Board in relation to the re-appointment of the Auditor and to approve their remuneration and terms of engagement; to review and monitor the Auditor's independence and objectivity and the scope and effectiveness of the audit process and to provide a forum through which the Group's Auditor reports to the Board. The Audit Committee also has responsibility for monitoring the integrity of the financial statements and accounting policies of the Group and for reviewing the Group's financial reporting and internal control policies and procedures. Committee members consider that, individually and collectively, they are appropriately experienced in accounting and audit processes to fulfil the role required. Management Engagement Committee The functions performed by this type of Committee are carried out by the Board of the Company. The Board reviewed the performance of the Investment Manager's obligations under the Investment Management Agreement and considered whether the terms and conditions of the Investment Management Agreement remain appropriate. Based on this performance, the Board decided that the Investment Manager's appointment should continue and no changes would be made to the Investment Management Agreement. It also reviewed the performance of the Company Secretary, the Custodian and the Registrar and matters concerning their respective agreements with the Company. Nominations Committee The functions performed by this type of Committee are carried out by the Board of the Company. The Board, acting as the Nomination Committee, evaluated the performance of Directors and the Chairman for the year ended 30 April 2020. No third party was engaged to carry out an external valuation of the Board. As a result of the evaluation, the Board remains of the opinion that all Directors contribute effectively and have the skills and experience relevant to the leadership and direction of the Company as detailed on page 25. The Board assessed the time commitment for each Board post and agreed that sufficient time was being spent by each Director to fulfil their duties. The Board also recommended the re-appointment of those Directors standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. During the year, the Board gave consideration to the succession planning of Directors and the skills and experience required by the Board to face future opportunities and challenges. As stated on page 25, the Board believes that currently it has an appropriate balance of skills and experience to effectively manage the Company and, as a result, no changes to the composition of the Board are proposed at present. In the process of recruitment in the past it has not been considered necessary to engage the services of third-party recruitment consultants, but this will be reconsidered in relation to future appointments and the Board will seek to draw upon as diverse a pool of candidates as possible. Remuneration Committee The functions performed by this type of Committee are carried out by the Board of the Company. The Board assessed the Directors' fees, following proper consideration of the role that individual Directors fulfil in respect of Board and Committee responsibilities, the time committed to the Group's affairs and remuneration levels generally within the investment trust sector. Under the Listing Rules, the Governance Code principles relating to directors' remuneration do not apply to an investment trust company other than to the extent that they relate specifically to non-executive directors. Detailed information on the remuneration arrangements can be found in the Directors' Remuneration Report on pages 33 to 35 and in note 5 to the financial statements. Independent professional advice The Board has formalised arrangements under which the Directors, in the furtherance of their duties, may take independent professional advice at the Company's expense. Institutional investors - use of voting rights The Investment Manager, in the absence of explicit instruction from the Board, is empowered to exercise discretion in the use of the Company's voting rights. Conflicts of interest It is the responsibility of each individual Director to avoid an unauthorised conflict arising. He must notify and request authorisation from the Board as soon as he becomes aware of the possibility of a conflict arising. The Board is responsible for considering Directors' requests for authorisation of conflicts and for deciding whether or not the conflict should be authorised. The factors to be considered will include whether the conflict could prevent the Director from properly performing his duties, whether it has, or could have, any impact on the Group and whether it could be regarded as likely to affect the judgement and/or actions of the Director in question. When the Board is deciding whether to authorise a conflict or potential conflict, only Directors who have no interest in the matter being considered are able to take the relevant decision, and in taking the decision the Directors must act in a way they consider, in good faith, will be most likely to promote the Group's success. The Directors are able to impose limits or conditions when giving authorisation if they think this is appropriate in the circumstances. A register of conflicts is maintained by the Company Secretary and is reviewed at Board meetings, to ensure that any authorised conflicts remain appropriate. Directors are required to confirm at these meetings whether there has been any change to their position. Internal control review The Board is responsible for establishing and maintaining the Group's systems of internal control and for reviewing their effectiveness. An ongoing process, in accordance with the guidance supplied by the Financial Reporting Council, 'Guidance on Risk Management, Internal Control and Related Financial and Business Reporting', is in place for identifying, evaluating and managing risks faced by the Company and the Group. The Company's risks are documented and evaluated using a risk register. This register is reviewed regularly by Directors to ensure appropriate risk mitigation actions are in place. This process helps to ensure that the Board maintains a sound system of internal control to safeguard shareholders' investments and the Group's assets. This process also involves a review by Directors of reports on the internal control systems of the service providers who perform all the Company's administrative and managerial functions. As described below, this process, together with key procedures established with a view to providing effective financial control, have been in place for the full financial year and up to the date the financial statements were approved. The risk management process and systems of internal control are designed to manage rather than eliminate the risk of failure to achieve the Company's objectives. It should be recognised that such systems can only provide reasonable, rather than absolute, assurance against material misstatement or loss. No significant failings or weaknesses have been identified. Internal control assessment process Risk assessment and the review of internal controls is undertaken by the Board in the context of the Group's overall investment objective. The review covers the key business, operational, compliance and financial risks facing

