Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Report and Accounts for the year to 31 April 2020 06-Jul-2020 / 16:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CHEVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC Annual Report and Accounts for the year to 31 April 2020 Printed copies of the Annual Report will be sent to shareholders shortly. Additional copies may be obtained from the Corporate Secretary - Maitland Administration Services Limited, Hamilton Centre, Rodney Way, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 3BY. The financial information set out below does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts for the year ended 30 April 2020. The financial information for 2020 is derived from the statutory accounts for that year. The auditors, Hazlewoods LLP, have reported on the 2020 accounts. Their report was unqualified and did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditors draw attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report. The financial information for 2019 is derived from the statutory accounts for that year. The following text is copied from the Annual Report & Accounts. Strategic Report The Strategic Report comprising pages 1 to 16 has been prepared in accordance with Section 414A of the Companies Act 2006 ('the Act'). Its purpose is to inform shareholders and help them understand how the Directors have performed their duty under Section 172 of the Act to promote the success of the Company. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC ('the Company') and its subsidiary SDV 2025 ZDP PLC ('SDVP') ('the subsidiary') together form the Group. The Group's funds are invested principally in mid and smaller capitalised UK companies. The portfolio comprises companies listed on the Official List and companies admitted to trading on AIM. The Group does not invest in other investment trusts or in unquoted companies. No investment is made in preference shares, loan stock or notes, convertible securities or fixed interest securities. Financial Highlights 30 April 30 April Capital 2020 2019 % change Total gross assets (GBP'000) 42,040 62,032 (32.23) Total net assets (GBP'000) 26,034 44,659 (41.70) Net asset value per Ordinary share 124.86p 214.19p (41.71) Mid-market price per Ordinary share 127.50p 173.50p (26.51) Premium/(discount) 2.11% (19.00%) Net asset value per Zero Dividend Preference 105.48p 3.97 share 2025 109.67p Mid-market price per Zero Dividend 110.00p (7.27) Preference share 2025 102.00p (Discount)/premium (6.99%) 4.29% Year ended Year ended 30 April 30 April Revenue 2020 2019 % change Return per Ordinary share 9.45p 13.40p (29.48) Dividends declared per Ordinary share 9.60p 8.97p 7.02 Special dividends declared per Ordinary 2.50p (100.00) share - Total return Total return on Group gross assets (28.16%) (3.53%) Total return on Group's net assets* (total (6.39%) return as proportion of net assets after the provision for the Zero Dividend Preference shares) (25.85%) Total return on Group's net assets* (36.06%) (9.90%) Ongoing charges** 2.12% 1.95% Ongoing charges*** 1.50% 1.45% * Adding back dividends paid in the year. ** Calculated in accordance with the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC') guidelines. Based on total expenses, excluding finance costs, for the year and average net asset value. *** Based on gross assets. Chairman's Statement I sincerely hope all of our shareholders and their families are safe and well as we transition through the current lockdown status to a gradual return to something like a normal state. Albeit that might be somewhat different to what we have been used to in the past before the outbreak of Covid-19. Results The Company's net asset value per Ordinary share as at 30 April 2020 was 124.86p (2019: 214.19p), a decrease over the year of 41.7% with an Ordinary share price of 127.50p per share (2019: 173.50p). Total assets, including audited revenue reserves, were GBP42.040m (2019: GBP62.032m) and the total net assets were GBP26.034m (2019: GBP44.659m). The Company was launched on 12 May 1999, and the net asset value per Ordinary share has risen by 26.5% and a total of 195.85p has been paid in dividends, including the fourth interim dividend announced with this report. Since the year end, the net asset value per Ordinary share has risen to 125.58p as at 29 June 2020 and the discount to market NAV is currently 1.13%. In the year total dividends of 9.60p per Ordinary share were paid, including the fourth interim dividend of 2.40p. During the same period the MSCI Small Cap Index decreased by 17.08%. At this time the current underlying portfolio yield is very hard to evaluate, for obvious reasons. However, as a result of the policy over the past ten years of growing the annual dividend and retaining to revenue reserves the maximum permitted under the legislation relating to investment trusts, the Company is in a strong position and can pay its dividend for some time from accumulated reserves. The Company's portfolio is currently invested in 76 companies spread across 23 sectors. This spread creates a well diversified portfolio which will, in the future, lead to a strong return of dividend income and subsequently steady revenue growth and, in time, capital growth. Capital structure Since the collapse in the stock market in March, there have been a number of requests to issue new ordinary shares at a modest premium to the prevailing net asset value per share. To date these have been turned down because the issuing of such shares incurs a one-off cost with the London Stock Exchange and the Board will not issue shares, when all costs are taken into account, at a price that is not at least neutral to the existing shareholders. In addition, at this particular time, the Board feels that the revenue reserves that have been built up over the past ten years should only be applied to the shares that existed prior to the lockdown. If shares are issued in the future, the Board will take into account the two factors above, along with the undoubted opportunities that there are at this time to acquire shares in companies at 'the wrong price'. Dividend The Board has declared a fourth interim dividend of 2.40p per Ordinary share (2019: 2.40p) which, when added to the three quarterly interim dividends of 2.40p per Ordinary share, brings the total to 9.60p (2019: 8.97p) in respect of the year ended 30 April 2020, an increase of 7.02% over the previous year. As has been said before, it was the Board's intention, over time, to move the dividend profile gradually to a position where the four interim dividends paid are equal. This has now been achieved in the financial year just completed. The Company has revenue reserves which after payment of the fourth interim dividend represent some 172% of the current annual dividend or some 16.50p per Ordinary share. As a consequence, the Board has decided that the four interim dividends paid in respect of the financial year ending 30 April 2021 will not be less than that paid in respect of the financial year ended 30 April 2020. Outlook Many commentators in the UK and around the world are now commentating on the pace, scale and 'shape' of the recovery when it arises. Our view is that in certain sectors there will be a relatively rapid recovery over the next few months as the lockdown is eased. However, overall the economy will not return to where it was pre-lockdown. The final part of the recovery will take longer, as specific sectors such as hospitality and aerospace will need further time to get back to viability and the inevitable increase in unemployment will hold back the recovery. However, after three months we are encouraged by the resilience and strength of the portfolio companies and believe that, in the medium term, our companies will survive and prosper. Lord Lamont of Lerwick Chairman 6 July 2020 Investment Manager's Report In the year to 30 April 2020 there was a decline in Company's net asset value per share from 214.19p to 124.86p. At the same time the core dividend was increased by 7.02% in line with the targeted increase. The announcement of the fourth interim dividend is in line with the dividend policy as set out on 6 March 2019. Further, in line with that policy, the Company has not paid a special dividend in respect of the 2019/2020 financial year. It is well worth noting that since the 'Great Panic' the net asset value per share has recovered a large part of its immediate 'Covid-19 losses' from a low point of 84.66p on the 19 March and is currently, 29 June, 125.58p an increase of 48.3%. In the same way, the share price has improved from the 23 March level of 82.5p to its level on 29 June of 127.00p. As stated in the Chairman's Statement, the Board intends that total core dividends of not less than 9.60p will be paid in respect of the financial year ending 30 April 2021, made up of four interim dividends of at least 2.40p. Given the extraordinary developments of the past four months and the now almost forgotten events of the second half of last calendar year, I have decided to split this report into three sections:

1) The period from the end of last financial year to the appointment of Mr Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and of course Prime Minister; 2) The period until the announcement of the lockdown, and; 3) The period since the lockdown. The first period was dominated by the continuing, and what felt like continuous, political fighting and wrangling over the whole Brexit issue. Both sides of the issue would not be reconciled or compromise and the effect on investor perception was very poor. It continued the same negative investor view of the prospects for the United Kingdom economy which had generally been the case since the Referendum in June 2016. Shareholders I am sure recall 'the process' as being thoroughly exhausting and distracting. In this period we received a number of offers for our companies, which are set out below in the portfolio review section. At the time, it felt like our companies were being acquired at the 'wrong price'. Whilst the offer premiums were attractive, it was the prevailing share price the day before the offer that we felt was very wrong. Given the number of takeovers, it was clear that third parties looking at the UK economy and prospects were not at all put off as to whether the UK was in, or out, of the European Union. Finally, the process came to a head with the change of Prime Minister and the appointment of Mr Boris Johnson. Immediately, UK equities saw the start of a correction, as markets hate uncertainty and it was perceived that even leaving the EU was better than the saga of the prolonged leaving/not leaving process. Moving into the second period, investors became much more positive, as the agenda was moved on very quickly to 'life after Brexit'. This was of course added to with the very strong election performance by the Conservative Party winning enough seats to provide a clear majority meaning that at least decisions could now be made and passed into law. The UK equity markets enjoyed what has been called the 'Boris Bounce'. There is no doubt that our investee companies were relieved that they could finally plan for a known future. As an aside, the portfolio is made up largely of smaller UK public companies and sales to the EU were, and indeed are, a relatively small part of total sales and principally arise through the ownership of operating subsidiaries in countries who are members of the European Union.The manifesto on which the Conservatives won a large majority was based on resolving the Brexit issue and, as importantly, investing in new infrastructure and regions outside the South East of England. Again, this planned investment will be very positive for our largely UK-centric investee companies. Finally, the third period, being the time since the arrival of Covid-19 into the United Kingdom. The introduction of 'the lockdown', something never experienced before in the United Kingdom, led to a few days of what we are calling 'the Great Panic'. Share prices, across the board, collapsed as fear took over from uncertainty and the apocalyptic projections from Imperial College of 500,000 people dying were not the backcloth to any economy prospering. This trust, has in its 21-year life, been through a number of major market dislocations. The last major collapse was the Great Financial Crisis. Then, as shareholders will recall, there was a real fear of a collapse in the financial system around the world. At the time there was a major concern of mass insolvencies as access to credit had completely dried. The fund was then geared by fixed interest term loans from Lloyds Bank. The loans came with covenants which, whilst never breached, were a constant problem as the market in small company shares started declining in February 2007 and continued downwards until March 2009. At the time, the trust had very limited revenue reserves and as companies cancelled their dividends these had to be largely utilised. In this Covid-19 crisis, the trust finds itself in a much stronger position than in 2008. At this time the financial gearing is provided by the Zero Dividend Preference shares, which have no covenants and are in place until April 2025. Over the past ten years, the trust has built up revenue reserves such that the trust has one of the biggest reserves relative to its core annual dividend of all investment trusts. The impact of Covid-19 is all too obvious on our lives and the world and UK economy. A lesser known impact is the general, across the board, reduction or elimination of dividends paid by companies. Given the depth of the revenue reserves which we have built up since the the 'Great Financial Crisis' your company is able to continue paying dividends in the future. This stronger position has meant that the trust has been able to review its portfolio and to take action not driven by a desperate search for dividend income. We have created a 'Pandemic Portfolio', being those companies in the portfolio whose shares have fallen to a level probably never seen before and certainly well below the lowest levels reached in the Great Financial Crisis. It is our belief that purchases made at this time in what are good, well run companies will produce strong returns in the future. Portfolio review In the last year we have had seven takeovers: KCom Group, Mucklow (A&J) Group, Sanderson Group, Statpro, BCA Marketplace, Murgitroyd Group and Low & Bonar (2019: 2), and post the year end the offer for Moss Bros Group was confirmed. Including the above takeovers, two other holdings from the portfolio were sold in their entirety (2019: 4), Anglo African Oil and Gas and De La Rue. Shareholdings were reduced in 11 companies, including Belvoir Lettings, Bloomsbury Publishing, Castings, Clarke (T.), DFS Furniture, Jarvis Securities, Kin and Carta, Moss Bros Group, Strix Group, UP Global Sourcing Holdings and XP Power, all after strong share price performances. Eight new shareholdings were added to the Company's portfolio in the year, including: Close Brothers Group - Merchant Banking Group, Elementis - Speciality chemicals and personal care products, MTI Wireless Edge - Antennas and antenna systems, Portmeirion Group - Ceramic tablewear, giftware, glassware and home fragrance products, TheWorks.co.uk [1] - Retailer of gifts, arts and crafts, stationary, toys and books, Tyman - Supplier of engineered fenestration components and access solutions, Vertu Motors - Car dealership group, XPS Pensions - Pensions consultancy. The shareholdings were increased in 19 companies which were in the portfolio at the beginning of the financial year. As ever, this represents a significant part of the portfolio and again includes a number of holdings that were 'top sliced' in the early part of the year and then added to towards the end of the year at lower prices. Outlook Following the disastrous market collapse in the second half of March, it is pleasing to record a strong recovery over the past two months. Having been party to many electronic meetings over the past three months, it is clear that certain trends are emerging. Firstly, the forecasts developed at the point of the introduction of the lockdown have largely been beaten, and some by significant margins. Secondly, through the force of necessity, plans that had been in place to develop businesses over the next five years have been put in place now and will provide, in the near future, real improvements in efficiency and capacity and reduced costs. There is no doubt that a sharp recovery is taking place and that this will only increase as the lockdown is eased over the next few weeks. However, until the furlough scheme comes to an end it is impossible to say exactly where the economy will end up. As has been seen after the other major market shocks over the life of this trust, recovery has always been strong and the companies in the portfolio have come back stronger and fitter. We expect it to be no different this time. David Horner Chelverton Asset Management Limited 6 July 2020 Breakdown of Portfolio by Industry at 30 April 2020 Market value % of Bid Market sector GBP'000 portfolio Financial Services 6,286 15.6 Construction & Materials 3,347 8.2 Support Services 3,200 7.9 Household Goods & Home Construction 2,829 7.0 Industrial Engineering 2,591 6.4 General Retailers 2,459 6.1 Travel & Leisure 2,369 5.8 Nonlife Insurance 2,245 5.5 Media 2,180 5.3 Electronic & Electrical Equipment 2,017 5.0 Real Estate Investment & Services 1,950 4.8 Oil & Gas Producers 1,703 4.2 Life Insurance 1,336 3.3 Food Producers 1,301 3.2 Real Estate Investment Trusts 1,113 2.7 Technology Hardware & Equipment 829 2.0 Industrial Transportation 685 1.7 Banks 545 1.3 Food & Drug Retailers 517 1.3 Leisure Goods 468 1.2 General Industrials 387 0.9 Personal Care & Other Household Products 161 0.4 Chemicals 70 0.2 40,588 100.0 Breakdown of Portfolio by Market Capitalisation

