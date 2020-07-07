

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, accelerating more than 270 points or 8.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,330-point plateau and it's got another positive lead for Tuesday's trade.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on continued optimism for economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, despite a rebound by the virus. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses also figure to open in the green.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index skyrocketed 180.07 points or 5.71 percent to finish at 3,332.88 after trading between 3,187.84 and 3,337.27. The Shenzhen Composite Index soared 79.70 points or 3.90 percent to end at 2,121.59.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and China Construction Bank both surged 8,53 percent, while Bank of China collected 6.61 percent, Poly Developments, China Merchants Bank and China Life Insurance all skyrocketed 9.99 percent, Ping An Insurance rallied 7.90 percent, PetroChina spiked 6.79 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 4.66 percent, China Shenhua Energy gathered 6.42 percent, Gemdale jumped 7.46 percent and China Vanke climbed 8.27 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened Monday with a strong move to the upside and remained in the green throughout the session, extending last week's gains.



The Dow jumped 459.67 points or 1.78 percent to finish at 26,2187.03, while the NASDAQ spiked 226.02 points or 2.21 percent to end at 10,433.65 and the S&P 500 climbed 49.71 points or 1.59 percent to close at 3,179.72.



Strength in overseas has carried over to Wall Street, as Chinese shares skyrocketed on the day amid positive commentary on the market from state media. China's Securities Times said fostering a healthy bull market after the pandemic is now more important to the economy than ever.



Traders also remain generally optimistic about the U.S. economic outlook following last Thursday's better than expected jobs data. Then on Monday, the Institute for Supply Management reported a substantial turnaround in U.S. service sector activity in June.



Investors also weighed developments on the coronavirus vaccine front following reports that the U.K. is closing in on a $624 million supply deal with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline for 60 million doses of a potential vaccine.



Crude oil futures settled slightly lower Monday as traders weighed energy demand prospects and fears of another lockdown amid a surge in new coronavirus cases across the globe. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for August ended down $0.02 at $40.63 a barrel.



