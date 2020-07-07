Amber Group Re-engineering the Crypto Finance Experience

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Since 2017, Amber Group has been building the crypto finance rails for the institutional market. The Hong-Kong based crypto finance platform has traded over $200bn through its voice and electronic price streaming services and become one of the predominant OTC venues servicing a global client base. Sitting at the heart of the Asia crypto finance ecosystem, Amber Group is an active market participant and continuously innovates institutional-grade infrastructure to drive forward market professionalization.

Over the years, Amber Group has expanded its platform offerings into a suite of crypto finance tools, from trading to longer-term investing and financing solutions. By providing investors with a seamless trading experience, Amber Group enables greater access to yield-capture opportunities in both the centralized and decentralized markets.

With Amber Group's international expansion to Seoul, Taipei, and Vancouver, it is advancing institutional and mainstream crypto adoption on a global scale with 24/7 dedicated client coverage. "The crypto industry is seeing increasing interest and participation from investors at all experience levels," says CEO Michael Wu. "We are re-engineering the crypto finance experience for institutional and sophisticated individual investors to position ourselves to lead the next generation of crypto users."

Amber Group's mission is to accelerate the democratization of crypto finance with highly-accessible crypto finance tools. Through crypto market booms and busts, Amber Group realized that institutional and individual investors share a core expectation: capital efficiency and flexibility. In other words, being able to do more with your capital. Gone are the days of locking assets away in cold storage while missing out on yield-generating opportunities. On the Amber platform, investors are already able to leverage their capital by borrowing funds against their collateral deposits. Investors can also earn interest on crypto and stablecoin deposits while using those assets to margin trade or trade options. Amber Group is now bringing forward these advanced features to a new product that will be accessible to a vastly larger audience. The same competitive pricing, bundled in an all-in-one app. Stay tuned!

Amber Group, previously known as Amber AI, is a major participant on more than 60+ electronic exchanges and alternative trading venues in over 15 countries around the world, with an average daily trading volume between $100mm to $200mm in cash, futures, swaps, options and other derivatives. Founded in 2017, Amber Group is committed to streamlining the crypto finance experience from trading cryptocurrency to earning yield and accessing liquidity. In 2019, Amber Group raised $28 million in a Series A funding round led by global crypto heavyweights Paradigm and Pantera, with participation from Polychain Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Blockchain.com, Fenbushi Capital, and Coinbase Ventures.

