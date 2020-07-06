HERIGE: Benoît Hennaut to succeed Alain Marion as Chairman of the Executive Board

HERIGE has today announced the arrival of Benoît Hennaut within the Group, who will replace Alain Marion as Chairman of the Executive Board in the next few weeks, following a transition period.

Trained as a nuclear engineer with a management degree from the University of Leuven in Belgium, 59-year old Benoît Hennaut has solid experience in the construction and building industry.

He began his career in 1988 with the Ariston Thermo Group, an Italian family-held business specialized in thermo-sanitary segment (heating and air conditioning). Benoît held several executive positions within the company in Belgium, France and Italy, before joining the Lafarge group in 1992, where he was in charge of development, innovation, marketing and performance for the group's Roofing division, based in Frankfurt, Germany. In 2006, Benoît relocated to Southeast Asia to head up operations in the area, before becoming Chairman for the entire Asia-Pacific region, including China and India. In 2010, he moved back to France where he was appointed as Chairman of Lafarge France.

In 2013, Benoît joined the Aliaxis Group, a world leader in plastics specialized in water and energy management, where he was responsible for the Building division in Europe, before leading all operations, including Building, Industry and Infrastructure, in France, Benelux, Morocco and Greece.

Since 2018, Benoît Hennaut has also been the Chairman of the Federation of Plastics and Composites, and a member of the strategy committee at the French Association of Industries and Construction Products (AIMCC).

Daniel Robin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: "the Supervisory Board and I would like to extend our warmest thanks to Alain Marion, who has devoted his career to the Group's development, as well as to the major transformations that have driven it forward. After being with us for 33 years, he will be handing over to Benoît Hennaut, who will take up office mid-September. His solid experience and sector-specific expertise, as well as his people-centered approach, will be valuable assets for addressing the Group's future challenges."

Next publication: Q2 2020 turnover on July 28, 2020 (after the close of trading)

All our financial communications are available on our website www.groupe-herige.fr

About HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs more than 2,300 people and has a strong presence in Western France.



HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR000 0066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

HERIGE

Alain Marion - Chairman of the Executive Board

Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 08

E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr



ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr

Anne-Catherine Bonjour - Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - E-mail: acbonjour@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mG1rYpRqlGiUnWtwZJxom5Zml2yVlWHJm2HJxZVqY8zGm51pyWpnb5ydZm9llm1s

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64186-herige-cp-arrivee-benoit-hennaut-vdef-uk.pdf