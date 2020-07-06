Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Result of AGM 06-Jul-2020 / 17:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 06 July 2020 VENI VIDI VICI LIMITED ("Veni Vidi Vici" or the "Company") Result of AGM The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today at 12 p.m., all resolutions proposed were duly passed by shareholders. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: The Company Donald Strang +44 (0) 207 440 0640 AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl ISIN: VGG9404A1030 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 73971 EQS News ID: 1087127 End of Announcement EQS News Service

