Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc (TWND LN) Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-2020 / 18:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.7274 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2211247 CODE: TWND LN ISIN: LU1900066033 ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TWND LN Sequence No.: 74030 EQS News ID: 1087369 End of Announcement EQS News Service

