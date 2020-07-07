Technavio has been monitoring the furniture and furnishing market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 5.86 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Kinnarps AB, Knoll Inc., and Steelcase Inc. are some of the major market participants. The introduction of smart furniture will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The introduction of smart furniture has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2019-2023: Segmentation

Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe is segmented as below:

End-user Hospitality and Food Services Offices and Home Offices Retail Stores Institutions Others

Geographic Landscape Germany France The UK Rest of Europe



Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our furniture and furnishing market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Furniture and Furnishing Market Size in Europe

Furniture and Furnishing Market Trends in Europe

Furniture and Furnishing Market Analysis in Europe

This study identifies increasing introduction of smart furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the furniture and furnishing market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the furniture and furnishing market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Kinnarps AB, Knoll Inc., and Steelcase Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the furniture and furnishing market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist furniture and furnishing market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the furniture and furnishing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the furniture and furnishing market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of furniture and furnishing market vendors in Europe