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2020 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Report -9-

the Company. In arriving at its judgement of what risks the Company faces, the Board has considered the Company's operations in the light of the following factors: · the threat of such risks becoming a reality; · the Company's ability to reduce the incidence and impact of risk on its performance; · the cost to the Company and benefits related to the review of risk and associated controls of the Group; and · the extent to which third parties operate the relevant controls. Against this background the Board has split the review into four sections reflecting the nature of the risks being addressed. The sections are as follows: · corporate strategy; · published information and compliance with laws and regulations; · relationship with service providers; and · investment and business activities. Given the nature of the Company's activities and the fact that most functions are subcontracted, the Group does not have an internal audit function. The Directors have obtained information from key third-party suppliers regarding the controls operated by them. To enable the Board to make an appropriate risk and control assessment, the information and assurances sought from third parties include the following: · details of the control environment; · identification and evaluation of risks and control objectives; · assessment of the communication procedures; and · assessment of the control procedures. The key procedures which have been established to provide effective internal financial controls are as follows: · Investment management is provided by Chelverton. The Board is responsible for the implementation of the overall investment policy and monitors the actions of the Investment Manager at regular Board meetings. · The provision of administration, accounting and company secretarial duties is the responsibility of Maitland Administration Services Limited. · Custody of assets is undertaken by Jarvis Investment Management Limited. · The duties of investment management, accounting and custody of assets are segregated. The procedures of the individual parties are designed to complement one another. · The non-executive Directors of the Group clearly define the duties and responsibilities of their agents and advisers in the terms of their contracts. The appointment of agents and advisers is conducted by the Board after consideration of the quality of the parties involved; the Board, acting as the Management Engagement Committee, monitors their ongoing performance and contractual arrangements. · Mandates for authorisation of investment transactions and expense payments are set by the Board. · The Board reviews detailed financial information provided by the Administrator on a regular basis. Company Secretary The Board has direct access to the advice and services of the Company Secretary, Maitland Administration Service Limited, which is responsible for ensuring that Board and Committee procedures are followed and that applicable regulations are complied with. The Secretary is also responsible to the Board for ensuring timely delivery of information and reports and that the statutory obligations of the Group are met. Dialogue with shareholders Communication with shareholders is given a high priority by both the Board and the Investment Manager and all Directors are available to enter into dialogue with shareholders at any time. Major shareholders of the Group have the opportunity to meet with the independent non-executive Directors of the Board in order to ensure that their views are understood. All shareholders are encouraged to attend the AGM, during which the Board and the Investment Manager are available to discuss issues affecting the Group and shareholders have the opportunity to address questions to the Investment Manager, the Board and the Chairmen of the Board's standing committees. There are no significant issues raised by major shareholders to bring to all shareholders' attention, topics of interest are covered in the Strategic Report on pages 1 to 16. Any shareholder who would like to lodge questions in advance of the AGM is invited to do so either on the reverse of the Proxy Form or in writing to the Company Secretary at the address given on page 75. The Company always responds to letters from individual shareholders. The Annual and Half Yearly Reports of the Group are prepared by the Board and its advisers to present a full and readily understandable review of the Group's performance. Copies are available for downloading from the Investment Manager's website, www.chelvertonam.com [4], and on request from the Company Secretary on 01245 398950. Copies of the Annual Report are mailed to shareholders. Audit Committee Report Role of the Audit Committee The Audit Committee ('the Committee') provides a forum through which the Group's Auditor reports to the Board. The Committee is responsible for monitoring the process of production and ensuring the integrity of the Group's financial statements. The other primary responsibilities of the Committee are: · to monitor adherence to best practice in corporate governance; · to review the effectiveness of the internal control and risk management environment of the Group; · to receive compliance reports from the Investment Manager; · to consider the accounting policies of the Group; · to make recommendations to the Board in relation to the re-appointment of the Auditor; · to make recommendations to the Board in relation to the Auditors' remuneration and terms of engagement; and · to review and monitor the Auditor's independence and objectivity and the effectiveness of the audit