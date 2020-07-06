Anzeige
Montag, 06.07.2020
Breaking News! Allein im 80-Milliarden-Teich fischen: Kurs explodiert!
WKN: A2JSDZ ISIN: FR0013357621 Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA 
Frankfurt
06.07.20
08:05 Uhr
19,920 Euro
+0,300
+1,53 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVESTONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAVESTONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,68020,05018:22
Actusnews Wire
06.07.2020 | 18:12
70 Leser
WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract half-year report

On 30 June 2020 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 23,673 Wavestone shares
  • € 426,343.05 in cash.

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 31/12/2018), the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares
  • € 88,633.74 in cash.

Trading summary for the first half:

Purchases49,820 shares € 1,044,176.20497 transactions
Sales48,075 shares € 985,749.83398 transactions

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Sarah LAMIGEON
Communications Director
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Financial news
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst & investor relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2020

PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTraded capitalDateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTraded capital
01/02/202021012,611.0001/02/2020760115,851.01
01/03/202032406,187.0101/03/20201378.60
01/06/2020770017,734.9901/06/202022005,095.00
01/07/202021173,001.8001/07/2020440010,310.00
01/08/2020440010,290.0001/08/202022005,175.00
01/09/2020541010,486.9801/09/202011002,595.00
01/10/2020659614,797.1901/13/2020101,00026,025.00
01/13/202031584,019.6001/14/202011002,645.00
01/15/202032015,306.4401/15/202021012,681.45
01/17/202032065,464.6001/17/202011002,675.00
01/20/202011002,645.0001/20/20201832,220.25
01/21/202019243.0001/21/202022005,365.00
01/22/2020110270.0001/22/2020540811,186.99
01/23/202032075,792.4001/23/2020983123,407.77
01/24/202032456,941.7601/24/202033008,625.00
01/27/2020880022,490.0001/29/202033008,490.00
01/28/2020542111,671.4701/30/2020125701.25
01/29/202032196,144.1501/31/2020101,00028,040.00
01/30/2020870819,391.9802/03/202033008,355.00
01/31/202022005,575.0002/04/202021975,372.96
02/03/2020550013,740.0002/05/202011002,695.00
02/04/202021524,111.6002/06/202011002,720.00
02/05/2020647612,764.7502/10/202011002,595.00
02/06/202043258,746.2402/11/202011002,615.00
02/07/20201298926,077.5602/12/202011002,600.00
02/10/2020758515,163.0202/13/202042737,082.71
02/11/202022005,185.0002/14/2020755514,648.12
02/12/202032827,277.4002/17/202033008,055.00
02/13/202021012,610.7002/18/2020113347.10
02/14/2020237952.9002/20/20201501,335.00
02/17/20201401,068.0002/21/202053338,784.01
02/18/202032135,657.1102/24/20201601,560.00
02/19/20201481,274.4002/25/202032957,394.74
02/20/202043078,103.3902/26/202022004,860.00
02/21/202041353,514.8102/28/202043829,221.71
02/24/2020990023,270.0403/02/202021102,637.50
02/25/2020762215,421.1803/03/202043027,278.59
02/26/2020980519,515.5303/04/2020970317,504.98
02/27/202021102,636.0003/05/2020440010,290.00
02/28/2020550011,800.0003/10/202021002,345.00
03/02/202032205,257.0103/11/2020770016,625.00
03/03/202011002,400.0003/12/202031553,487.00
03/04/20201124.3003/13/202021002,125.00
03/05/2020982620,739.6203/17/2020150840.00
