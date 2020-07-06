FP Newspapers Inc. Announces the Resignation of CFO

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / FP Newspapers Inc. (TSXV:FP) ("FPI") today announced that Dan Koshowski has resigned as Vice-President of Finance and Administration. Mr. Koshowski is leaving the company to pursue another opportunity. Bob Silver, Chairman of the Boards of Directors of FPI and FP Canadian Newspapers Limited Partnership ("FPLP"), would like to thank Mr. Koshowski for more than 25 years of service and his outstanding financial leadership of the company.

Mr. Koshowski will remain with FPI and FPLP through the month of July to assist in transitioning to new leadership in the Finance Department. The company is conducting a search for a Chief Financial Officer. In the interim, Brent Leung, Director of Finance, will take on CFO responsibilities.

About FPI

FPI owns securities entitling it to 49% of the distributable cash of FP Canadian Newspapers Limited Partnership ("FPLP"). FPLP owns the Winnipeg Free Press, the Brandon Sun, and their related businesses, as well as the Canstar Community News division, the publisher of six community newspapers in the Winnipeg region, and The Carillon in Steinbach with its related commercial printing operations. The businesses employ 364 full-time equivalent people in Winnipeg, Brandon, and Steinbach Manitoba. Further information can be found at www.fpnewspapers.com and in disclosure documents filed by FP Newspapers Inc. with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

