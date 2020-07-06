Lost Boy Entertainment: Jack Zuckowsky on Success and Social Media

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Success isn't a benchmark, it's a state of being. For social media marketing CEO Jack Zuckowsky, success didn't happen when his bank account hit a certain number or when a post gained enough likes. For Zuckowsky, success is owning one of the top organic growth agencies on TikTok and Instagram. Finding success in the industry didn't mean Zuckowsky could rest on his laurels, though. He continues to set goals for himself and use his earlier career success to fuel his future.



With this mindset, Zuckowsky creates account growth for his clients. The goal isn't a number, but rather to create peak engagement and activity within a client's niche. Instead of empty followers and no interactions, Zuckowsky's method of audience growth focuses on success as an experience rather than success as a certain level of popularity.

Because the accounts who follow Zuckowsky's clients aren't bots, account engagement reaches much higher levels than those of users who buy their followers and receive little activity on their accounts. On a surface level, someone with 100,000 followers may seem much more successful than a user with 80,000 followers. When those extra 20,000 accounts are inactive,however, the rates of engagement drop. Users with caring, active followers feel much more successful - and fulfilled - with their social media presence.

By helping clients connect to users within their specific niche, Social Summit ensures that their clients are happy with the state of their accounts. Encouraging fulfillment in engagement rather than numbers means users will continue to seek exponential growth rather than becoming discouraged at empty numbers.

Zuckowsky's essential advice for success is to never give up by committing to goals and continuing to chase your vision - in the same way, seeing success as a state of being rather than a number will drive content creators to be successful in life instead of successful once.

You can find Jack Zuckowsky on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/jzuckowsky/

And check out Social Summit at https://www.socialsummit.biz/

Media Contact Information

Name: Jack Zuckowsky

Company: Socialsummit

Email: socialsummit@yahoo.com

Website: https://www.socialsummit.biz/

SOURCE: Lost Boy Entertainment

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596387/Jack-Zuckowsky-on-Success-and-Social-Media