In 2019, vegetarian, organic and gluten-free were the top-three online product claims, respectively, in chocolate confectionery worldwide, according to a new white paper "Leveraging Product Claims to Build a Successful Brand Strategy" by global market research company Euromonitor International.

Leveraging its e-commerce intelligence solution Via, Euromonitor International's new Product Claims and Positioning system tracks over 150 clean, ethical and dietary labels to identify top product claims across 40 countries and 11 industries.

"Consumer goods companies need to monitor developing trends and find white spaces to stay ahead of the competition," says Katharina Bagul, food and nutrition industry manager at Euromonitor International.

The new system provides data on online penetration of product claims to help businesses understand conscious consumerism, support brand positioning initiatives, target formulation opportunities and benchmark product portfolios against competitors.

"Aligning corporate strategies with leading claims allows companies to meet consumer demand, while being at the forefront of emerging claims that could drive new product development," adds Bagul.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are even more reliant on the online channel to shop and search for claims information, pressing companies to find the best positioning to address consumer demands.

Access the white paper to find out more about Euromonitor International's new product claims and positioning data.

