WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract half-year report

On 30 June 2020 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:
- 23,673 Wavestone shares
- € 426,343.05 in cash.
Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 31/12/2018), the means were the following:
- 36,611 Wavestone shares
- € 88,633.74 in cash.
Trading summary for the first half:
|Purchases
|49,820 shares
|€ 1,044,176.20
|497 transactions
|Sales
|48,075 shares
|€ 985,749.83
|398 transactions
About Wavestone
In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."
Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®
|Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Sarah LAMIGEON
Communications Director
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
|Actus
Financial news
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst & investor relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2020
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Traded capital
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Traded capital
|01/02/2020
|2
|101
|2,611.00
|01/02/2020
|7
|601
|15,851.01
|01/03/2020
|3
|240
|6,187.01
|01/03/2020
|1
|3
|78.60
|01/06/2020
|7
|700
|17,734.99
|01/06/2020
|2
|200
|5,095.00
|01/07/2020
|2
|117
|3,001.80
|01/07/2020
|4
|400
|10,310.00
|01/08/2020
|4
|400
|10,290.00
|01/08/2020
|2
|200
|5,175.00
|01/09/2020
|5
|410
|10,486.98
|01/09/2020
|1
|100
|2,595.00
|01/10/2020
|6
|596
|14,797.19
|01/13/2020
|10
|1,000
|26,025.00
|01/13/2020
|3
|158
|4,019.60
|01/14/2020
|1
|100
|2,645.00
|01/15/2020
|3
|201
|5,306.44
|01/15/2020
|2
|101
|2,681.45
|01/17/2020
|3
|206
|5,464.60
|01/17/2020
|1
|100
|2,675.00
|01/20/2020
|1
|100
|2,645.00
|01/20/2020
|1
|83
|2,220.25
|01/21/2020
|1
|9
|243.00
|01/21/2020
|2
|200
|5,365.00
|01/22/2020
|1
|10
|270.00
|01/22/2020
|5
|408
|11,186.99
|01/23/2020
|3
|207
|5,792.40
|01/23/2020
|9
|831
|23,407.77
|01/24/2020
|3
|245
|6,941.76
|01/24/2020
|3
|300
|8,625.00
|01/27/2020
|8
|800
|22,490.00
|01/29/2020
|3
|300
|8,490.00
|01/28/2020
|5
|421
|11,671.47
|01/30/2020
|1
|25
|701.25
|01/29/2020
|3
|219
|6,144.15
|01/31/2020
|10
|1,000
|28,040.00
|01/30/2020
|8
|708
|19,391.98
|02/03/2020
|3
|300
|8,355.00
|01/31/2020
|2
|200
|5,575.00
|02/04/2020
|2
|197
|5,372.96
|02/03/2020
|5
|500
|13,740.00
|02/05/2020
|1
|100
|2,695.00
|02/04/2020
|2
|152
|4,111.60
|02/06/2020
|1
|100
|2,720.00
|02/05/2020
|6
|476
|12,764.75
|02/10/2020
|1
|100
|2,595.00
|02/06/2020
|4
|325
|8,746.24
|02/11/2020
|1
|100
|2,615.00
|02/07/2020
|12
|989
|26,077.56
|02/12/2020
|1
|100
|2,600.00
|02/10/2020
|7
|585
|15,163.02
|02/13/2020
|4
|273
|7,082.71
|02/11/2020
|2
|200
|5,185.00
