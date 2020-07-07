Technavio has been monitoring the digital twin market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.27 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 38% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., PTC Inc., and Siemens AG. are some of the major market participants. The need for predictive maintenance will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Need for predictive maintenance has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Digital Twin Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Digital Twin Market is segmented as below:

End-user Manufacturing Energy and Utilities Aerospace and Defense Automotive Healthcare Other End-users

Deployment On-premise Cloud

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Digital Twin Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital twin market report covers the following areas:

Digital Twin Market size

Digital Twin Market trends

Digital Twin Market analysis

This study identifies need for reduced time-to-market and improved decision making as one of the prime reasons driving the digital twin market growth during the next few years.

Digital Twin Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the digital twin market, including some of the vendors such as General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., PTC Inc., and Siemens AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital twin market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Digital Twin Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital twin market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital twin market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital twin market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital twin market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