process. Matters considered in the year The Committee met twice during the financial year to consider the financial statements and to review the internal control systems. The principal matters considered by the Committee were the valuation of the Group's assets, proof of ownership of its investments and cash, and the maintenance of its approval as an investment trust. The Manager and Administrator have reported to the Committee to confirm continuing compliance with their individual regulatory requirements and for maintaining the Company's investment trust status. These were also reviewed by the Auditor as part of the audit process. The Committee liaised with the appointed Investment Manager, Chelverton Investment Management Limited, throughout the year, and received reports on their legal compliance. A Risk Assessment and Review of Internal Controls document maintained by the Board was considered in detail and amended as necessary. This document is reviewed by the Committee at each meeting. Internal audit The Group does not have an internal audit function, as most of its day-to-day operations are delegated to third parties, all of whom have their own internal control procedures. The Committee discussed whether it would be appropriate to establish an internal audit function, and agreed that the existing system of monitoring and reporting by third parties remains appropriate and sufficient. The need for an internal audit function is reviewed annually. External audit The Audit Committee monitors and reviews the effectiveness of the external third-party service providers, audit process for the publication of the Annual Report and makes recommendations to the Board on the re-appointment, remuneration and terms of engagement of the Auditors. Prior to each Annual Report being published, the Committee considers the appropriateness of the scope of the audit plan, the terms under which the audit is to be conducted, as well as the matter of remuneration, with a view to ensuring the best interests of the Group are promoted. Audit fees are computed on the basis of the time spent on Group affairs by the Audit Senior Statutory Auditor and staff and on the levels of skill and responsibility of those involved. Hazlewoods LLP was first appointed as Auditor to the Group on 2 May 2007. As part of its review of the continuing appointment of the Auditor, the Committee considers the length of tenure of the audit firm, its fees and independence, along with any matters raised during each audit. The Committee has discussed with Hazlewoods LLP its objectivity, independence and experience in the investment trust sector. The Committee has recommended the re-appointment of Hazlewoods LLP on each occasion since their initial appointment. The audit was put out to tender in 2017, and, as a result of that process, the Committee recommended to the Board, and the Board approved, the re-appointment of Hazlewoods LLP. The Senior Statutory Auditor for the Group has been rotated twice since the initial appointment, most recently in respect of the financial year ended 30 April 2018. Hazlewoods LLP has indicated its willingness to continue in office as Auditor of the Group. Following its review, the Committee considers that, individually and collectively, the Auditor is appropriately experienced to fulfil the role required, and have recommended its re-appointment to the Board. A resolution for its reappointment will be proposed at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The Committee has considered the independence and objectivity of the Auditor and it is satisfied in these respects that Hazlewoods LLP has fulfilled its obligations to the Group and its shareholders. During the year, Hazlewoods provided tax compliance services to the Group. These were not provided by

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2020 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Report -10-

the audit team and the fee is not significant (refer to note 4 on page 54). No other non-audit services were provided in the year. The Committee has advised that, based on its assessment of their performance and independence, Hazlewoods LLP has fulfilled its obligations to the Group and its shareholders. Howard Myles Audit Committee Chairman 6 July 2020 Directors' Remuneration Report The Board has prepared this Report in accordance with the requirements of Schedule 8 to the Large and Medium-sized Companies and Groups (Accounts and Reports) (Amendment) Regulations 2013. The law requires the Group's Auditor, Hazlewoods LLP, to audit certain disclosures provided. Where disclosures have been audited, they are indicated as such. The Auditor's opinion is included in their report on pages 38 to 44. Last year, shareholders were asked to approve the Directors' Remuneration Report at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') through an advisory vote, as has been the case in previous years, and this will again be the case at this year's AGM. At the AGM held in 2018 shareholders were also asked to give a binding vote on the Directors' Remuneration Policy. The Remuneration Policy must be the subject of a binding vote at least every three years. The Board considers and approves Directors' remuneration. No major decisions on or changes to Directors' remuneration have been made during the year ended 30 April 2020. During the year ended 30 April 2020, the fees were continued at a rate of GBP20,000 for the Chairman and GBP17,500 for other Directors, with an additional payment of GBP2,500 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Company's performance The graph on page 33 of the annual report and accounts compares the total return (assuming all dividends are reinvested) to Ordinary shareholders, compared to the total shareholder return of the MSCI UK Small Cap Index. Although the Company has no formal benchmark, the MSCI UK Small Cap Index has been selected as it is considered to represent a broad equity market index against which the performance of the Company's assets may be adequately assessed. Directors' service contracts None of the Directors has a contract of service with the Company, nor has there been any contract or arrangement between the Company and any Director at any time during the year. The terms of their appointment provide that a Director shall retire and be subject to re-election at the first Annual General Meeting after their appointment, and at least every three years after that. Directors who have served on the Board for more than nine years must