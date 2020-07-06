Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELCR LN) Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-2020 / 18:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.2368 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 500000 CODE: ELCR LN ISIN: LU2023679090 ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELCR LN Sequence No.: 74058 EQS News ID: 1087427 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2020 12:25 ET (16:25 GMT)