WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract half-year report

On 30 June 2020 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

23,673 Wavestone shares

€ 426,343.05 in cash.

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 31/12/2018), the means were the following:

36,611 Wavestone shares

€ 88,633.74 in cash.

Trading summary for the first half:

Purchases 49,820 shares € 1,044,176.20 497 transactions Sales 48,075 shares € 985,749.83 398 transactions

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®

Wavestone

Pascal IMBERT

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Sarah LAMIGEON

Communications Director

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Financial news

Mathieu OMNES

Analyst & investor relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Nicolas BOUCHEZ

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2020

PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital 01/02/2020 2 101 2,611.00 01/02/2020 7 601 15,851.01 01/03/2020 3 240 6,187.01 01/03/2020 1 3 78.60 01/06/2020 7 700 17,734.99 01/06/2020 2 200 5,095.00 01/07/2020 2 117 3,001.80 01/07/2020 4 400 10,310.00 01/08/2020 4 400 10,290.00 01/08/2020 2 200 5,175.00 01/09/2020 5 410 10,486.98 01/09/2020 1 100 2,595.00 01/10/2020 6 596 14,797.19 01/13/2020 10 1,000 26,025.00 01/13/2020 3 158 4,019.60 01/14/2020 1 100 2,645.00 01/15/2020 3 201 5,306.44 01/15/2020 2 101 2,681.45 01/17/2020 3 206 5,464.60 01/17/2020 1 100 2,675.00 01/20/2020 1 100 2,645.00 01/20/2020 1 83 2,220.25 01/21/2020 1 9 243.00 01/21/2020 2 200 5,365.00 01/22/2020 1 10 270.00 01/22/2020 5 408 11,186.99 01/23/2020 3 207 5,792.40 01/23/2020 9 831 23,407.77 01/24/2020 3 245 6,941.76 01/24/2020 3 300 8,625.00 01/27/2020 8 800 22,490.00 01/29/2020 3 300 8,490.00 01/28/2020 5 421 11,671.47 01/30/2020 1 25 701.25 01/29/2020 3 219 6,144.15 01/31/2020 10 1,000 28,040.00 01/30/2020 8 708 19,391.98 02/03/2020 3 300 8,355.00 01/31/2020 2 200 5,575.00 02/04/2020 2 197 5,372.96 02/03/2020 5 500 13,740.00 02/05/2020 1 100 2,695.00 02/04/2020 2 152 4,111.60 02/06/2020 1 100 2,720.00 02/05/2020 6 476 12,764.75 02/10/2020 1 100 2,595.00 02/06/2020 4 325 8,746.24 02/11/2020 1 100 2,615.00 02/07/2020 12 989 26,077.56 02/12/2020 1 100 2,600.00 02/10/2020 7 585 15,163.02 02/13/2020 4 273 7,082.71 02/11/2020 2 200 5,185.00 02/14/2020 7 555 14,648.12 02/12/2020 3 282 7,277.40 02/17/2020 3 300 8,055.00 02/13/2020 2 101 2,610.70 02/18/2020 1 13 347.10 02/14/2020 2 37 952.90 02/20/2020 1 50 1,335.00 02/17/2020 1 40 1,068.00 02/21/2020 5 333 8,784.01 02/18/2020 3 213 5,657.11 02/24/2020 1 60 1,560.00 02/19/2020 1 48 1,274.40 02/25/2020 3 295 7,394.74 02/20/2020 4 307 8,103.39 02/26/2020 2 200 4,860.00 02/21/2020 4 135 3,514.81 02/28/2020 4 382 9,221.71 02/24/2020 9 900 23,270.04 03/02/2020 2 110 2,637.50 02/25/2020 7 622 15,421.18 03/03/2020 4 302 7,278.59 02/26/2020 9 805 19,515.53 03/04/2020 9 703 17,504.98 02/27/2020 2 110 2,636.00 03/05/2020 4 400 10,290.00 02/28/2020 5 500 11,800.00 03/10/2020 2 100 2,345.00 03/02/2020 3 220 5,257.01 03/11/2020 7 700 16,625.00 03/03/2020 1 100 2,400.00 03/12/2020 3 155 3,487.00 03/04/2020 1 1 24.30 03/13/2020 2 100 2,125.00 03/05/2020 9 826 20,739.62 03/17/2020 1 50 840.00 03/06/2020 7 700 16,800.00 03/18/2020 5 250 4,320.00 03/10/2020 1 50 1,145.00 03/20/2020 12 1,119 19,700.78 03/11/2020 6 600 14,040.00 03/23/2020 4 211 3,828.00 03/12/2020 11 550 11,699.99 03/24/2020 3 300 5,457.99 03/13/2020 12 705 14,250.02 