|02/14/2020
|7
|555
|14,648.12
|02/12/2020
|3
|282
|7,277.40
|02/17/2020
|3
|300
|8,055.00
|02/13/2020
|2
|101
|2,610.70
|02/18/2020
|1
|13
|347.10
|02/14/2020
|2
|37
|952.90
|02/20/2020
|1
|50
|1,335.00
|02/17/2020
|1
|40
|1,068.00
|02/21/2020
|5
|333
|8,784.01
|02/18/2020
|3
|213
|5,657.11
|02/24/2020
|1
|60
|1,560.00
|02/19/2020
|1
|48
|1,274.40
|02/25/2020
|3
|295
|7,394.74
|02/20/2020
|4
|307
|8,103.39
|02/26/2020
|2
|200
|4,860.00
|02/21/2020
|4
|135
|3,514.81
|02/28/2020
|4
|382
|9,221.71
|02/24/2020
|9
|900
|23,270.04
|03/02/2020
|2
|110
|2,637.50
|02/25/2020
|7
|622
|15,421.18
|03/03/2020
|4
|302
|7,278.59
|02/26/2020
|9
|805
|19,515.53
|03/04/2020
|9
|703
|17,504.98
|02/27/2020
|2
|110
|2,636.00
|03/05/2020
|4
|400
|10,290.00
|02/28/2020
|5
|500
|11,800.00
|03/10/2020
|2
|100
|2,345.00
|03/02/2020
|3
|220
|5,257.01
|03/11/2020
|7
|700
|16,625.00
|03/03/2020
|1
|100
|2,400.00
|03/12/2020
|3
|155
|3,487.00
|03/04/2020
|1
|1
|24.30
|03/13/2020
|2
|100
|2,125.00
|03/05/2020
|9
|826
|20,739.62
|03/17/2020
|1
|50
|840.00
|03/06/2020
|7
|700
|16,800.00
|03/18/2020
|5
|250
|4,320.00
|03/10/2020
|1
|50
|1,145.00
|03/20/2020
|12
|1,119
|19,700.78
|03/11/2020
|6
|600
|14,040.00
|03/23/2020
|4
|211
|3,828.00
|03/12/2020
|11
|550
|11,699.99
|03/24/2020
|3
|300
|5,457.99
|03/13/2020
|12
|705
|14,250.02
|03/25/2020
|11
|1,013
|18,925.68
|03/16/2020
|14
|700
|12,767.51
|03/26/2020
|1
|100
|1,890.00
|03/17/2020
|10
|550
|9,108.99
|03/30/2020
|1
|35
|635.60
|03/18/2020
|3
|150
|2,520.00
|03/31/2020
|8
|800
|13,664.00
|03/19/2020
|3
|235
|3,944.01
|04/02/2020
|10
|1,000
|16,504.00
|03/23/2020
|6
|279
|4,858.00
|04/03/2020
|4
|400
|6,734.00
|03/24/2020
|1
|100
|1,806.00
|04/06/2020
|8
|717
|12,162.97
|03/25/2020
|6
|469
|8,642.54
|04/07/2020
|10
|2,900
|50,172.04
|03/26/2020
|4
|319
|5,985.11
|04/08/2020
|5
|500
|8,776.00
|03/27/2020
|6
|600
|11,044.02
|04/09/2020
|4
|2,184
|38,656.65
|03/30/2020
|15
|1,350
|23,159.25
|04/14/2020
|2
|200
|3,600.00
|03/31/2020
|5
|410
|6,835.60
|04/15/2020
|1
|100
|1,780.00
|04/01/2020
|6
|509
|8,453.73
|04/16/2020
|3
|167
|2,906.69
|04/02/2020
|6
|600
|9,613.98
|04/17/2020
|13
|1,185
|20,946.65
|04/03/2020
|8
|800
|13,214.00
|04/20/2020
|4
|359
|6,399.53
|04/06/2020
|4
|400
|6,690.00
|04/21/2020
|1
|19
|332.50
|04/07/2020
|9
|810
|13,817.63
|04/22/2020
|5
|347
|6,004.35
|04/08/2020
|4
|400
|6,936.00
|04/23/2020
|3
|300
|5,294.01
|04/09/2020
|4
|301
|5,237.55
|04/24/2020
|3
|300
|5,324.01
|04/14/2020
|1
|100
|1,784.00
|04/27/2020
|1
|100
|1,800.00
|04/15/2020
|6
|510
|9,035.01
|04/28/2020
|2
|101
|1,783.48
|04/16/2020
|7
|601
|10,383.66
|04/29/2020
|8
|5,700
|103,278.50
|04/17/2020
|8
|701
|12,251.24