03/06/2020770016,800.0003/18/202052504,320.00
03/10/20201501,145.0003/20/2020121,11919,700.78
03/11/2020660014,040.0003/23/202042113,828.00
03/12/20201155011,699.9903/24/202033005,457.99
03/13/20201270514,250.0203/25/2020111,01318,925.68
03/16/20201470012,767.5103/26/202011001,890.00
03/17/2020105509,108.9903/30/2020135635.60
03/18/202031502,520.0003/31/2020880013,664.00
03/19/202032353,944.0104/02/2020101,00016,504.00
03/23/202062794,858.0004/03/202044006,734.00
03/24/202011001,806.0004/06/2020871712,162.97
03/25/202064698,642.5404/07/2020102,90050,172.04
03/26/202043195,985.1104/08/202055008,776.00
03/27/2020660011,044.0204/09/202042,18438,656.65
03/30/2020151,35023,159.2504/14/202022003,600.00
03/31/202054106,835.6004/15/202011001,780.00
04/01/202065098,453.7304/16/202031672,906.69
04/02/202066009,613.9804/17/2020131,18520,946.65
04/03/2020880013,214.0004/20/202043596,399.53
04/06/202044006,690.0004/21/2020119332.50
04/07/2020981013,817.6304/22/202053476,004.35
04/08/202044006,936.0004/23/202033005,294.01
04/09/202043015,237.5504/24/202033005,324.01
04/14/202011001,784.0004/27/202011001,800.00
04/15/202065109,035.0104/28/202021011,783.48
04/16/2020760110,383.6604/29/202085,700103,278.50
04/17/2020870112,251.2404/30/202033005,684.01
04/20/202033005,270.0105/04/202055009,440.00
04/21/202021192,068.5105/05/202033005,718.00
04/22/202033005,132.0105/06/202032825,358.93
04/23/202033005,250.0005/08/202033005,594.01
04/24/20201691,217.1605/11/2020770013,470.03
04/27/202033005,294.0105/12/202043777,297.21
04/28/20201117.4805/13/202011001,940.00
04/30/2020871113,287.7405/14/20201119.28
05/04/20201091816,803.9905/15/202022003,876.00
05/06/202044,30080,837.9905/18/202011001,930.00
05/07/202043105,768.7905/19/202011001,930.00
05/08/202011001,830.0005/20/202011001,934.00
05/11/202022003,794.0005/21/202043095 777.74
05/13/202011001,926.0005/22/202031021,931.70
05/14/202032013,833.2705/25/202043266,343.96
05/15/202033005,744.0105/26/202032234,325.60
05/18/20201921,762.7205/27/202022003,860.00
05/19/202011001,916.0005/28/202011001,930.00
05/20/202045,300101,215.9905/29/2020990017,388.00
05/21/202044007,408.0006/01/202031192,395.45
05/22/202021011,888.7006/02/202043056,132.24
05/25/202011001,930.0006/03/2020111,10023,026.30
05/26/202011001,920.0006/04/202011002,120.00
05/27/202011001,914.0006/05/202022004,165.00
05/28/202021162,220.0006/08/202033006,405.00
05/29/2020659711,161.5706/09/202033006,435.00
06/01/2020987717,350.9206/10/202054499,795.34
06/02/202011001,980.0006/12/202043316,712.05
06/03/202022004,155.0006/15/202025,08899,847.68
06/04/202044008,330.0006/16/2020654611,049.89
06/05/202044008,240.0006/17/202032795,841.90
06/08/202021563,267.6106/18/202032024,297.79
06/09/2020651010,838.9806/19/2020140862.00
06/10/202022004,325.0006/22/2020236752.10
06/11/2020660012,606.3006/23/202022004,205.00
06/12/2020990017,929.9806/24/202021012,156.20
06/15/202011001,970.0006/25/20201120.50
06/17/202021312,680.8506/26/20201120.25
06/18/202011002,100.0006/29/202021442,875.00
06/19/2020660012,525.0006/30/202042765,467.50
06/22/20202241.20
06/24/2020550010,375.00
06/26/202026121.50
06/26/20202701,403.70
06/29/202033005,934.00
06/30/202031122,191.44

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xXBtYplolZyWm2tpZMtmmJaWam6UyGfHlpOcnGNuZ5/Gm21jypuVmpSbZm9llm1n
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64181-wavestone_cp-bilan-semestriel-contrat-liquidite_060720-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
