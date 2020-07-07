All Star Minerals Plc - Extension of Reporting Deadline

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC

(''All Star'' or the Company)

Extension of Reporting Deadline

The Company announces that as a result of the COVID-19 situation, the Company has been granted an extension of one month to 31 July 2020 for the publication of its 2019 Annual Report and Accounts.This is in accordance with guidance provided by Aquis Stock Exchange on 31 March 2020.

The Company is currently working with its Auditor to finalise the accounts.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR").

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

All Star Minerals Plc

Tomas Nugent, Chairman

Via Cairn Financial

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Liam Murray

020 7213 0880