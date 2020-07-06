VIP-Media: Meet Jose Cardona And The No Limit Auto Body Team: A Body Shop Owner, A Franchise Starter And A Public Figure

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / No Limit Auto Body is a body shop in New York and has grown to become one of the top auto body repair facilities. Owner Jose Cardona has been able to implement business development plans for other body shops that have proven successful in helping their growth.

Trusted with the most foreign exotics and rare cars in New York, the rapid growth of this company is largely due to the work ethic and customer service provided by owner Jose Cardona and his team.

A trip to a No Limit Auto Body shop is unlike a trip to any other shop. The excellent services received by his customers have led to a lifetime of repeat customers driving the company to rapidly expand beyond its initial one man, one tow truck origin. Today, No Limit Auto Body provides endless services that are available at all eight of their locations. As No Limit Auto Body grows, so do the opportunities.

"With my business expanding and my brand "No Limit" gaining popularity, the thoughts of franchising and branding started to evolve. I was entertaining the idea of expanding into the 5 boroughs, so I opened up my first franchise location in Queens Village, NY. This location quickly became very successful thus promoting the opening of other No Limit franchises. Presently I am entertaining offers to open up locations from California to Florida. The growth of my company is driven by my desire to continue giving back to the community, it is the support of my clientele that has made all of this possible" -Jose says.

Cardona and the No Limit Auto Body team have always had strong ties to the community knowing that if it wasn't for their unwavering support he wouldn't be where he is today. His community contributions and business success led to Jose's being recognized as 2018 Businessman of the Year.

No Limit Auto Body has been involved in various local charitable initiatives including aiding Hurricane Sandy relief in Long Beach NY, feeding the homeless, and organizing donation drives. What once began as a way to give back to the community, has flourished into a determination to continue supporting people in need around the world. In 2017, Jose voluntarily closed down one of his locations making a headquarters for much needed donations when hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico.

It is this desire to serve the community, paired with the high quality services offered at No Limit Auto Body that led to Jose being recognized by his community as Businessman of the Year.

From auto shop owner, to public figure, to franchise owner, Jose Cardona and the No Limit Auto Body team are truly touching lives around the world, and their journey is far from over.

"Mindset is extremely important, you have to be focused and determined. You have to want it more than anything else in your life in order to be successful. When starting a business you have to have a few things in place: a strong thought out plan, capital to execute the plan, willingness to put all other distractions and temptations on hold, persistence and a trusted team." -Jose exclaims.

If you're interested in hearing about your options as a No Limit Auto Body franchise owner, you can follow him on Instagram @mr_nolimit01 or you can check out his website at nolimitautobody.com.

