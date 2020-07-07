All Star Minerals Plc - Extension of Reporting Deadline
PR Newswire
London, July 6
ALL STAR MINERALS PLC
(''All Star'' or the Company)
Extension of Reporting Deadline
The Company announces that as a result of the COVID-19 situation, the Company has been granted an extension of one month to 31 July 2020 for the publication of its 2019 Annual Report and Accounts.This is in accordance with guidance provided by Aquis Stock Exchange on 31 March 2020.
The Company is currently working with its Auditor to finalise the accounts.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR").
The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
ENQUIRIES:
All Star Minerals Plc
Tomas Nugent, Chairman
Via Cairn Financial
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray
020 7213 0880