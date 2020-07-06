Bluzelle Uncovers and Reports Important Tendermint Consensus Bug, Concludes Validator Competition

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Decentralized data network Bluzelle has uncovered an important bug in Tendermint, the Cosmos ecosystem consensus mechanism. The bug was discovered during Bluzelle's validators competition which utilized Cosmos and Tendermint. The three-week event, which took place in June, attracted 220 participants and prompted the discovery of the error in the Tendermint consensus algorithm.

The bug uncovered by Bluzelle prevented the Tendermint consensus process from proceeding, causing validators to freeze. Despite restarting the blockchain, and assigning a new genesis for the validators, the problem persisted, causing the chain to grind to a halt. Due to the severity of the bug, Bluzelle was compelled to file an extensive bug report with Tendermint outlining their findings.

A fix for the bug was created and implemented by Tendermint on July 2nd. Furthermore, a cybersecurity vulnerability entry was filed by Tendermint, with the CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) international database.

Bluzelle provided regular extensive forensic logs to Tendermint, allowing the cause of the error to be identified. This enabled the Tendermint team to reproduce the error and pinpoint the problem before implementing a solution.

"Although our team's uncovering of the bug threatened to derail our entire validator competition, it proved to be a valuable exercise for everyone involved," said Neeraj Muraka, CTO and co-founder of Bluzelle. "A competition intended to incentivize validators to stake and participate in consensus suddenly became an impromptu bug bounty, with heads coming together to diagnose and resolve the problem.

"We really strained our blockchain with many tests and a high validator count. I am proud that we were able to uncover this bug and provide all the information needed to help the Tendermint team to solve it will undoubtedly lead to important refinements, and prevent the bug from being replicated in a live environment. The Interchain team, in charge of Cosmos and Tendermint, were very proactive and friendly. This mutual collaboration led to quick resolution, and is a testament to the excellent ecosystem we have here."

Bluzelle's validators competition saw 128 validators maintain a perfect power uptime while 193 participants exceeded 50%. 32 validators also achieved 100% voting participation with no missed blocks. To reward the community for their support, Bluzelle has ring-fenced over 1.4 million BLZ tokens. A prize of 3,000 BLZ will be awarded to every participant who achieved over 51% uptime, with various rewards distributed to validators in other tiers. A brand-new validator explorer, CENSUS, and upgraded sentry security model were created during the competition.

About Bluzelle

Powered by a Byzantine fault-tolerant cluster of blockchains customized specifically for database operations, Bluzelle is a decentralized database for Web3. Its advanced data delivery network promises to protect businesses from data breaches, network failures and performance troubles. Bluzelle effectively serves as an "Airbnb of databases," with developers paying for storage space and read/write to the decentralized database.

Secure, tamper-proof and highly scalable, Bluzelle completed a public sale in January 2018, raising $19.5m. While data storage is the foundation, the platform is in the process of developing data feeds and oracles for the next phase of its evolution to help bring about a faster and more secure internet.

