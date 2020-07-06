Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-2020 / 18:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 52.7641 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1600746 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 74037 EQS News ID: 1087383 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 06, 2020 12:21 ET (16:21 GMT)