at 30 April 2019 Number of Companies GBP500m = 11 Source: Maitland Administration Services Limited Portfolio Statement at 30 April 2020 Market % of value Security Sector GBP'000 portfolio Diversified Gas & Oil Oil & Gas Producers 1,703 4.2 Randall & Quilter Nonlife Insurance 1,179 2.9 Belvoir Lettings Real Estate Investment 1,166 2.9 & Services Strix Group Electronic & 1,104 2.7 Electrical Equipment Chesnara Life Insurance 996 2.5 Devro Food Producers 953 2.3 Severfield Industrial Engineering 862 2.1 Flowtech Fluid Power Industrial Engineering 854 2.1 Amino Technologies Technology Hardware & 829 2.0 Equipment Bloomsbury Publishing Media 820 2.0 Epwin Group Construction & 812 2.0 Materials Castings Industrial Engineering 800 2.0 Jarvis Securities Financial Services 800 2.0 Crest Nicholson Household Goods & Home 770 1.9 Construction Alumasc Group Construction & 770 1.9 Materials UP Global Sourcing Household Goods & Home 768 1.9 Holdings Construction Clarke (T.) Construction & 747 1.8 Materials Polar Capital Holdings Financial Services 721 1.8 Ramsdens Holdings Financial Services 700 1.7 Essentra Support Services 696 1.7 Vistry Group Household Goods & Home 695 1.7 Construction Brewin Dolphin Holdings Financial Services 684 1.7 GVC Holdings Travel & Leisure 678 1.7 DFS Furniture General Retailers 675 1.7 Go-Ahead Group Travel & Leisure 669 1.6 Numis Corporation Financial Services 665 1.6 Personal Group Holdings Nonlife Insurance 644 1.6 XP Power Electronic & 634 1.6 Electrical Equipment Babcock International Support Services 632 1.6 Appreciate Group Financial Services 615 1.5 Headlam Group Household Goods & Home 596 1.5 Construction STV Media 583 1.4 Regional REIT Real Estate Investment 581 1.4 Trusts Shoe Zone General Retailers 563 1.4 Orchard Funding Group Financial Services 563 1.4 XPS Pensions Financial Services 550 1.4 Close Brothers Group Banks 545 1.3 Redde Northgate Support Services 539 1.3 Town Centre Securities Real Estate Investment 532 1.3 Trusts Marston's Travel & Leisure 528 1.3 McColl's Retail Group Food & Drug Retailers 517 1.3 Tyman Construction & 505 1.2 Materials Vertu Motors General Retailers 494 1.2 Palace Capital Real Estate Investment 486 1.2 & Services Photo-me International Leisure Goods 468 1.2 Finncap Group Financial Services 450 1.1 RTC Group Support Services 450 1.1 Sabre Insurance Nonlife Insurance 422 1.0 Centaur Media Media 408 1.0 Braemar Shipping Industrial 400 1.0 Services Transportation Restaurant Group Travel & Leisure 396 1.0 Premier Miton Group Financial Services 388 1.0 Wilmington Group Media 369 0.9 Bakkavor Food Producers 348 0.9 Hansard Global Life Insurance 340 0.8 Coral Products General Industrials 300 0.7 Foxtons Group Real Estate Investment 298 0.7 & Services DX Group Industrial 285 0.7 Transportation MTI Wireless Edge Electronic & 279 0.7 Electrical Equipment Kin & Carta Support Services 270 0.7 Saga General Retailers 243 0.6 Connect Group Support Services 234 0.6 Galliford Try Construction & 226 0.6 Materials RPS Group Support Services 207 0.5 Kier Group Construction & 207 0.5 Materials Moss Bros Group General Retailers 199 0.5 Gattaca Support Services 172 0.4 Brown (N) Group General Retailers 168 0.4 Portmeirion Group Personal Care & Other 161 0.4 Household Products GLI Finance Financial Services 150 0.4 TheWorks.co.uk [1] General Retailers 117 0.3 Revolution Bars Group Travel & Leisure 98 0.2 Low & Bonar General Industrials 87 0.2 Titon Holdings Construction & 80 0.2 Materials Chamberlin Industrial Engineering 75 0.2 Elementis Chemicals 70 0.2 Total Portfolio 40,588 100.0 Investment Objective and Policy The investment objective of the Company is to provide Ordinary shareholders with a high income and opportunity for capital growth, having provided a capital return sufficient to repay the full final capital entitlement of the Zero Dividend Preference shares issued by the wholly owned subsidiary company SDVP. The Company's investment policy is that: · The Company will invest in equities in order to achieve its investment objectives, which are to provide both income and capital growth, predominantly through investment in mid and smaller capitalised UK companies admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and traded on the London Stock Exchange Main Market or traded on AIM. · The Company will not invest in preference shares, loan stock or notes, convertible securities or fixed interest securities or any similar securities convertible into shares; nor will it invest in the securities of other investment trusts or in unquoted companies. Performance Analysis using Key Performance Indicators At each quarterly Board meeting, the Directors consider a number of key performance indicators ('KPIs') to assess the Group's success in achieving its objectives, including the net asset value ('NAV'), the dividend per share and the total ongoing charges. · The Group's Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income is set out on page 46. · A total dividend for the year to 30 April 2020 of 9.60p (2019: 11.47p) per Ordinary share has been declared to shareholders by way of three payments totalling 7.20p per Ordinary share plus a fourth interim dividend payment of 2.40p per Ordinary share. · The NAV per Ordinary share at 30 April 2020 was 124.86p (2019: 214.19p). · The ongoing charges (including investment management fees and other expenses but excluding exceptional items) for the year ended 30 April 2020 were 2.12% (2019: 1.95%). Principal Risks The Directors confirm that they have carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its objective, business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. The Board regularly considers the principal risks facing the Company. Mitigation of these risks is sought and achieved in a number of ways as set out below: Market risk The Company is exposed to UK market risk due to fluctuations in the market prices of its investments. The Investment Manager actively monitors economic performance of investee companies and reports regularly to the Board on a formal and informal basis. The Board formally meets with the Investment Manager on a quarterly basis when the portfolio transactions and performance are discussed and reviewed. The Company is substantially dependent on the services of the Investment Manager's investment team for the implementation of its investment policy. The Company may hold a proportion of the portfolio in cash or cash equivalent investments from time to time. Whilst during positive stock market movements the portfolio may forego potential gains, during negative market movements this may provide protection. Discount volatility The Board recognises that, as a closed ended company, it is in the long-term interests of shareholders to reduce discount volatility and believes that the prime driver of discounts over the longer term is performance. The Board, with its advisers, monitors the Company's discount levels and shares may be bought back should it be thought appropriate to do so by the Board. Regulatory risks A breach of Companies Act provisions and Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') rules may result in the Group's companies being liable to fines or the suspension of either of the Group companies from listing and from trading on the London Stock Exchange. The Board, with its advisers, monitors the Group and SDVP's regulatory obligations both on an ongoing basis and at quarterly Board meetings. Financial risk The financial position of the Group is reviewed in detail at each Board

meeting and monitored by the Audit Committee. Political risk The Board recognises that changes in the political landscape may substantially affect the Company's prospects and the value of its portfolio companies. There are risks associated with the departure of the UK from the European Union ('EU') and the nature of future trading relationships remains unclear. Potential changes to the UK's policies and regulatory landscape following the UK's departure from the EU could also impact the Company. Potential consequences for the Company are monitored and assessed by the Board. Climate change risk The Board and Investment Manager consider how climate change could affect the Company's portfolio companies and shareholder returns. The coronavirus pandemic The Board recognises that the pandemic is impacting economies and financial markets worldwide. It has already resulted in a decrease in value of the Company's investments and may impact the Company's revenues in the forthcoming year and into the future. The Board and Investment Manager continue to monitor the effects of the pandemic on the market. Accounting policies New developments in accounting standards and industry-related issues are actively reported to and monitored by the Board and its advisers, ensuring that appropriate accounting policies are adhered to. A more detailed explanation of the financial risks facing the Group is given in note 23 to the financial statements on pages 64 to 68. Gearing The Company's shares are geared by the Zero Dividend Preference shares and should be regarded as carrying above average risk, since a positive NAV for the Company's shareholders will be dependent upon the Company's assets being sufficient to meet those prior final entitlements of the holders of Zero Dividend Preference shares. As a consequence of the gearing, a decline in the value of the Company's investment portfolio will result in a greater percentage decline in the NAV of the Ordinary shares and vice versa. Section 172 Statement The Directors are conscious of their duties to promote the success of the Company under Section 172 of the Companies Act 2006, for the benefit of the shareholders, giving careful consideration to wider stakeholders' interests and the environment in which it operates. The Board recognises that its decisions are material to the Company but also the Company's key stakeholders as identified below. In making decisions, the Board considered the outcome from its stakeholder engagement as well as the need to act fairly between the members of the Company. Key stakeholders Investors - The Company's shareholders have a significant role in monitoring and safeguarding the governance of the Company. Shareholders have access to the Board via the Company Secretary and the Investment Manager throughout the year. These communications help the Board make informed decisions when considering how to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of shareholders. This year, the Annual General Meeting to be held on 9 September 2020 is to be closed to shareholders owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and only Directors will attend. Shareholders are therefore strongly encouraged to vote by proxy, appointing the Chairman as their proxy. Shareholders are also encouraged to put forward any queries to the Company Secretary in advance of the Annual General Meeting. Investment Manager - The Board recognises the critical role of the Investment Manager in the success of the Company. The Investment Manager attends Board and Audit Committee meetings, to participate in transparent discussions where constructive challenge is encouraged. The Board and Investment Manager communicate regularly outside of these meetings with the aim of maintaining an open and collegial relationship. The Investment Manager's performance is evaluated informally on a regular basis, with a formal review carried out on an annual basis by the Board when performing the functions of a management engagement committee. The Investment Management Agreement is reviewed as part of this process as referred to on page 27. Key suppliers - The Company employs a collaborative approach and looks to build long term partnerships with its key suppliers. Key suppliers are required to report to the Board on a regular basis and their performance and the terms on which they are engaged, are evaluated and considered annually, as detailed on page 27. Portfolio companies - The Investment Manager regularly liaises with the management teams of companies within the Investment Portfolio and reports on findings to the Board on at least a quarterly basis. Regulators - The Board regularly reviews the regulatory landscape and ensures compliance with rules and regulations relevant to the Company. Compliance with relevant rules and regulations is assessed on at least an annual basis. Viability Statement The Board reviews the performance and progress of the Company over various time periods and uses these assessments, regular investment performance updates from the Investment Manager and a continuing programme of monitoring risk, to assess the future viability of the Company. The Directors consider that a period of three years is the most appropriate time horizon to consider the Company's viability and, after careful analysis, taking into account the potential impact of the risks and uncertainties it is exposed to, including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Directors believe that the Company is viable over a three-year period. Three years is considered by the Board to be the maximum period over which it is feasible to make predictions. The following facts support the Directors' view: · The Company has a liquid investment portfolio invested predominantly in readily realisable smaller capitalised UK-listed and AIM traded securities and has some short-term cash on deposit. · Revenue expenses of the Company are covered multiple times by investment income. In order to maintain viability, the Company has a robust risk control framework for the identification and mitigation of risk, which is reviewed regularly by the Board. The Directors also seek reassurance from service providers, to whom all management and administrative functions are delegated, that their operations are well managed and they are taking appropriate action to monitor and mitigate risk. The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period of the assessment. Other Statutory Information Company status and business model The Company was incorporated on 6 April 1999 and commenced trading on 12 May 1999. The Company is a closed-ended investment trust with registered number 03749536. Its capital structure consists of Ordinary shares of 25p each, which are listed and traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The principal activity of the Company is to carry on business as an investment trust. The Company has been granted approval from HMRC as an investment trust under Sections 1158/1159 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 ('1158/1159') on an ongoing basis. The Company will be treated as an investment trust company subject to there being no serious breaches of the conditions for approval. The Company is also an investment company as defined in Section 833 of the Companies Act 2006. The current portfolio of the Company is such that its shares are eligible for inclusion in ISAs up to the maximum annual subscription limit and the Directors expect this eligibility to be maintained. The Group financial statements consolidate the audited annual report and financial statements of the Company and SDVP, its subsidiary undertaking, for the year ended 30 April 2020. The Company owns 100% of the issued ordinary share capital of SDVP, which was incorporated on 25 October 2017. Further information on the capital structure of the Company and SDVP can be found on pages 72 to 73. AIFM The Board is compliant with the directive and is registered as a Small Registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager ('AIFM') with the FCA and all required returns have been completed and filed. Employees, environmental, human rights and community issues The Board recognises the requirement under Section 414C of the Companies Act to detail information about employees, environmental, human rights and community issues, including information about any policies it has in relation to these matters and the effectiveness of these policies. These requirements and the requirements of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 do not apply to the Company as it has no employees and no physical assets, all the Directors are non-executive and it has outsourced all its management and administrative functions to third-party service providers. The Company has therefore not reported further in respect of these provisions. However, in carrying out its activities and in relationships with service providers, the Company aims to conduct itself responsibly, ethically and fairly. Environmental, Social, Governance ('ESG') ESG matters will have an increasing prominence in future financial and regulatory reporting. In company meetings, the Investment Manager routinely questions the corporate management on a variety of topics, such as safety records and the make-up of their board papers, to ensure companies are adhering to best practice. The way companies respond to ESG issues can affect their business