|04/30/2020
|3
|300
|5,684.01
|04/20/2020
|3
|300
|5,270.01
|05/04/2020
|5
|500
|9,440.00
|04/21/2020
|2
|119
|2,068.51
|05/05/2020
|3
|300
|5,718.00
|04/22/2020
|3
|300
|5,132.01
|05/06/2020
|3
|282
|5,358.93
|04/23/2020
|3
|300
|5,250.00
|05/08/2020
|3
|300
|5,594.01
|04/24/2020
|1
|69
|1,217.16
|05/11/2020
|7
|700
|13,470.03
|04/27/2020
|3
|300
|5,294.01
|05/12/2020
|4
|377
|7,297.21
|04/28/2020
|1
|1
|17.48
|05/13/2020
|1
|100
|1,940.00
|04/30/2020
|8
|711
|13,287.74
|05/14/2020
|1
|1
|19.28
|05/04/2020
|10
|918
|16,803.99
|05/15/2020
|2
|200
|3,876.00
|05/06/2020
|4
|4,300
|80,837.99
|05/18/2020
|1
|100
|1,930.00
|05/07/2020
|4
|310
|5,768.79
|05/19/2020
|1
|100
|1,930.00
|05/08/2020
|1
|100
|1,830.00
|05/20/2020
|1
|100
|1,934.00
|05/11/2020
|2
|200
|3,794.00
|05/21/2020
|4
|309
|5 777.74
|05/13/2020
|1
|100
|1,926.00
|05/22/2020
|3
|102
|1,931.70
|05/14/2020
|3
|201
|3,833.27
|05/25/2020
|4
|326
|6,343.96
|05/15/2020
|3
|300
|5,744.01
|05/26/2020
|3
|223
|4,325.60
|05/18/2020
|1
|92
|1,762.72
|05/27/2020
|2
|200
|3,860.00
|05/19/2020
|1
|100
|1,916.00
|05/28/2020
|1
|100
|1,930.00
|05/20/2020
|4
|5,300
|101,215.99
|05/29/2020
|9
|900
|17,388.00
|05/21/2020
|4
|400
|7,408.00
|06/01/2020
|3
|119
|2,395.45
|05/22/2020
|2
|101
|1,888.70
|06/02/2020
|4
|305
|6,132.24
|05/25/2020
|1
|100
|1,930.00
|06/03/2020
|11
|1,100
|23,026.30
|05/26/2020
|1
|100
|1,920.00
|06/04/2020
|1
|100
|2,120.00
|05/27/2020
|1
|100
|1,914.00
|06/05/2020
|2
|200
|4,165.00
|05/28/2020
|2
|116
|2,220.00
|06/08/2020
|3
|300
|6,405.00
|05/29/2020
|6
|597
|11,161.57
|06/09/2020
|3
|300
|6,435.00
|06/01/2020
|9
|877
|17,350.92
|06/10/2020
|5
|449
|9,795.34
|06/02/2020
|1
|100
|1,980.00
|06/12/2020
|4
|331
|6,712.05
|06/03/2020
|2
|200
|4,155.00
|06/15/2020
|2
|5,088
|99,847.68
|06/04/2020
|4
|400
|8,330.00
|06/16/2020
|6
|546
|11,049.89
|06/05/2020
|4
|400
|8,240.00
|06/17/2020
|3
|279
|5,841.90
|06/08/2020
|2
|156
|3,267.61
|06/18/2020
|3
|202
|4,297.79
|06/09/2020
|6
|510
|10,838.98
|06/19/2020
|1
|40
|862.00
|06/10/2020
|2
|200
|4,325.00
|06/22/2020
|2
|36
|752.10
|06/11/2020
|6
|600
|12,606.30
|06/23/2020
|2
|200
|4,205.00
|06/12/2020
|9
|900
|17,929.98
|06/24/2020
|2
|101
|2,156.20
|06/15/2020
|1
|100
|1,970.00
|06/25/2020
|1
|1
|20.50
|06/17/2020
|2
|131
|2,680.85
|06/26/2020
|1
|1
|20.25
|06/18/2020
|1
|100
|2,100.00
|06/29/2020
|2
|144
|2,875.00
|06/19/2020
|6
|600
|12,525.00
|06/30/2020
|4
|276
|5,467.50
|06/22/2020
|2
|2
|41.20
|06/24/2020
|5
|500
|10,375.00
|06/26/2020
|2
|6
|121.50
|06/26/2020
|2
|70
|1,403.70
|06/29/2020
|3
|300
|5,934.00
|06/30/2020
|3
|112
|2,191.44
[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)