03/25/2020 11 1,013 18,925.68 03/16/2020 14 700 12,767.51 03/26/2020 1 100 1,890.00 03/17/2020 10 550 9,108.99 03/30/2020 1 35 635.60 03/18/2020 3 150 2,520.00 03/31/2020 8 800 13,664.00 03/19/2020 3 235 3,944.01 04/02/2020 10 1,000 16,504.00 03/23/2020 6 279 4,858.00 04/03/2020 4 400 6,734.00 03/24/2020 1 100 1,806.00 04/06/2020 8 717 12,162.97 03/25/2020 6 469 8,642.54 04/07/2020 10 2,900 50,172.04 03/26/2020 4 319 5,985.11 04/08/2020 5 500 8,776.00 03/27/2020 6 600 11,044.02 04/09/2020 4 2,184 38,656.65 03/30/2020 15 1,350 23,159.25 04/14/2020 2 200 3,600.00 03/31/2020 5 410 6,835.60 04/15/2020 1 100 1,780.00 04/01/2020 6 509 8,453.73 04/16/2020 3 167 2,906.69 04/02/2020 6 600 9,613.98 04/17/2020 13 1,185 20,946.65 04/03/2020 8 800 13,214.00 04/20/2020 4 359 6,399.53 04/06/2020 4 400 6,690.00 04/21/2020 1 19 332.50 04/07/2020 9 810 13,817.63 04/22/2020 5 347 6,004.35 04/08/2020 4 400 6,936.00 04/23/2020 3 300 5,294.01 04/09/2020 4 301 5,237.55 04/24/2020 3 300 5,324.01 04/14/2020 1 100 1,784.00 04/27/2020 1 100 1,800.00 04/15/2020 6 510 9,035.01 04/28/2020 2 101 1,783.48 04/16/2020 7 601 10,383.66 04/29/2020 8 5,700 103,278.50 04/17/2020 8 701 12,251.24 04/30/2020 3 300 5,684.01 04/20/2020 3 300 5,270.01 05/04/2020 5 500 9,440.00 04/21/2020 2 119 2,068.51 05/05/2020 3 300 5,718.00 04/22/2020 3 300 5,132.01 05/06/2020 3 282 5,358.93 04/23/2020 3 300 5,250.00 05/08/2020 3 300 5,594.01 04/24/2020 1 69 1,217.16 05/11/2020 7 700 13,470.03 04/27/2020 3 300 5,294.01 05/12/2020 4 377 7,297.21 04/28/2020 1 1 17.48 05/13/2020 1 100 1,940.00 04/30/2020 8 711 13,287.74 05/14/2020 1 1 19.28 05/04/2020 10 918 16,803.99 05/15/2020 2 200 3,876.00 05/06/2020 4 4,300 80,837.99 05/18/2020 1 100 1,930.00 05/07/2020 4 310 5,768.79 05/19/2020 1 100 1,930.00 05/08/2020 1 100 1,830.00 05/20/2020 1 100 1,934.00 05/11/2020 2 200 3,794.00 05/21/2020 4 309 5 777.74 05/13/2020 1 100 1,926.00 05/22/2020 3 102 1,931.70 05/14/2020 3 201 3,833.27 05/25/2020 4 326 6,343.96 05/15/2020 3 300 5,744.01 05/26/2020 3 223 4,325.60 05/18/2020 1 92 1,762.72 05/27/2020 2 200 3,860.00 05/19/2020 1 100 1,916.00 05/28/2020 1 100 1,930.00 05/20/2020 4 5,300 101,215.99 05/29/2020 9 900 17,388.00 05/21/2020 4 400 7,408.00 06/01/2020 3 119 2,395.45 05/22/2020 2 101 1,888.70 06/02/2020 4 305 6,132.24 05/25/2020 1 100 1,930.00 06/03/2020 11 1,100 23,026.30 05/26/2020 1 100 1,920.00 06/04/2020 1 100 2,120.00 05/27/2020 1 100 1,914.00 06/05/2020 2 200 4,165.00 05/28/2020 2 116 2,220.00 06/08/2020 3 300 6,405.00 05/29/2020 6 597 11,161.57 06/09/2020 3 300 6,435.00 06/01/2020 9 877 17,350.92 06/10/2020 5 449 9,795.34 06/02/2020 1 100 1,980.00 06/12/2020 4 331 6,712.05 06/03/2020 2 200 4,155.00 06/15/2020 2 5,088 99,847.68 06/04/2020 4 400 8,330.00 06/16/2020 6 546 11,049.89 06/05/2020 4 400 8,240.00 06/17/2020 3 279 5,841.90 06/08/2020 2 156 3,267.61 06/18/2020 3 202 4,297.79 06/09/2020 6 510 10,838.98 06/19/2020 1 40 862.00 06/10/2020 2 200 4,325.00 06/22/2020 2 36 752.10 06/11/2020 6 600 12,606.30 06/23/2020 2 200 4,205.00 06/12/2020 9 900 17,929.98 06/24/2020 2 101 2,156.20 06/15/2020 1 100 1,970.00 06/25/2020 1 1 20.50 06/17/2020 2 131 2,680.85 06/26/2020 1 1 20.25 06/18/2020 1 100 2,100.00 06/29/2020 2 144 2,875.00 06/19/2020 6 600 12,525.00 06/30/2020 4 276 5,467.50 06/22/2020 2 2 41.20 06/24/2020 5 500 10,375.00 06/26/2020 2 6 121.50 06/26/2020 2 70 1,403.70 06/29/2020 3 300 5,934.00 06/30/2020 3 112 2,191.44

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