performance, both directly and indirectly. ESG factors are considered by Chelverton Asset Management investment teams but investments are not necessarily ruled out on ESG grounds only. The Investment Manager is working to integrate responsible investing considerations more closely into investment processes. In 2018 Chelverton Asset Management hired a Head of Governance within the investment team. This commitment brings significant experience to support us in the enhancement of our investing approach and Governance remains central to the investment process. Misjudgements on ESG matters can incur major additional costs to the portfolio holdings, as well as undermining their equity return through reputational damage. Culture and values The Company's values are to act responsibly, ethically and fairly at all times. The Company's culture is driven by its values and is focused on providing Ordinary shareholders with a high income and opportunity for capital growth, as set out on page 11. As the Company has no employees, its culture is represented by the values, conduct and performance of the Board, the Investment Manager and its key service providers. Current and future developments A review of the main features of the year and the outlook for the Company are contained in the Chairman's Statement on pages 2 and 3 and the Investment Manager's Report on pages 4 to 6. Dividends declared/paid 30 April 2020 30 April 2019 Payment date p p First interim 2 October 2019 2.40 2.19 Second interim 2 January 2020 2.40 2.19 Third interim 3 April 2020 2.40 2.19 Fourth interim 16 July 2020 2.40 2.40 9.60 8.97 Special dividend - 2.50 9.60 11.47 The Directors have not recommended a final dividend in respect of the year ended 30 April 2020. Ten year dividend history 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 p p p p p p p p p p 1st Quarter 2.40 2.19 2.02 1.85 1.70 1.575 1.475 1.40 1.35 1.30 2nd Quarter 2.40 2.19 2.02 1.85 1.70 1.575 1.475 1.40 1.35 1.30 3rd Quarter 2.40 2.19 2.02 1.85 1.70 1.575 1.475 1.40 1.35 1.30 7.20 6.57 6.06 5.55 5.10 4.725 4.25 4.20 4.05 3.90 4th Quarter 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.35 2.30 9.60 8.97 8.46 7.95 7.50 7.125 6.825 6.60 6.40 6.20 % increase 7.02 6.03 6.47 6.00 5.26 4.40 3.41 3.12 3.23 3.33 of core dividend Special - 2.50 0.66 1.86 1.60 0.30 2.75 - - - dividend Total 9.60 11.47 9.12 9.81 9.10 7.425 9.575 6.60 6.40 6.20 dividend Diversity and succession planning The Board of Directors of the Company comprised four male Directors in the year to 30 April 2020. The key criteria for the appointment of new Directors will be the skills and experience of candidates having regard also to the benefits of diversity in the interests of shareholder value. The Directors are satisfied that the Board currently contains members with an appropriate breadth of skills and experience and considers succession planning on at least an annual basis, further details of which are on page 26. In relation to future appointments the Board will seek to consider a wide range of candidates with due regard to diversity. The Strategic Report is signed on behalf of the Board by Lord Lamont of Lerwick Chairman 6 July 2020 Directors The Rt Hon. Lord Lamont of Lerwick*+ (Chairman) was Chancellor of the Exchequer between 1990 and 1993. Prior to that appointment, Lord Lamont was Chief Secretary to the Treasury between 1989 and 1990. Following his retirement as a Member of Parliament in 1997, he has held numerous positions as a director of various organisations and funds, including NM Rothschild and Sons Limited. He is an adviser to Stanhope Capital and a director of European Opportunities Trust plc and Omfif Foundation Limited. Lord Lamont was appointed to the Board on 27 February 2006. William van Heesewijk began his career with Lloyds Bank International in 1981, working for both the merchant banking and investment management arms. He has been involved in the investment trust industry since 1987 in various capacities. During his tenure with Fidelity Investments International, Gartmore Investment Management PLC, BFS Investments PLC and Chelverton Asset Management Limited, he managed several launches of onshore and offshore investment funds, including a number of roll-overs and reconstructions involving complex capital structures and across several geographic regions. His roles involved business development, project management, sales compliance and marketing. He was a member of the Association of Investment Companies Managers forum. Mr van Heesewijk was appointed to the Board on 1 December 2005. Howard Myles*+ was a partner in Ernst & Young from 2001 to 2007 and was responsible for the Investment Funds Corporate Advisory Team. He was previously with UBS Warburg from 1987 to 2001. Mr Myles began his career in stockbroking in 1971 as an equity salesman and in 1975 joined Touche Ross & Co, where he qualified as a chartered accountant. In 1978 he joined W Greenwell & Co in the corporate broking team and in 1987 moved to SG Warburg Securities, where he was involved in a wide range of commercial and industrial transactions in addition to leading Warburg's corporate finance function for investment funds. He is now a non-executive director of Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited, JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC and BBGI SICAV S.A. Mr Myles was appointed to the Board on 15 March 2011. He became Chairman of the Audit Committee on 15 June 2016. Andrew Watkins*+ has a wealth of experience in the financial services industry working in senior positions at Kleinwort Benson, Flemings, Jupiter and most recently as Head of Client Relations, Sales & Marketing for Investment Trusts at Invesco Perpetual, retiring in 2017. He is currently a non-executive director and chairman of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc and a non-executive director of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc, BMO UK High Income Trust plc and Consistent Unit Trust Management Ltd. Mr Watkins was appointed to the Board on 6 September 2018. * Independent + Audit Committee member Investment Manager, Secretary, Custodian and Registrar Investment Manager: Chelverton Asset Management Limited ('Chelverton') Chelverton was formed in 1998 by David Horner, who has considerable experience of analysing investments and working with smaller companies. Chelverton is predominantly owned by its employees. Chelverton is a specialist fund manager focused on UK mid and small companies and has a successful track record. At 30 April 2020, Chelverton had total funds under management of approximately GBP1.1 billion including two investment trust companies and three OEICs. The fund management team comprises David Horner, David Taylor, Oliver Knott, James Baker and Edward Booth. Chelverton is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Administrator and Corporate Secretary: Maitland Administration Services Limited Maitland Administration Services Limited provides company secretarial and administrative services for the Group. The Maitland group provides administration and regulatory oversight solutions for a wide range of investment companies. Custodian: Jarvis Investment Management Limited Established for over 30 years, Jarvis Investment Management Limited offers a wide range of administration services and solutions, including custody services. Registrar: Share Registrars Limited Share Registrars Limited is a CREST registrar established in 2004 and provides share registration services to over 220 client companies. Directors' Report The Directors present their Annual Report and financial statements for the Group and the Company for the year ended 30 April 2020. Directors The Directors who served during the year ended 30 April 2020 are listed on page 18. None of the Directors nor any persons connected with them had a material interest in any of the Company's transactions, arrangements or agreements during the year. None of the Directors has or has had any interest in any transaction which is or was unusual in its nature or conditions or significant to the business of the Company, and which was effected by the Company during the current financial year. There have been no loans or guarantees from the Company or its subsidiary undertakings, to any Director at any time during the year or thereafter. Corporate governance A formal statement on corporate governance and the Company compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code and the AIC Code of Corporate Governance can be found on pages 24 to 30. Management agreements The Company's investments are managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited under an agreement ('the Investment Management Agreement') dated 30 April 2006 (effective from 1 December 2005). A periodic fee is payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of 1% of the value of the gross assets under management of the Company. The Investment Management Agreement may be terminated by 12 months' written notice. There are no additional arrangements in place for compensation beyond the notice period. Under another agreement ('the Administration Agreement') dated 1 January 2016, company secretarial services and the general administration of the Group are undertaken by Maitland Administration Services Limited ('Maitland'). Their fee is subject to review at intervals of not less than three years. The Administration Agreement may be terminated by six months' written notice.

It is the Directors' opinion that the continuing appointment of the Investment Manager and the Administrator/Secretary on the terms agreed is in the best interests of the Group and its shareholders. The Directors are satisfied that Chelverton has the required skill and expertise to continue successfully to manage the Group's assets, and is satisfied with the services provided by Maitland. Dividends Details of the dividends declared and paid by the Board are set out in the Strategic Report on page 16. Directors' indemnification and insurance The Company's Articles of Association provide that, insofar as permitted by law, every Director shall be indemnified by the Company against all costs, charges, expenses, losses or liabilities incurred in the execution and discharge of the Directors' duties, powers or office. The Company has arranged appropriate insurance cover in respect of legal action against its Directors. This cover was in place during the year and also to the date of signing this report. Substantial shareholdings The Directors have been informed of the following notifiable interests in the voting shares of the Company at 30 April 2020: Number of % of Ordinary shares shares voting rights Philip J Milton & Company Plc 694,979 3.33% Integrated Financial Arrangements Limited 801,748 4.05% The Company has not been notified of any changes to the above holdings between 30 April 2020 and the date of this report. Special business at the Annual General Meeting The Company's AGM will be held at 11.00 am on Wednesday 9 September 2020. The Notice of Meeting is set out on pages 76 to 80. In addition to the ordinary business of the meeting, there are a number of items of special business, as follows: Authority to issue shares and disapply pre-emption rights An Ordinary Resolution was passed at the last AGM held on 5 September 2019 giving Directors authority, pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, to allot Ordinary shares up to an aggregate nominal value equal to GBP1,737,500 (which figure represented one-third of the issued share capital of the Company). This authority expires at the conclusion of the next AGM. The Directors are seeking authorisation, pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, to allot up to an aggregate nominal value equal to GBP781,875, being 15% of the Ordinary shares in issue at the date of this report, as set out in Resolution 8 in the Notice of Meeting. This authority will expire at the AGM to be held in 2021 or 15 months from the passing of the Resolution, whichever is earlier. A Special Resolution was also passed on 5 September 2019 giving the Directors power to issue Ordinary shares for cash notwithstanding the pre-emption provisions of the Companies Act 2006 and permitting the Directors to issue shares without being required to offer them to existing shareholders in proportion to their current holdings. This power expires at the conclusion of the next AGM and the Directors are seeking its renewal, pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006, to enable the Directors to issue up to 10% of the issued Ordinary share capital, representing 2,085,000 Ordinary shares at the date of this report, as set out in the Notice of Meeting as Resolution 9. This authority will also cover the sale of shares held in Treasury, and will expire at the AGM to be held in 2021 or 15 months from the passing of the Resolution, whichever is earlier. The authorities to issue shares will only be used when it would be in the interests of shareholders as a whole. The Directors do not currently intend to issue or sell shares from Treasury other than above the prevailing NAV. Purchase of own shares At the AGM held on 5 September 2019 the Directors were granted the authority to buy back in the market up to 14.99% of the Company's Ordinary shares in circulation at that date for cancellation or placing into Treasury. No shares have been purchased under this authority, which remains in force. Resolution 10 as set out in the Notice of Meeting will renew this authority for up to 14.99% of the current issued Ordinary share capital in circulation, which represents 3,125,415 Ordinary shares at the date of this report. The Directors do not intend to use the authority to purchase the Company's shares unless to do so would result in an increase in the net asset value per share for the remaining shareholders and would generally be in the interests of all shareholders. The authority, if given, will lapse at the AGM to be held in 2021 or 15 months from the passing of this Resolution, whichever is earlier. Purchases will be made on the open market. The price paid for Ordinary shares will not be less than 25p and not more than the higher of (i) 5% above the average of the middle market quotations (as derived from the Daily Official List of the London Stock Exchange) of the Ordinary shares for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the Ordinary share is purchased, and (ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the current highest independent bid on the London Stock Exchange. Shares may be cancelled or placed in Treasury. Pursuant to the loan agreement between the Company and SDVP, the Company will not purchase any of its Ordinary shares out of capital reserves unless the cover for the final redemption value of the Zero Dividend Preference shares is at least 1.9 times after the purchase. Notice period for general meetings Resolution 11 is a Special Resolution that will give the Directors the ability to convene general meetings, other than Annual General Meetings, on a minimum of 14 clear days' notice. The minimum notice period for annual general meetings will remain at 21 clear days. The approval will be effective until the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held in 2021, at which it is intended that renewal will be sought. The Company will have to offer facilities for all shareholders to vote by electronic means for any general meeting convened on 14 days' notice. The Directors will only call a general meeting on 14 days' notice where they consider it to be in the interests of shareholders to do so and the relevant matter is required to be dealt with expediently. Recommendation The Board considers that the Resolutions to be proposed at the AGM are in the best interests of shareholders as a whole and the Company and, accordingly, recommends that shareholders vote in favour of each Resolution, as the Directors intend to do in respect of their own beneficial shareholdings representing approximately 1.0% of the issued share capital. Company information The following information is disclosed in accordance with the Companies Act 2006: · The Group's capital structure and voting rights are summarised on pages 72 and 73. · Details of the substantial shareholders in the Company are listed on page 21. · The rules concerning the appointment and replacement of Directors are contained in the Company's Articles of Association. · The Articles of Association can be amended by the passing of a Special Resolution of the members in a General Meeting. · Amendment of the Articles of Association and the giving of powers to issue or buy back the Company's shares require the relevant Resolution to be passed by shareholders. The Board's current powers to issue or buy back shares and proposals for their renewal are detailed on pages 21 and 22. · There are no restrictions concerning the transfer of securities in the Company; no restrictions on voting rights; no special rights with regard to control attached to securities; no agreements between holders of securities regarding their transfer known to the Company; and no agreements which the Company is party to that might affect its control following a successful takeover bid. · Consideration of likely future developments is detailed in the Strategic Report on pages 1 to 16. SDVP Annual General Meeting SDVP's AGM will be held on Wednesday 9 September 2020 following the Company's AGM. The Notice of Meeting is set out in the SDVP Annual Report. This year, SDVP'S AGM will be closed to shareholders and will be attended by the directors of SDVP only. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy and to appoint the chairman of SDVP as their proxy. Going concern The Group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position, are described in the Chairman's Statement on pages 2 and 3 and in the Investment Manager's Report on pages 4 to 6. The financial position of the Group, its cash flows, liquidity position and borrowing facilities are described in the financial statements. In addition, note 23 on pages 64 to 68 to the financial statements sets out the Group's objectives, policies and processes for managing its capital; its financial risk management objectives; details of its financial instruments; and its exposure to credit risk and liquidity risk. Notwithstanding the challenges arising from the impact of Covid-19, the Investment Manager continues to operate and administer the Company in accordance with relevant accounting standards. At the time of writing, investment markets are experiencing high levels of volatility and it is like that this volatility will continue for the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, the Group has adequate financial resources and, as a consequence, having assessed the principal risks facing the Company and the other matters set out in the Viability Statement, the

