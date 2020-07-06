Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOL LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-2020 / 18:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 14.1488 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8848664 CODE: RIOL LN ISIN: LU1900066207 ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOL LN Sequence No.: 74032 EQS News ID: 1087373 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2020 12:21 ET (16:21 GMT)