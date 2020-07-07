

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 16.2 percent on year in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 252,017 yen.



That missed expectations for a drop of 12.2 percent following the 11.1 percent decline in April.



On a monthly basis, household spending fell 0.1 percent - missing expectations for a gain of 1.8 percent following the 6.2 percent slide in the previous month.



he average of monthly income per household stood at 502,403 yen, up 9.8 percent on year.