Directors believe that the Group is well placed to manage its business risks successfully and it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis. Global greenhouse gas emissions The Company has no greenhouse gas emissions to report from its operations, nor does it have responsibility for any other emission-producing sources under the Companies Act 2006 (Strategic Report and Directors' Report) Regulations 2013. Streamlined energy and carbon reporting The Company is categorised as a lower energy user under the HMRC Environmental Reporting Guidelines March 2019 and is therefore not required to make the detailed disclosures of energy and carbon information set out within the guidelines. The Company has therefore not reported further in respect of these guidelines. Auditor The Auditor, Hazlewoods LLP, has indicated its willingness to continue in office and Resolution 6 proposing its re-appointment and authorising the Directors to determine its remuneration for the ensuing year will be submitted at the AGM. The Directors who were in office on the date of approval of these financial statements have confirmed, as far as they are each aware, that there is no relevant audit information of which the Auditor is unaware. Each of the Directors has confirmed that they have taken all the steps that they ought to have taken as Directors in order to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that it has been communicated to the Auditor. On behalf of the Board Lord Lamont of Lerwick Chairman 6 July 2020 Statement on Corporate Governance The Company is committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and the Directors are accountable to shareholders for the governance of the Group's affairs. Statement of compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code 2018 ('the Governance Code') The Directors have reviewed the detailed principles outlined in the Governance Code and confirm that, to the extent that they are relevant to the Company's business, they have complied with the provisions of the Governance Code throughout the year ended 30 April 2020 except as explained in this section as being non-compliant and that the Company's current practice is in all material respects consistent with the principles of the Governance Code. The Board also confirms that, to the best of its knowledge and understanding, procedures were in place to meet the requirements of the Governance Code relating to internal controls throughout the year under review. This statement describes how the principles of the Governance Code have been applied in the affairs of the Company. As an investment trust, the Company has also taken into account the Code of Corporate Governance 2019 produced by the Association of Investment Companies ('the AIC Code'), which is intended as a framework of best practice specifically for AIC member companies. The AIC Code, addresses all the principles set out in the Governance Code, and there are some areas where the AIC Code is more flexible than the Governance Code. The Board has taken steps to adhere to its principles for investment companies and follow the recommendations in the AIC Code where it believes they are appropriate. A copy of the AIC Code and the AIC Guide can be obtained via the AIC website, www.theaic.co.uk [2], and a copy of the Governance Code can be obtained at www.frc.org.uk [3]. The Company has complied with the recommendations of the AIC Code and the relevant provisions of the Governance Code except as set out below: · owing to the size of the Board, it is felt inappropriate to appoint a senior independent non-executive Director as further detailed on page 26. · as the Group has no staff, other than Directors, there are no procedures in place in relation to raising concerns in confidence and anonymously. The Board has satisfied itself there are appropriate procedures for the workforce to raise concerns in place at its service providers. · the Board has not established a remuneration committee or nomination committee as the functions of these are performed by the Board. Board responsibilities and relationship with Investment Manager The Board is responsible for the investment policy and strategic and operational decisions of the Group and for ensuring that the Group is run in accordance with all regulatory and statutory requirements. These procedures have been formalised in a schedule of matters reserved for decision by the Board. These matters include: · the maintenance of clear investment objectives and risk management policies, changes to which require Board approval; · the monitoring of the business activities of the Group, including investment performance and annual budgeting; and · review of matters delegated to the Investment Manager, Administrator, Custodian or Secretary. The Group's day-to-day functions have been delegated to a number of service providers, each engaged under separate legal agreements. At each Board meeting the Directors follow a formal agenda prepared and circulated in advance of the meeting by the Company Secretary to review the Group's investments and all other important issues, such as asset allocation, gearing policy, corporate strategic issues, cash management, peer group performance, marketing and shareholder relations, investment outlook and revenue forecasts, to ensure that control is maintained over the Group's affairs. The Board regularly considers its overall strategy. The management of the Group's assets is delegated to Chelverton. At each Board meeting, representatives of Chelverton are in attendance to present verbal and written reports covering its activity, portfolio composition and investment performance over the preceding period. Ongoing communication with the Board is maintained between formal meetings. The Investment Manager ensures that Directors have timely access to all relevant management and financial information to enable informed decisions to be made and contacts the Board as required for specific guidance. The Company Secretary and Investment Manager prepare briefing notes for Board consideration on matters of relevance, for example changes to the Group's economic and financial environment, statutory and regulatory changes and corporate governance best practice. Board membership At the year end the Board consisted of four Directors, all of whom are non-executive. The Group has no employees. The Board seeks to ensure that it has the appropriate balance of skills, experience and length of service amongst its members. The Board's policy on tenure is that Directors can stand for more than nine years. The Board considers that length of service does not necessarily compromise the independence or contribution of directors of investment trust companies where experience and continuity can be a significant strength. The Directors possess a wide range of business and financial expertise relevant to the direction of the Group and Company and consider that they commit sufficient time to the Group and Company's affairs. On appointment to the Board, Directors are fully briefed as to their responsibilities by the Chairman, the Investment Manager and the Company Secretary. Brief biographical details of the Directors can be found on page 18. The Directors meet at regular Board meetings, held at least four times a year, and additional meetings and telephone meetings are arranged as necessary. During the year to 30 April 2020 the Board met six times and all Directors were present at all Board meetings. Board effectiveness The Board, acting as the Nomination Committee, conducts a formal annual review of the size, composition and balance of the Board and the performance of the Board, its Committees and the Directors facilitated by feedback provided by each Director. The Chairman provides a summary of the findings which are discussed at the meeting and an action plan is agreed if required. During the year, no issues were identified requiring an action plan. The performance of the Chairman of the Board is evaluated by the other Directors. The Board is satisfied from the results of its last evaluation that the Board, its Committees and Directors function effectively, collectively and individually, and that the Board contains an appropriate balance of skills and experience to manage the Company. Chairman The Chairman, Lord Lamont, is independent. He has shown himself to have sufficient time to commit to the Group's affairs. The Company does not have a chief executive officer, as it has no executive directors. The Chairman has no relationships that may create a conflict of interest between the Chairman's interest and those of the shareholders. The Chairman does not sit on the Board of any other investment company managed by Chelverton. Directors' independence In accordance with the Listing Rules for investment entities, the Board has reviewed the status of its individual Directors and the Board as a whole. The Governance Code requires that this report should identify each non-executive Director the Board considers to be independent in character and judgement and whether there are relationships or circumstances which are likely to affect, or could appear to affect, the Director's judgement, stating its reasons if it determines that a Director is independent notwithstanding the existence of relationships or circumstances which may appear relevant to its determination.

