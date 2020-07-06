Anzeige
WKN: A1T8G1 ISIN: US45384B1061 Ticker-Symbol: I3B 
Frankfurt
06.07.20
15:48 Uhr
35,200 Euro
+1,200
+3,53 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
ACCESSWIRE
06.07.2020 | 19:20
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Independent Bank Group Inc.: Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Q2 2020 Earnings Call

McKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, will hold a conference call to discuss 2020 second quarter results on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 8:30 am EST. The related press release will be issued Monday, July 27, 2020 at 5:00 pm EST.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed by the webcast link, https://webcasts.eqs.com/indepbankgroup20200728/en or by calling 1-877-407-0989 and by identifying the meeting number 13706219 or by identifying "Independent Bank Group Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call". The conference materials will also be available by accessing the Investor Relations page of our website, www.ibtx.com. A recording of the conference call and the conference materials will be available from July 29, 2020 through August 13, 2020 on our website.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

CONTACTS:

Analysts/Investors:

Paul Langdale
Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Development
(972) 562-9004
plangdale@ibtx.com

Media:

James Tippit
Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Responsibility
(972) 562-9004
jtippit@ibtx.com

SOURCE: Independent Bank Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/596400/Independent-Bank-Group-Inc-Announces-Q2-2020-Earnings-Call

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