offer themselves for re-election on an annual basis. Directors' entitlements Directors are only entitled to fees in accordance with the Directors' Remuneration Policy as approved by shareholders. None of the Directors has any entitlement to pensions or pension-related benefits, medical or life insurance, share options, long-term incentive plans, or any form of performance-related pay. Also, no Director has any right to any payment by way of monetary equivalent, or any assets of the Company except in their capacity as shareholders. There is no notice period and no provision for compensation upon loss of office. The Directors' emoluments table below therefore does not include columns for any of these items or their monetary equivalents. Directors' emoluments for the year ended 30 April 2020 (audited) The Directors who served in the year received the following emoluments wholly in the form of fees: Fees/Total Year to Year to 30 April 2020 30 April 2019 GBP GBP Lord Lamont (Chairman) 20,000 20,000 D Harris* - 6,102 H Myles 20,000 20,000 W van Heesewijk** - - A Watkins 17,500 11,352 57,500 57,454 * Mr Mr Harris retired as a Director on 6 September 2018. ** Mr van Heesewijk has waived his entitlement to fees. During the year no Directors received taxable benefits (2019: same). Directors' interests (audited) The interests of the Directors and any connected persons in the Ordinary shares and Zero Dividend Preference ('ZDP') shares of the subsidiary Company are set out below: Number of Ordinary Number Number Number shares of ZDP of of ZDP shares Ordina shares held ry held at shares at held at held at Director 30 April 2020 30 30 30 April April April 2020 2019 2019 Lord Lamont 76,415 10,000 75,085 10,000 (Chairman) W van Heesewijk 110,000 Nil 100,00 Nil 0 H Myles Nil Nil Nil Nil A Watkins 13,100 Nil 13,100 Nil Significance of spend on pay Change 2020 2019 % GBP GBP Dividends paid to Ordinary shareholders in 2,523, 2,008, 25.65 the year 000 000 Total remuneration paid to Directors 57,500 57,454 0.08 None of the Directors nor any persons connected with them had a material interest in the Company's transactions, arrangements or agreements during the year. The Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 April 2019 (Resolution 2) was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 5 September 2019. The votes cast by proxy were as follows: Number of votes % of votes cast For 836,623 97.47 Against 12,707 1.48 At Chairman's discrection 0 0.00 Total votes cast 858,325 Number of votes abstained 8,995 Remuneration policy The Board's policy is that the remuneration of non-executive Directors should be sufficient to attract and retain directors with suitable skills and experience, and is determined in such a way as to reflect the experience of the Board as a whole, in order to be comparable with other organisations and appointments. The fees of the non-executive Directors are determined within the limits of GBP250,000, as set out in the Company's Articles of Association. The approval of shareholders would be required to increase the limits set out in the Articles of Association. Directors are not eligible for bonuses, pension benefits, share options, long-term incentive schemes or other benefits, as the Board does not consider such arrangements or benefits necessary or appropriate. Fees for any new Director appointed will be made on the same basis. The Directors' Remuneration Policy (Resolution 6) was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 6 September 2018. The votes cast by proxy were as follows: Number of votes % of votes cast For 1,465,203 99.23 Against 11,431 0.77 Total votes cast 1,476,634 Number of votes abstained 16,959 Expected Fees for Year to Fees for Year to 30 April 2021 30 April 2020 Chairman basic fee 20,000 20,000 Non-Executive Director basic fee 17,500 17,500 Audit Committee Chairman additional fee 2,500 2,500 The Company intends to continue with the Directors' Remuneration Policy over the next financial year. Fees payable in respect of subsequent periods will be determined following an annual review. Any views expressed by shareholders on remuneration being paid to Directors would be taken into consideration by the Board. In accordance with the regulations, an Ordinary Resolution to approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy will be put to shareholders at least once every three years. Approval The Directors' Remuneration Report on pages 33 to 35 was approved by the Board on 6 July 2020. On behalf of the Board Lord Lamont of Lerwick Chairman 6 July 2020 Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in respect of the Annual Report and the financial statements The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and the financial statements. The Directors have elected to prepare financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs') as adopted by the EU. Company law requires the Directors to prepare such financial statements in accordance with IFRSs and the Companies Act 2006. Under company law the Directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they present fairly the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Group and the Company for that period. In preparing each of the Group and the Company's financial statements, the Directors are required to: · select suitable accounting policies in accordance with International Accounting Standard ('IAS') 8: 'Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2020 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)

Estimates and Errors' and then apply them consistently; · present information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information; · provide additional disclosures when compliance with specific requirements in IFRSs is insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the Group and the Company's financial position and financial performance; · state that the Group and the Company have complied with IFRSs, as adopted by the EU subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements; and · make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent. The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Group's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Group and enable them to ensure that the Group's financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006 and Article 4 of the IAS Regulation. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Group and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities. Under applicable law and regulations, the Directors are also responsible for preparing a Strategic Report, a Directors' Report, Directors' Remuneration Report and Statement on Corporate Governance that comply with that law and those regulations, and for ensuring that the Annual Report includes information required by the Listing Rules of the FCA. The Directors are responsible for the integrity of the information relating to the Company on the Investment Manager's website. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements differs from legislation in other jurisdictions. The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief: · the financial statements, prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the EU, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Group; · the Annual Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the Group, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties faced; · the Annual Report is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's performance, business model and strategy; and · the Investment Managers' Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the Group and its undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole and adequately describes the principal risks and uncertainties they face. On behalf of the Board of Directors Lord Lamont of Lerwick Chairman 6 July 2020 Independent Auditor's Report to the members of Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC Opinion We have audited the financial statements of Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (the 'Parent Company') and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') for the year ended 30 April 2020, which comprise the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, the Consolidated and Parent Company Statement of Changes in Net Equity, the Consolidated and Parent Company Balance Sheets, the Consolidated and Parent Company Statement of Cash Flows and the related notes, including a summary of significant accounting policies. The financial reporting framework that has been applied in their preparation is applicable law and International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs') as adopted by the European Union. In our opinion, the financial statements: · give a true and fair view of the state of the Group's and Parent Company's affairs as at 30 April 2020 and of the Group's and the Parent Company's loss for the year then ended; · have been properly prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union; and · have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 and, as regards the Group financial statements, Article 4 of the IAS Regulation. Separate opinion in relation to IFRSs as issued by the IASB As explained in note 1 to the Group financial statements, the Group, in addition to complying with its legal obligation to apply IFRSs as adopted by the European Union, has also applied IFRSs as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). In our opinion, the Group financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 30 April 2020 and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with IFRSs as issued by the IASB. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) ('ISAs (UK)') and applicable law. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the UK, including the FRC's Ethical Standard as applied to listed entities, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Conclusions relating to principal risks, going concern and viability statement We have nothing to report in respect of the following information in the annual report, in relation to which the ISAs (UK) require us to report to you whether we have anything material to add or draw attention to: · the disclosures in the annual report set out on pages 11 to 13 that describe the principal risks and explain how they are being managed or mitigated; · the Directors' confirmation set out on page 11 in the annual report that they have carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Group, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity; · the Directors' statement set out on page 23 in the financial statements about whether the Directors considered it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the financial statements and the Directors' identification of any material uncertainties to the Group and the Parent Company's ability to continue to do so over a period of at least 12 months from the date of approval of the financial statements; · whether the Directors' statement relating to going concern required under the Listing Rules in accordance with Listing Rule 9.8.6R(3) is materially inconsistent with our knowledge obtained in the audit; or · the Directors' explanation set out on page 14 in the annual report as to how they have assessed the prospects of the Group, over what period they have done so and why they consider that period to be appropriate, and their statement as to whether they have a reasonable expectation that the Group will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period of their assessment, including any related disclosures drawing attention to any necessary qualifications or assumptions. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period and include the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement (whether or not due to fraud) we identified, including those which had the greatest effect on: the overall audit strategy; the allocation of resources in the audit; and directing the efforts of the engagement team. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. The key audit matters identified were the impact of Covid-19, valuation, ownership and existence of investments and the allocation of capital and revenue items. Revenue recognition and management override of controls are always deemed risks in any audit. This is not a complete list of all risks identified by our audit. Audit Risk How we responded to the risk Impact of Covid-19 pandemic At the date of giving our The full impact audit opinion the UK and of the current Covid-19 pandemic global economy is in the is difficult to midst of the Covid-19 evaluate. In gaining assurance that pandemic. The Covid-19 the going pandemic creates a concern basis is fairly applied in significant risk that preparing the preparing the financial financial statements our audit work statements on a going concern included, but basis may be was not restricted to: inappropriate due to the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2020 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)