Mr Watkins is deemed to be independent of the Investment Manager. Despite being on the Board for over nine years, the Board believes Lord Lamont and Mr Myles are also independent. They all continue to perform their roles effectively. Mr van Heesewijk was not deemed independent by virtue of his role as a consultant to Chelverton. Under the Articles of Association, one-third of Directors is required to retire by rotation at each AGM and no Director shall serve a term of more than three years before re-election. The Board has reviewed the appointment of those Directors retiring at the forthcoming AGM. Lord Lamont, Mr Myles and Mr van Heesewijk will offer themselves for re-election, having served on the Board for over nine years. The Board recommends that shareholders vote for the re-election of Lord Lamont, Mr Myles and Mr van Heesewijk as it believes their contributions to the Board to be effective, that they demonstrate commitment to their roles as non-executive Directors of the Company and have actively contributed throughout the year. Senior Independent Director No separate Senior Independent Director has been appointed to the Board as, in the view of the Directors, it is inappropriate to do so given the size and composition of the Board. The Chairman's performance is evaluated annually by the Board when carrying out the functions performed by a nomination committee as detailed on page 27. All the Directors make themselves available to shareholders at general meetings of the Company. The Directors can be contacted at other times via the Company Secretary. Audit Committee The Audit Committee comprises the independent Directors. The Committee met twice during the year ended 30 April 2020, with Mr Myles as Chairman. All members of the Committee were present at both meetings. The Audit Committee has direct access to the Group's Auditor, Hazlewoods LLP, and representatives of Hazlewoods LLP attend the year end Audit Committee meeting. The primary responsibilities of the Audit Committee are: to review the effectiveness of the internal control environment of the Group and monitor adherence to best practice in corporate governance; to make recommendations to the Board in relation to the re-appointment of the Auditor and to approve their remuneration and terms of engagement; to review and monitor the Auditor's independence and objectivity and the scope and effectiveness of the audit process and to provide a forum through which the Group's Auditor reports to the Board. The Audit Committee also has responsibility for monitoring the integrity of the financial statements and accounting policies of the Group and for reviewing the Group's financial reporting and internal control policies and procedures. Committee members consider that, individually and collectively, they are appropriately experienced in accounting and audit processes to fulfil the role required. Management Engagement Committee The functions performed by this type of Committee are carried out by the Board of the Company. The Board reviewed the performance of the Investment Manager's obligations under the Investment Management Agreement and considered whether the terms and conditions of the Investment Management Agreement remain appropriate. Based on this performance, the Board decided that the Investment Manager's appointment should continue and no changes would be made to the Investment Management Agreement. It also reviewed the performance of the Company Secretary, the Custodian and the Registrar and matters concerning their respective agreements with the Company. Nominations Committee The functions performed by this type of Committee are carried out by the Board of the Company. The Board, acting as the Nomination Committee, evaluated the performance of Directors and the Chairman for the year ended 30 April 2020. No third party was engaged to carry out an external valuation of the Board. As a result of the evaluation, the Board remains of the opinion that all Directors contribute effectively and have the skills and experience relevant to the leadership and direction of the Company as detailed on page 25. The Board assessed the time commitment for each Board post and agreed that sufficient time was being spent by each Director to fulfil their duties. The Board also recommended the re-appointment of those Directors standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. During the year, the Board gave consideration to the succession planning of Directors and the skills and experience required by the Board to face future opportunities and challenges. As stated on page 25, the Board believes that currently it has an appropriate balance of skills and experience to effectively manage the Company and, as a result, no changes to the composition of the Board are proposed at present. In the process of recruitment in the past it has not been considered necessary to engage the services of third-party recruitment consultants, but this will be reconsidered in relation to future appointments and the Board will seek to draw upon as diverse a pool of candidates as possible. Remuneration Committee The functions performed by this type of Committee are carried out by the Board of the Company. The Board assessed the Directors' fees, following proper consideration of the role that individual Directors fulfil in respect of Board and Committee responsibilities, the time committed to the Group's affairs and remuneration levels generally within the investment trust sector. Under the Listing Rules, the Governance Code principles relating to directors' remuneration do not apply to an investment trust company other than to the extent that they relate specifically to non-executive directors. Detailed information on the remuneration arrangements can be found in the Directors' Remuneration Report on pages 33 to 35 and in note 5 to the financial statements. Independent professional advice The Board has formalised arrangements under which the Directors, in the furtherance of their duties, may take independent professional advice at the Company's expense. Institutional investors - use of voting rights The Investment Manager, in the absence of explicit instruction from the Board, is empowered to exercise discretion in the use of the Company's voting rights. Conflicts of interest It is the responsibility of each individual Director to avoid an unauthorised conflict arising. He must notify and request authorisation from the Board as soon as he becomes aware of the possibility of a conflict arising. The Board is responsible for considering Directors' requests for authorisation of conflicts and for deciding whether or not the conflict should be authorised. The factors to be considered will include whether the conflict could prevent the Director from properly performing his duties, whether it has, or could have, any impact on the Group and whether it could be regarded as likely to affect the judgement and/or actions of the Director in question. When the Board is deciding whether to authorise a conflict or potential conflict, only Directors who have no interest in the matter being considered are able to take the relevant decision, and in taking the decision the Directors must act in a way they consider, in good faith, will be most likely to promote the Group's success. The Directors are able to impose limits or conditions when giving authorisation if they think this is appropriate in the circumstances. A register of conflicts is maintained by the Company Secretary and is reviewed at Board meetings, to ensure that any authorised conflicts remain appropriate. Directors are required to confirm at these meetings whether there has been any change to their position. Internal control review The Board is responsible for establishing and maintaining the Group's systems of internal control and for reviewing their effectiveness. An ongoing process, in accordance with the guidance supplied by the Financial Reporting Council, 'Guidance on Risk Management, Internal Control and Related Financial and Business Reporting', is in place for identifying, evaluating and managing risks faced by the Company and the Group. The Company's risks are documented and evaluated using a risk register. This register is reviewed regularly by Directors to ensure appropriate risk mitigation actions are in place. This process helps to ensure that the Board maintains a sound system of internal control to safeguard shareholders' investments and the Group's assets. This process also involves a review by Directors of reports on the internal control systems of the service providers who perform all the Company's administrative and managerial functions. As described below, this process, together with key procedures established with a view to providing effective financial control, have been in place for the full financial year and up to the date the financial statements were approved. The risk management process and systems of internal control are designed to manage rather than eliminate the risk of failure to achieve the Company's objectives. It should be recognised that such systems can only provide reasonable, rather than absolute, assurance against material misstatement or loss. No significant failings or weaknesses have been identified. Internal control assessment process Risk assessment and the review of internal controls is undertaken by the Board in the context of the Group's overall investment objective. The review covers the key business, operational, compliance and financial risks facing

the Company. In arriving at its judgement of what risks the Company faces, the Board has considered the Company's operations in the light of the following factors: · the threat of such risks becoming a reality; · the Company's ability to reduce the incidence and impact of risk on its performance; · the cost to the Company and benefits related to the review of risk and associated controls of the Group; and · the extent to which third parties operate the relevant controls. Against this background the Board has split the review into four sections reflecting the nature of the risks being addressed. The sections are as follows: · corporate strategy; · published information and compliance with laws and regulations; · relationship with service providers; and · investment and business activities. Given the nature of the Company's activities and the fact that most functions are subcontracted, the Group does not have an internal audit function. The Directors have obtained information from key third-party suppliers regarding the controls operated by them. To enable the Board to make an appropriate risk and control assessment, the information and assurances sought from third parties include the following: · details of the control environment; · identification and evaluation of risks and control objectives; · assessment of the communication procedures; and · assessment of the control procedures. The key procedures which have been established to provide effective internal financial controls are as follows: · Investment management is provided by Chelverton. The Board is responsible for the implementation of the overall investment policy and monitors the actions of the Investment Manager at regular Board meetings. · The provision of administration, accounting and company secretarial duties is the responsibility of Maitland Administration Services Limited. · Custody of assets is undertaken by Jarvis Investment Management Limited. · The duties of investment management, accounting and custody of assets are segregated. The procedures of the individual parties are designed to complement one another. · The non-executive Directors of the Group clearly define the duties and responsibilities of their agents and advisers in the terms of their contracts. The appointment of agents and advisers is conducted by the Board after consideration of the quality of the parties involved; the Board, acting as the Management Engagement Committee, monitors their ongoing performance and contractual arrangements. · Mandates for authorisation of investment transactions and expense payments are set by the Board. · The Board reviews detailed financial information provided by the Administrator on a regular basis. Company Secretary The Board has direct access to the advice and services of the Company Secretary, Maitland Administration Service Limited, which is responsible for ensuring that Board and Committee procedures are followed and that applicable regulations are complied with. The Secretary is also responsible to the Board for ensuring timely delivery of information and reports and that the statutory obligations of the Group are met. Dialogue with shareholders Communication with shareholders is given a high priority by both the Board and the Investment Manager and all Directors are available to enter into dialogue with shareholders at any time. Major shareholders of the Group have the opportunity to meet with the independent non-executive Directors of the Board in order to ensure that their views are understood. All shareholders are encouraged to attend the AGM, during which the Board and the Investment Manager are available to discuss issues affecting the Group and shareholders have the opportunity to address questions to the Investment Manager, the Board and the Chairmen of the Board's standing committees. There are no significant issues raised by major shareholders to bring to all shareholders' attention, topics of interest are covered in the Strategic Report on pages 1 to 16. Any shareholder who would like to lodge questions in advance of the AGM is invited to do so either on the reverse of the Proxy Form or in writing to the Company Secretary at the address given on page 75. The Company always responds to letters from individual shareholders. The Annual and Half Yearly Reports of the Group are prepared by the Board and its advisers to present a full and readily understandable review of the Group's performance. Copies are available for downloading from the Investment Manager's website, www.chelvertonam.com [4], and on request from the Company Secretary on 01245 398950. Copies of the Annual Report are mailed to shareholders. Audit Committee Report Role of the Audit Committee The Audit Committee ('the Committee') provides a forum through which the Group's Auditor reports to the Board. The Committee is responsible for monitoring the process of production and ensuring the integrity of the Group's financial statements. The other primary responsibilities of the Committee are: · to monitor adherence to best practice in corporate governance; · to review the effectiveness of the internal control and risk management environment of the Group; · to receive compliance reports from the Investment Manager; · to consider the accounting policies of the Group; · to make recommendations to the Board in relation to the re-appointment of the Auditor; · to make recommendations to the Board in relation to the Auditors' remuneration and terms of engagement; and · to review and monitor the Auditor's independence and objectivity and the effectiveness of the audit process. Matters considered in the year The Committee met twice during the financial year to consider the financial statements and to review the internal control systems. The principal matters considered by the Committee were the valuation of the Group's assets, proof of ownership of its investments and cash, and the maintenance of its approval as an investment trust. The Manager and Administrator have reported to the Committee to confirm continuing compliance with their individual regulatory requirements and for maintaining the Company's investment trust status. These were also reviewed by the Auditor as part of the audit process. The Committee liaised with the appointed Investment Manager, Chelverton Investment Management Limited, throughout the year, and received reports on their legal compliance. A Risk Assessment and Review of Internal Controls document maintained by the Board was considered in detail and amended as necessary. This document is reviewed by the Committee at each meeting. Internal audit The Group does not have an internal audit function, as most of its day-to-day operations are delegated to third parties, all of whom have their own internal control procedures. The Committee discussed whether it would be appropriate to establish an internal audit function, and agreed that the existing system of monitoring and reporting by third parties remains appropriate and sufficient. The need for an internal audit function is reviewed annually. External audit The Audit Committee monitors and reviews the effectiveness of the external third-party service providers, audit process for the publication of the Annual Report and makes recommendations to the Board on the re-appointment, remuneration and terms of engagement of the Auditors. Prior to each Annual Report being published, the Committee considers the appropriateness of the scope of the audit plan, the terms under which the audit is to be conducted, as well as the matter of remuneration, with a view to ensuring the best interests of the Group are promoted. Audit fees are computed on the basis of the time spent on Group affairs by the Audit Senior Statutory Auditor and staff and on the levels of skill and responsibility of those involved. Hazlewoods LLP was first appointed as Auditor to the Group on 2 May 2007. As part of its review of the continuing appointment of the Auditor, the Committee considers the length of tenure of the audit firm, its fees and independence, along with any matters raised during each audit. The Committee has discussed with Hazlewoods LLP its objectivity, independence and experience in the investment trust sector. The Committee has recommended the re-appointment of Hazlewoods LLP on each occasion since their initial appointment. The audit was put out to tender in 2017, and, as a result of that process, the Committee recommended to the Board, and the Board approved, the re-appointment of Hazlewoods LLP. The Senior Statutory Auditor for the Group has been rotated twice since the initial appointment, most recently in respect of the financial year ended 30 April 2018. Hazlewoods LLP has indicated its willingness to continue in office as Auditor of the Group. Following its review, the Committee considers that, individually and collectively, the Auditor is appropriately experienced to fulfil the role required, and have recommended its re-appointment to the Board. A resolution for its reappointment will be proposed at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The Committee has considered the independence and objectivity of the Auditor and it is satisfied in these respects that Hazlewoods LLP has fulfilled its obligations to the Group and its shareholders. During the year, Hazlewoods provided tax compliance services to the Group. These were not provided by

the audit team and the fee is not significant (refer to note 4 on page 54). No other non-audit services were provided in the year. The Committee has advised that, based on its assessment of their performance and independence, Hazlewoods LLP has fulfilled its obligations to the Group and its shareholders. Howard Myles Audit Committee Chairman 6 July 2020 Directors' Remuneration Report The Board has prepared this Report in accordance with the requirements of Schedule 8 to the Large and Medium-sized Companies and Groups (Accounts and Reports) (Amendment) Regulations 2013. The law requires the Group's Auditor, Hazlewoods LLP, to audit certain disclosures provided. Where disclosures have been audited, they are indicated as such. The Auditor's opinion is included in their report on pages 38 to 44. Last year, shareholders were asked to approve the Directors' Remuneration Report at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') through an advisory vote, as has been the case in previous years, and this will again be the case at this year's AGM. At the AGM held in 2018 shareholders were also asked to give a binding vote on the Directors' Remuneration Policy. The Remuneration Policy must be the subject of a binding vote at least every three years. The Board considers and approves Directors' remuneration. No major decisions on or changes to Directors' remuneration have been made during the year ended 30 April 2020. During the year ended 30 April 2020, the fees were continued at a rate of GBP20,000 for the Chairman and GBP17,500 for other Directors, with an additional payment of GBP2,500 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Company's performance The graph on page 33 of the annual report and accounts compares the total return (assuming all dividends are reinvested) to Ordinary shareholders, compared to the total shareholder return of the MSCI UK Small Cap Index. Although the Company has no formal benchmark, the MSCI UK Small Cap Index has been selected as it is considered to represent a broad equity market index against which the performance of the Company's assets may be adequately assessed. Directors' service contracts None of the Directors has a contract of service with the Company, nor has there been any contract or arrangement between the Company and any Director at any time during the year. The terms of their appointment provide that a Director shall retire and be subject to re-election at the first Annual General Meeting after their appointment, and at least every three years after that. Directors who have served on the Board for more than nine years must offer themselves for re-election on an annual basis. Directors' entitlements Directors are only entitled to fees in accordance with the Directors' Remuneration Policy as approved by shareholders. None of the Directors has any entitlement to pensions or pension-related benefits, medical or life insurance, share options, long-term incentive plans, or any form of performance-related pay. Also, no Director has any right to any payment by way of monetary equivalent, or any assets of the Company except in their capacity as shareholders. There is no notice period and no provision for compensation upon loss of office. The Directors' emoluments table below therefore does not include columns for any of these items or their monetary equivalents. Directors' emoluments for the year ended 30 April 2020 (audited) The Directors who served in the year received the following emoluments wholly in the form of fees: Fees/Total Year to Year to 30 April 2020 30 April 2019 GBP GBP Lord Lamont (Chairman) 20,000 20,000 D Harris* - 6,102 H Myles 20,000 20,000 W van Heesewijk** - - A Watkins 17,500 11,352 57,500 57,454 * Mr Mr Harris retired as a Director on 6 September 2018. ** Mr van Heesewijk has waived his entitlement to fees. During the year no Directors received taxable benefits (2019: same). Directors' interests (audited) The interests of the Directors and any connected persons in the Ordinary shares and Zero Dividend Preference ('ZDP') shares of the subsidiary Company are set out below: Number of Ordinary Number Number Number shares of ZDP of of ZDP shares Ordina shares held ry held at shares at held at held at Director 30 April 2020 30 30 30 April April April 2020 2019 2019 Lord Lamont 76,415 10,000 75,085 10,000 (Chairman) W van Heesewijk 110,000 Nil 100,00 Nil 0 H Myles Nil Nil Nil Nil A Watkins 13,100 Nil 13,100 Nil Significance of spend on pay Change 2020 2019 % GBP GBP Dividends paid to Ordinary shareholders in 2,523, 2,008, 25.65 the year 000 000 Total remuneration paid to Directors 57,500 57,454 0.08 None of the Directors nor any persons connected with them had a material interest in the Company's transactions, arrangements or agreements during the year. The Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 April 2019 (Resolution 2) was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 5 September 2019. The votes cast by proxy were as follows: Number of votes % of votes cast For 836,623 97.47 Against 12,707 1.48 At Chairman's discrection 0 0.00 Total votes cast 858,325 Number of votes abstained 8,995 Remuneration policy The Board's policy is that the remuneration of non-executive Directors should be sufficient to attract and retain directors with suitable skills and experience, and is determined in such a way as to reflect the experience of the Board as a whole, in order to be comparable with other organisations and appointments. The fees of the non-executive Directors are determined within the limits of GBP250,000, as set out in the Company's Articles of Association. The approval of shareholders would be required to increase the limits set out in the Articles of Association. Directors are not eligible for bonuses, pension benefits, share options, long-term incentive schemes or other benefits, as the Board does not consider such arrangements or benefits necessary or appropriate. Fees for any new Director appointed will be made on the same basis. The Directors' Remuneration Policy (Resolution 6) was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 6 September 2018. The votes cast by proxy were as follows: Number of votes % of votes cast For 1,465,203 99.23 Against 11,431 0.77 Total votes cast 1,476,634 Number of votes abstained 16,959 Expected Fees for Year to Fees for Year to 30 April 2021 30 April 2020 Chairman basic fee 20,000 20,000 Non-Executive Director basic fee 17,500 17,500 Audit Committee Chairman additional fee 2,500 2,500 The Company intends to continue with the Directors' Remuneration Policy over the next financial year. Fees payable in respect of subsequent periods will be determined following an annual review. Any views expressed by shareholders on remuneration being paid to Directors would be taken into consideration by the Board. In accordance with the regulations, an Ordinary Resolution to approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy will be put to shareholders at least once every three years. Approval The Directors' Remuneration Report on pages 33 to 35 was approved by the Board on 6 July 2020. On behalf of the Board Lord Lamont of Lerwick Chairman 6 July 2020 Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in respect of the Annual Report and the financial statements The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and the financial statements. The Directors have elected to prepare financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs') as adopted by the EU. Company law requires the Directors to prepare such financial statements in accordance with IFRSs and the Companies Act 2006. Under company law the Directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they present fairly the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Group and the Company for that period. In preparing each of the Group and the Company's financial statements, the Directors are required to: · select suitable accounting policies in accordance with International Accounting Standard ('IAS') 8: 'Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting

Estimates and Errors' and then apply them consistently; · present information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information; · provide additional disclosures when compliance with specific requirements in IFRSs is insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the Group and the Company's financial position and financial performance; · state that the Group and the Company have complied with IFRSs, as adopted by the EU subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements; and · make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent. The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Group's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Group and enable them to ensure that the Group's financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006 and Article 4 of the IAS Regulation. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Group and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities. Under applicable law and regulations, the Directors are also responsible for preparing a Strategic Report, a Directors' Report, Directors' Remuneration Report and Statement on Corporate Governance that comply with that law and those regulations, and for ensuring that the Annual Report includes information required by the Listing Rules of the FCA. The Directors are responsible for the integrity of the information relating to the Company on the Investment Manager's website. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements differs from legislation in other jurisdictions. The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief: · the financial statements, prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the EU, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Group; · the Annual Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the Group, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties faced; · the Annual Report is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's performance, business model and strategy; and · the Investment Managers' Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the Group and its undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole and adequately describes the principal risks and uncertainties they face. On behalf of the Board of Directors Lord Lamont of Lerwick Chairman 6 July 2020 Independent Auditor's Report to the members of Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC Opinion We have audited the financial statements of Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (the 'Parent Company') and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') for the year ended 30 April 2020, which comprise the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, the Consolidated and Parent Company Statement of Changes in Net Equity, the Consolidated and Parent Company Balance Sheets, the Consolidated and Parent Company Statement of Cash Flows and the related notes, including a summary of significant accounting policies. The financial reporting framework that has been applied in their preparation is applicable law and International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs') as adopted by the European Union. In our opinion, the financial statements: · give a true and fair view of the state of the Group's and Parent Company's affairs as at 30 April 2020 and of the Group's and the Parent Company's loss for the year then ended; · have been properly prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union; and · have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 and, as regards the Group financial statements, Article 4 of the IAS Regulation. Separate opinion in relation to IFRSs as issued by the IASB As explained in note 1 to the Group financial statements, the Group, in addition to complying with its legal obligation to apply IFRSs as adopted by the European Union, has also applied IFRSs as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). In our opinion, the Group financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 30 April 2020 and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with IFRSs as issued by the IASB. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) ('ISAs (UK)') and applicable law. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the UK, including the FRC's Ethical Standard as applied to listed entities, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Conclusions relating to principal risks, going concern and viability statement We have nothing to report in respect of the following information in the annual report, in relation to which the ISAs (UK) require us to report to you whether we have anything material to add or draw attention to: · the disclosures in the annual report set out on pages 11 to 13 that describe the principal risks and explain how they are being managed or mitigated; · the Directors' confirmation set out on page 11 in the annual report that they have carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Group, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity; · the Directors' statement set out on page 23 in the financial statements about whether the Directors considered it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the financial statements and the Directors' identification of any material uncertainties to the Group and the Parent Company's ability to continue to do so over a period of at least 12 months from the date of approval of the financial statements; · whether the Directors' statement relating to going concern required under the Listing Rules in accordance with Listing Rule 9.8.6R(3) is materially inconsistent with our knowledge obtained in the audit; or · the Directors' explanation set out on page 14 in the annual report as to how they have assessed the prospects of the Group, over what period they have done so and why they consider that period to be appropriate, and their statement as to whether they have a reasonable expectation that the Group will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period of their assessment, including any related disclosures drawing attention to any necessary qualifications or assumptions. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period and include the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement (whether or not due to fraud) we identified, including those which had the greatest effect on: the overall audit strategy; the allocation of resources in the audit; and directing the efforts of the engagement team. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. The key audit matters identified were the impact of Covid-19, valuation, ownership and existence of investments and the allocation of capital and revenue items. Revenue recognition and management override of controls are always deemed risks in any audit. This is not a complete list of all risks identified by our audit. Audit Risk How we responded to the risk Impact of Covid-19 pandemic At the date of giving our The full impact audit opinion the UK and of the current Covid-19 pandemic global economy is in the is difficult to midst of the Covid-19 evaluate. In gaining assurance that pandemic. The Covid-19 the going pandemic creates a concern basis is fairly applied in significant risk that preparing the preparing the financial financial statements our audit work statements on a going concern included, but basis may be was not restricted to: inappropriate due to the

current extent of its impact · reviewing and challenging management's on the economy and in turn forecasts for a the impact on a) the period of at least 12 months from value of the Group's the date of investment portfolio and b) approving the the expected dividend income financial stream. statements; · reviewing post year end transactions in the investment portfolio, to identify any crystallised losses; · reviewing the post year end performance of the investment portfolio and ensuring that fair disclosure is made of any significant changes in the value of the investment portfolio at the date the financial statements are approved by the Board; and · considering the ongoing costs of the Group and the ability to meet the Group's liabilities as they fall due. Valuation, ownership and Our audit work included, but existence of investments was not restricted to: The Group's business is to · understanding management's invest predominantly in small process to capitalised UK companies, recognise and measure quoted listed on the Official List investments; and admitted to trading on AIM, to achieve a high income · assessing whether the and opportunity for capital Group's accounting policy for growth. Accordingly, the valuation of quoted investment portfolio is a investments is in accordance with IAS 39; · comparing quoted investment significant, material balance valuations to an independent in the financial source of market prices; statements. We therefore identified the valuation, · testing investment ownership and existence of additions and disposals to the investment portfolio as a contracts and bank risk that requires particular statements; and audit attention. · confirming investment holdings third-party confirmations. The Group's accounting policy on valuation of investments is shown in note 1 to the financial statements and related disclosures are included in note 10. The Audit Committee identified the valuation and ownership of investments as a significant issue in its report on page 31, where the Committee also described the action that it has taken to address this risk. Allocation of capital and Our audit work included, but revenue items was not restricted to, examining the historical trends of the Company and assessing whether the allocation of cost The Group is required to between revenue and capital is apportion its expenses fair and reasonable. between revenue and capital. This allocation is important as one of the conditions of having Investment Trust status for tax purposes is the retention of a maximum of 15% of its income (classified as revenue) for the accounting period and the allocation of expenditure has a direct impact on this. The split has to be performed on the basis of 'the Board's expected long-term split of returns'. Management override of Our audit work included, but controls was not restricted to: Under ISA 240 there is a · reviewing material presumption that the risk of estimates, judgements and management override of decisions made by management; controls is always present. and · testing all material manual journal entries. The Group's accounting policies in respect of material estimates and judgements are set out in note 1. Revenue recognition Our audit work included, but was not restricted to: Under ISA 240 there is always a presumed risk that revenue may be misstated due to the improper recognition of · assessing revenue. In particular we whether the identified completeness and Group's occurrence of investment accounting income as a risk that policy for requires particular audit revenue attention. recognition is in accordance with IAS 18 'Revenue'; · obtaining an understanding of management's process to recognise revenue in accordance with the stated accounting policy; · testing income transactions by comparing dividends during the year obtained from an independent source with those recognised by the group; · testing gains and losses on investments to third party contracts; · performing cut-off testing of dividend income

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2020 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Report -13-

around the year end; and · checking the classification of special dividends as either revenue or capital receipts. The accounting policy on income, including its recognition, in shown in note 1 to the financial statements and the components of that income are included in note 2. Our application of materiality We apply the concept of materiality in planning and performing our audit, in evaluating the effect of any identified misstatements and in forming our opinion. For the purpose of determining whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement, we define materiality as the magnitude of an omission or misstatement that, individually or in the aggregate, could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of the users of the financial statements. We also determine a level of performance materiality, which we use to determine the extent of testing needed, to reduce to an appropriately low level the probability that the aggregate of uncorrected and undetected misstatements exceeds materiality for the financial statements as a whole. We established materiality for the financial statements as a whole to be GBP420,000, which is 1% of the value of the Group's net assets. For income and expenditure items we determined that misstatements of lesser amounts than materiality for the financial statements as a whole would make it probable that the economic decisions of the users of the financial statements would have been changed or influenced by the misstatement or omission. Accordingly, we established materiality for revenue items within the income statement to be GBP105,000, which is 25% of the financial statement materiality, based on long-term expectations of the split of revenue and capital income. An overview of the scope of our audit Our audit approach was based on a thorough understanding of the Group's business and is risk-based. The day-to-day management of the Group's investment portfolio and the maintenance of the Group's accounting records is managed internally, with the custody of its investments outsourced to third-party service providers. Accordingly, our audit work is focused on obtaining an understanding of, and evaluating, internal controls by the Group and inspecting records and documents held by the third-party service providers. We undertook substantive testing on significant transactions, balances and disclosures, the extent of which was based on various factors such as our overall assessment of the control environment, the effectiveness of controls over individual systems and the management of specific risks. Other information The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, other than the financial statements and our Auditor's Report thereon. The Directors are responsible for the other information. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and, except to the extent otherwise explicitly stated in our report, we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If we identify such material inconsistencies or apparent material misstatements, we are required to determine whether there is a material misstatement in the financial statements or a material misstatement of the other information. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. In this context, we also have nothing to report in regard to our responsibility to specifically address the following items in the other information and to report as uncorrected material misstatements of the other information where we conclude that those items meet the following conditions: · Fair, balanced and understandable, set out on page 36 - the statement given by the Directors that they consider the annual report and financial statements taken as a whole is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Group's performance, business model and strategy, is materially inconsistent with our knowledge obtained in the audit; or · Audit Committee reporting, set out on pages 31 and 32 - the section describing the work of the Audit Committee does not appropriately address matters communicated by us to the Audit Committee; or · Directors' statement of compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, set out on page 24 - the parts of the Directors' statement required under the Listing Rules relating to the Group's compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code containing provisions specified for review by the Auditors in accordance with Listing Rule 9.8.10R (2) do not properly disclose a departure from a relevant provision of the UK Corporate Governance Code. Opinions on other matters prescribed by the Companies Act 2006 In our opinion, the part of the Directors' remuneration report to be audited has been properly prepared in accordance with the Companies Act 2006. In our opinion, based on the work undertaken in the course of the audit: · the information given in the Strategic Report and the Directors' Report for the financial year for which the financial statements are prepared is consistent with the financial statements and those reports have been prepared in accordance with applicable legal requirements; · the information about internal control and risk management systems in relation to financial reporting processes and about share capital structures, given in compliance with rules 7.2.5 and 7.2.6 in the Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules sourcebook made by the Financial Conduct Authority ('the FCA Rules'), is consistent with the financial statements and has been prepared in accordance with applicable legal requirements; and · information about the Group's corporate governance code and practices and about its administrative, management and supervisory bodies and their committees complies with rules 7.2.2, 7.2.3 and 7.2.7 of the FCA Rules. Matters on which we are required to report by exception In the light of the knowledge and understanding of the Group and the Parent Company and its environment obtained in the course of the audit, we have not identified material misstatements in: · the Strategic Report or the Directors' Report; or · the information about internal control and risk management systems in relation to financial reporting processes and about share capital structures, given in compliance with rules 7.2.5 and 7.2.6 of the FCA Rules. We have nothing to report in respect of the following matters in relation to which the Companies Act 2006 requires us to report to you if, in our opinion: · adequate accounting records have not been kept by the Parent Company, or returns adequate for our audit have not been received from branches not visited by us; or · the Parent Company financial statements and the part of the Directors' Remuneration Report to be audited are not in agreement with the accounting records and returns; or · certain disclosures of Directors' remuneration specified by law are not made; or · we have not received all the information and explanations we require for our audit; or · a corporate governance statement has not been prepared by the Parent Company. Responsibilities of Directors As explained more fully in the Directors' Responsibilities Statement, set out on pages 36 and 37, the Directors are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements and for being satisfied that they give a true and fair view, and for such internal control as the Directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, the Directors are responsible for assessing the Group's and the Parent Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Directors either intend to liquidate the Group or the Parent Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditor's Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs (UK) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. A further description of our responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements is located on the Financial Reporting Council's website at www.frc.org.uk/auditorsresponsibilities [5]. This description forms part of our Auditor's Report. Other matters which we are required to address Following the recommendation of the Audit Committee, we were appointed by the Board on 13 October 2017 to audit the financial statements for the year ending 30 April 2018 and subsequent financial periods. The period of total uninterrupted engagement including previous renewals and reappointments of the firm is 14 years. As disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, tax compliance services were provided in the current year in relation to the previous financial year as permitted by the FRC's Revised Ethical Standard June 2016. Separate teams were engaged to complete the work and the work was performed after the audit was complete and the audit report signed with no reliance placed on the tax compliance work by the audit team. Further to publication of the FRC's Revised Ethical Standard December 2019 we have ceased to provide tax compliance services with effect from the current financial year. Other than those disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, we have provided no non-audit services to the Group and Parent Company in the period from 1 May 2019 to 30 April 2020. The non-audit services prohibited by the FRC's Ethical Standard June 2016 were not provided to the Group and Parent Company and we remain independent of the Group and Parent Company in conducting our audit. Our audit opinion is consistent with the additional report to the audit committee. Use of this report This report is made solely to the Company's members, as a body, in accordance with Chapter 3 of Part 16 of the Companies Act 2006. Our audit work has been undertaken so that we might state to the Company's members those matters we are required to state to them in an auditors' report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company and the Company's members as a body, for our audit work, for this report, or for the opinions we have formed. Ryan Hancock (Senior Statutory Auditor) For and on behalf of Hazlewoods LLP, Statutory Auditor Cheltenham 6 July 2020 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 30 April 2020 Note 2020 Revenue 2019 Revenue Capital GBP'000 Capital Total Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Losses on 10 - (17,046) - (7,083) investments at fair (17,046) (7,083) value through profit or loss Investment income 2 2,414 - 2,414 3,221 - 3,221 Investment 3 (135) (407) (153) (459) (612) management fee (542) Other expenses 4 (270) (13) (274) (37) (311) (283) Net 2,009 (17,466) 2,794 (7,579) surplus/(deficit) (15,457) (4,785) before finance costs and taxation Finance costs 6 - (607) (607) (1) (582) (583) Net 2,009 (18,073) 2,793 (8,161) surplus/(deficit) (16,064) (5,368) before taxation Taxation 7 (38) - (38) - - - Total comprehensive 1,971 (18,073) 2,793 (8,161) (expense)/ income (16,102) (5,368) for the year Revenue Capital Revenue Capital Total Total pence pence pence pence pence pence Net return per: Ordinary share 8 9.45 (86.68) 13.40 (39.15) (77.23) (25.75) Zero Dividend 8 - 4.19 4.19 - 4.02 4.02 Preference share 2025 The total column of this statement is the Statement of Comprehensive Income of the Group prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU. All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued during the year. All of the net return for the period and the total comprehensive income for the period is attributable to the shareholders of the Group. The supplementary revenue and capital return columns are presented for information purposes as recommended by the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the AIC. The notes on pages 50 to 69 form part of these financial statements. Consolidated and Parent Company Statement of Changes in Net Equity for the year ended 30 April 2020 Share Share Capital Capital Revenue Total capit reserve reserve al premium redemption account reserve Note GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Year ended 30 April 2020 30 April 5,213 17,517 5,004 12,925 4,000 44,65 2019 9 Total - - - (18,073 1,971 (16,1 comprehen ) 02) sive (expense) / income for the year Dividends 9 - - - - (2,523) (2,52 paid 3) 30 April 5,213 17,517 5,004 (5,148) 3,448 26,03 2020 4 Year ended 30 April 2019 30 April 5,188 17,301 5,004 21,086 3,215 51,79 2018 4 Total - - - (8,161) 2,793 (5,36 comprehen 8) sive (expense) / income for the year Ordinary 25 228 - - - 253 shares issued Expenses - (12) - - - (12) of Ordinary share issue Dividends 9 - - - - (2,008) (2,00 paid 8) 30 April 5,213 17,517 5,004 12,925 4,000 44,65 2019 9 The notes on pages 50 to 69 form part of these financial statements. Consolidated and Parent Company Balance Sheets as at 30 April 2020 Note Group Group Company Company 2020 2019 2020 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Non-current assets Investments at fair 10 40,588 59,895 40,588 59,895 value through profit or loss Investments in 12 - - 13 13 subsidiary 40,588 59,895 40,601 59,908 Current assets Trade and other 13 186 447 186 447 receivables Cash and cash 1,266 1,690 1,266 1,690 equivalents 1,452 2,137 1,452 2,137 Total assets 42,040 62,032 42,053 62,045 Current liabilities Trade and other 14 (104) (2,078) (117) (2,091) payables (104) (2,078) (117) (2,091) Total assets less 41,936 59,954 41,936 59,954 current liabilities Non-current liabilities Zero Dividend 15 (15,902) (15,295) - - Preference shares Loan from subsidiary 16 - - (15,902) (15,295) (15,902) (15,295) (15,902) (15,295) Total liabilities (16,006) (17,373) (16,019) (17,386) Net assets 26,034 44,659 26,034 44,659 Represented by: Share capital 17 5,213 5,213 5,213 5,213 Share premium account 18 17,517 17,517 17,517 17,517 Capital redemption 18 5,004 5,004 5,004 5,004 reserve Capital reserve 18 (5,148) 12,925 (5,148) 12,925 Revenue reserve 18 3,448 4,000 3,448 4,000 Equity shareholders' 26,034 44,659 26,034 44,659 funds The notes on pages 50 to 69 form part of these financial statements. These financial statements were approved by the Board of Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC and authorised for issue on 6 July 2020. Lord Lamont of Lerwick Chairman Company Registered Number: 03749536 Consolidated and Parent Company Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 30 April 2020 Note 2020 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 Operating activities Investment income received 2,618 3,160

Investment management fee paid (605) (614) Administration and secretarial fees paid (64) (72) Other cash payments (247) (254) Loan interest paid - (1) Cash generated from operations 19 1,702 2,219 Purchases of investments (9,951) (9,841) Sales of investments 10,348 10,032 Net cash inflow from operating activites 2,099 2,410 Financing activities Issue of Zero Dividend Preference shares - 313 Issue of Ordinary shares - 876 Expenses of Ordinary share issue - (12) Dividends paid 9 (2,523) (2,008) Net cash outflow from financing activities (2,523) (831) Change in cash and cash equivalents 20 (424) 1,579 Cash and cash equivalents at start of year 21 1,690 111 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 21 1,266 1,690 The notes on pages 50 to 69 form part of these financial statements. Notes to the Financial Statements as at 30 April 2020 1 ACCOUNTING POLICIES Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC is a public company, limited by shares, domiciled and registered in the UK. The consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2020 comprise the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiary SDVP (together referred to as the 'Group'). Basis of preparation The consolidated financial statements of the Group and the financial statements of the Company have been prepared in conformity with IFRSs issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (as adopted by the EU) and Interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ('IFRIC'), and applicable requirements of UK company law, and reflect the following policies which have been adopted and applied consistently. New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Group The following amendments to standards effective this year, being relevant and applicable to the Group, have been adopted, although they have no impact on the financial statements: · IFRS 16 Leases (effective 1 January 2019) Critical accounting judgements and uses of estimation The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and the amounts reported in the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Comprehensive Income. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis of making judgements about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future period if the revision affects both current and future periods. There were no significant accounting estimates or significant judgements in the current period. Basis of consolidation The Group financial statements consolidate the financial statements of the Company and its wholly- owned subsidiary undertaking, SDVP, drawn up to the same accounting date. The subsidiary is consolidated from the date of its incorporation, being the date on which the Company obtained control, and will continue to be consolidated until the date that such control ceases. Control comprises the power to govern the financial and operating policies of the investee so as to obtain benefit from its activities and is achieved through direct or indirect ownership of voting rights. The financial statements of the subsidiary are prepared for the same reporting year as the Company, using consistent accounting policies. All inter-company balances and transactions, including unrealised profits arising from them, are eliminated. As permitted by Section 408 of the Companies Act 2006, the Company has not presented its own Statement of Comprehensive Income. The amount of the Company's return for the financial period dealt with in the financial statements of the Group is a loss of GBP16,102,000 (2019: loss of GBP5,368,000).Convention The financial statements are presented in Sterling rounded to the nearest thousand. The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention, except for the measurement at fair value of investments classified as fair value through profit or loss. Where presentational guidance set out in the Statement of Recommended Practice 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts' ('SORP'), issued by the Association of Investment Companies (dated October 2019) is consistent with the requirements of IFRS, the Directors have sought to prepare the financial statements on a consistent basis compliant with the recommendations of the SORP. Segmental reporting The Directors are of the opinion that the Group is engaged in a single segment of business, being investment business. The Group only invests in companies listed in the UK. Investments All investments held by the Group are recorded at 'fair value through profit or loss'. Investments are initially recognised at cost, being the fair value of the consideration given. After initial recognition, investments are measured at fair value, with unrealised gains and losses on investments and impairment of investments recognised in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income and allocated to capital. Realised gains and losses on investments sold are calculated as the difference between sales proceeds and cost. For investments actively traded in organised financial markets, fair value is generally determined by reference to quoted market bid prices at the close of business on the Balance Sheet date, without adjustment for transaction costs necessary to realise the asset. Trade date accounting All 'regular way' purchases and sales of financial assets are recognised on the 'trade date', i.e. the day that the Group commits to purchase or sell the asset. Regular way purchases, or sales, are purchases or sales of financial assets that require delivery of the asset within a time frame generally established by regulation or convention in the market place. Income Dividends receivable on quoted equity shares are taken into account on the ex-dividend date. Where no ex-dividend date is quoted, they are brought into account when the Group's right to receive payment is established. Other investment income and interest receivable are included in the financial statements on an accruals basis. Overseas dividends received from UK Companies are stated gross of any withholding tax. Expenses All expenses are accounted for on an accruals basis. All expenses are charged through the revenue account in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income except as follows: · expenses which are incidental to the acquisition of an investment are included within the costs of the investment; · expenses which are incidental to the disposal of an investment are deducted from the disposal proceeds of the investment; · expenses are charged to capital reserve where a connection with the maintenance or enhancement of the value of the investments can be demonstrated; and · operating expenses of the subsidiary are borne by the Company and taken 100% to capital. All other expenses are allocated to revenue with the exception of 75% (2019: 75%) of the Investment Manager's fee which is allocated to capital. This is in line with the Board's expected long-term split of returns from the investment portfolio, in the form of capital and income gains respectively. Cash and cash equivalents Cash in hand and in banks including where held by custodians and short-term deposits which are held to maturity are carried at cost. Cash and cash equivalents are defined as cash in hand, demand deposits and short-term, highly liquid investments readily convertible to known amounts of cash and subject to insignificant risk of changes in value. Loans and borrowings All loans and borrowings are initially recognised at cost, being the fair value of the consideration received, less issue costs, where applicable. After initial recognition, all interest-bearing loans and borrowings are subsequently measured at amortised cost. Any difference between cost and redemption value is recognised in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income over the period of the borrowings on an effective interest basis. Zero Dividend Preference shares Shares issued by the subsidiary are treated as a liability of the Group, and are shown in the Balance Sheet at their redemption value at the Balance Sheet date. The appropriations in respect of the Zero Dividend Preference shares necessary to increase the subsidiary's liabilities to the redemption values are allocated to capital in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income. This treatment reflects the Board's long-term expectations that the entitlements of the Zero Dividend Preference shareholders will be satisfied out of gains arising on investments held primarily for capital growth. Share issue costs

Costs incurred directly in relation to the issue of shares in the subsidiary are borne by the Company and taken 100% to capital. Share issue costs relating to Ordinary share issues by the Company are taken 100% to the share premium account in respect of premiums on issue of such shares. Where there is no premium on issue, costs are taken directly to equity against revenue reserves. Capital reserve Capital reserve (other) includes: · gains and losses on the disposal of investments; · exchange differences of a capital nature; and · expenses, together with the related taxation effect, allocated to this reserve in accordance with the above policies. Capital reserve (investment holding gains) includes increase and decrease in the valuation of investments held at the year end. This reserve is distributable to the extent that gains have been realised. Revenue reserve This reserve includes net revenue recognised in the revenue column of the Statement of Comprehensive Income. This reserve is distributable. Capital redemption reserve This reserve represents the cancellation of the C shares when they were converted into Ordinary shares and deferred shares. This reserve is not distributable. Taxation There is no charge to UK income tax as the Group's allowable expenses exceed its taxable income. Deferred tax assets in respect of unrelieved excess expenses are not recognised as it is unlikely that the Group will generate sufficient taxable income in the future to utilise these expenses. Deferred tax is not provided on capital gains and losses because the Company meets the conditions for approval as an investment trust company. Dividends payable to shareholders Dividends to shareholders are recognised as a liability in the period in which they are paid or approved in general meetings and are taken to the Statement of Changes in Net Equity. Dividends declared and approved by the Group after the Balance Sheet date have not been recognised as a liability of the Group at the Balance Sheet date. 2 INCOME 2020 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 Income from listed investments UK dividend 2,069 3,077 income Overseas 238 - dividend income Property 107 144 income distributions Total income 2,414 3,221 Total income comprises entirely of dividends 3 INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FEE 2020 2019 Revenue Total Revenue Capital Total Capital GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Investment 135 407 542 153 459 612 management fee At 30 April 2020 there were amounts outstanding of GBP58,000 (2019: GBP121,000). 4 OTHER EXPENSES 2020 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 Administration and 64 66 secretarial fees Directors' 59 57 remuneration (note 5) Auditor's remuneration: audit services* 21 21 non-audit services* (1) 2 Insurance 3 3 Other expenses* 137 162 283 311 Subsidiary operating (13) (37) costs 270 274 * The above amounts include irrecoverable VAT where applicable. 5 DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION 2020 2019 GBP GBP Directors' fees 57,500 57,454 Social security costs 1,361 1 58,861 57,455 Remuneration to Directors Lord Lamont (Chairman) 20,000 20,000 D Harris* - 6,102 H Myles 20,000 20,000 W van Heesewijk** - - A Watkins 17,500 11,352 57,500 57,454 * Mr Mr Harris retired as a Director on 6 September 2018. ** Mr van Heesewijk has waived his entitlement to fees. 6 FINANCE COSTS 2020 2019 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Overdraft interest - - - 1 - 1 Appropriations in respect of Zero Dividend 607 - 582 582 Preference shares - 607 - 607 607 1 582 583 TAXATION 2020 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 UK Corporation tax at 19% (2019: 19%) - - Overseas tax 38 - 38 - The current tax charge for the year is lower than the standard rate of corporation tax in the UK of 19% to 30 April 2020 and 30 April 2019. The differences are explained below: 2020 Revenue 2019 Total Capit al Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Return on 2,009 2,793 (8,16 (5,36 ordinary (18,073)(16,064 1) 8) activities ) before taxation Theoretical 19%) 382 (3,434) 531 (1,55 (1,01 corporation (3,052) 0) 9) tax at 19% (2019: Effects of: Capital - 3,354 3,354 - 1,456 1,456 items not taxable UK and (438) - (438) (585) - (585) overseas dividends which are not liable to UK corporation tax Excess 56 80 136 54 94 148 expenses in the year Overseas 38 - 38 - - - tax Actual 38 - 38 - - - current tax charged to the revenue account Overseas tax arose as a result of irrecoverable withholding tax on overseas dividends received from UK dividends. The Group has unrelieved excess expenses of GBP22,576,227 (2019: GBP21,855,995). It is unlikely that the Group will generate sufficient taxable profits in the future to utilise these expenses and therefore no deferred tax asset has been recognised. 8 RETURN PER SHARE Ordinary shares Revenue return per Ordinary share is based on revenue on ordinary activities after taxation of GBP1,971,000 (2019: GBP2,793,000) and on 20,850,000 (2019: 20,847,534) Ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the year. Capital return per Ordinary share is based on the capital loss of GBP18,073,000 (2019: loss of GBP8,161,000) and on 20,850,000 (2019: 20,847,534) Ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the year. Zero Dividend Preference shares Capital return per Zero Dividend Preference share 2025 is based on allocations from the Company of GBP607,000 (2019: GBP582,000) and on 14,500,000 (2019: 14,489,863) Zero Dividend Preference shares 2025, being the weighted average number of Zero Dividend Preference shares in issue during the year. 9 DIVIDENDS 2020 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 Declared and paid per Ordinary share Fourth interim dividend for the year ended 30 April 500 500 2019 of 2.40p (2018: 2.40p) Special dividend for the year ended 521 138 30 April 2019 of 2.50p (2018: 0.66p) First interim dividend of 2.40p (2019: 2.19p) 500 456 Second interim dividend of 2.40p (2019: 2.19p) 501 457 Third interim dividend of 2.40p (2019: 2.19p) 501 457 2,523 2,008 Declared per Ordinary share* Fourth interim dividend for the year ended 30 April 500 500 2020 of 2.40p (2019: 2.40p) Special dividend for the year ended - 521 30 April 2020 of nil (2019: 2.50p) 500 1,021 All dividends are paid from Revenue Reserve. * Dividend paid subsequent to the year end. 10 INVESTMENTS - Group and Company Listed AIM 2020 Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Year ended 30 April 2020 Opening book cost 43,913 23,023 66,936 Opening investment holding (7,238) 197 (7,041) (losses)/gains Opening valuation 36,675 23,220 59,895 Movements in the year:

These amounts are included in gains on investments, as disclosed in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income. 11 SIGNIFICANT INTERESTS The Company has provided notifications of holdings of 3% or more in relevant issuers. The following issuer notifications remain effective as at 30 April 2020: 30 April 2020 Name of issuer Class of share % held Coral Products Plc Ordinary 7.3 RTC Group Plc Ordinary 6.8 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 6.3 Orchard Funding Group Plc Ordinary 3.5 Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary 3 12 INVESTMENT IN SUBSIDIARY Company Company 2020 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cost as at 1 May 13 63 Disposals * - (50) Cost as at 30 April 13 13 * On 8 January 2019, the share capital of 50,000 Ordinary shares of SCZ was fully paid up to GBP50,000 and the company was put into administration. The Company owns the whole of the issued ordinary share capital of SDVP, especially formed for the issuing of Zero Dividend Preference shares, which is incorporated and registered in England and Wales, under company number: 11031268. 13 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES Group Group Company Company 2020 2019 2020 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Amounts due from brokers 107 143 107 143 Dividends receivable 57 293 57 293 Tax withheld on dividends received - 6 - 6 Prepayments and accrued income 22 5 22 5 186 447 186 447 14 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES Group Group Company Company 2020 2019 2020 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Amounts due to brokers - 1,900 - 1,900 Trade and other payables 104 178 104 178 Loan from subsidiary undertaking - - 13 13 104 2,078 117 2,091 15 ZERO DIVIDEND PREFERENCE SHARES On 8 January 2018, SDVP issued 10,977,747 Zero Dividend Preference shares at 100p per share from the conversion of Zero Dividend Preference shares of SCZ, the 2018 ZDP subsidiary. On 8 January 2018, 1,802,336 Zero Dividend Preference shares were also issued at 100p per share by a placing with net proceeds of GBP1.8 million. The expenses of the placing were borne by the Company and the Investment Manager. On 11 April 2018, SDVP issued a further 1,419,917 Zero Dividend Preference shares at 103p per share (a premium of 3p per share), and net proceeds of GBP1.5 million. On the 10 May 2018 and 15 May 2018, SDVP issued a further 100,000 and 200,000 Zero Dividend Preference shares at 104p per share (a premium of 4p per share), and net proceeds of GBP313,000. The Zero Dividend Preference shares each have an initial capital entitlement of 100p per share, growing by an annual rate of 4% compounded daily to 133.18p on 30 April 2025, a total of GBP19,311,000. The accrued entitlement as per the Articles of Association of SDVP at 30 April 2020 was 109.67p (2019: 105.48p) per share, being GBP15,902,000 in total, and the total amount accrued for the year of GBP607,000 (2019: GBP582,000) has been charged as a finance cost to capital. 16 SECURED LOAN Pursuant to a loan agreement between SDVP and the Company, SDVP has lent the gross proceeds of the following Zero Dividend Preference transactions to the Company: · Gross proceeds of GBP10,978,000 raised from the conversion of 10,977,747 Zero Dividend Preference shares at 100p on 8 January 2018 · Gross proceeds of GBP10,978,000 raised from the placing of 1,802,336 Zero Dividend Preference share at 100p on 8 January 2018 · Gross proceeds of GBP1,463,000 raised from the placing of 1,419,917 Zero Dividend Preference shares at a premium of 103p on 11 April 2018 · Gross proceeds of GBP313,000 raised from the placings of 300,000 Zero Dividend Preference shares at a premium of on the 10 and 15 May 2018 The loan is non-interest bearing and is repayable three business days before the Zero Dividend Preference share redemption date of 30 April 2025 or, if required by SDVP, at any time prior to that date in order to repay the Zero Dividend Preference share entitlement. The funds are to be managed in accordance with the investment policy of the Company. The loan is secured by way of a floating charge on the Company's assets under a loan agreement entered into between the Company and SDVP dated 27 November 2017. A contribution agreement between the Company and SDVP has also been made whereby the Company will undertake to contribute such funds as would ensure that SDVP will have in aggregate sufficient assets on 30 April 2025 to satisfy the final capital entitlement of the Zero Dividend Preference shares. At 30 April 2020 the contribution due from the Company to cover the accrued entitlement was GBP607,000 (2019: GBP582,000). 2020 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 Value at 1 May 15,295 14,400 Loan issued in year for Zero - 313 Dividend Preference Shares 2025 Contribution to accrued 607 582 capital entitlement of Zero Dividend Preference shares 2025 15,902 15,295 17 SHARE CAPITAL 2020 2019 Number GBP'000 Number GBP'000 Issued, allotted and fully paid: Ordinary shares of 25p each Opening balance 20,850,000 5,213 20,750,000 5,188 Issue of Ordinary shares - - 100,000 25 20,850,000 5,213 20,850,000 5,213 No Ordinary shares were issued in the year. The rights attaching to the Ordinary shares are: As to dividends each year Ordinary shares are entitled to all the revenue profits of the Company available for distribution, including all undistributed income. As to capital on winding up On a winding up, holders of Zero Dividend Preference shares issued by SDVP are entitled to a payment of an amount equal to 100p per share, increased daily from 8 January 2018 at such a compound rate as will give a final entitlement to 133.18p for each Zero Dividend Preference share at 30 April 2025, GBP19,311,000 in total. The holders of Ordinary shares will receive all the remaining Group assets available for distribution to shareholders after payment of all debts and satisfaction of all liabilities of the Company rateably according to the amounts paid or credited as paid up on the Ordinary shares held by them respectively. Voting Each holder of Ordinary shares on a show of hands will have one vote and on a poll will have one vote for each Ordinary share held. Each holder of Zero Dividend Preference shares on a show of hands will have one vote at meetings where Zero Dividend Preference shareholders are entitled to vote and on a poll will have one vote for every Zero Dividend Preference share held. Duration Under the Parent Company's Articles of Association, the Directors are required to convene a General Meeting of the Company to be held in April

