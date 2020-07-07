Risen Australia and distributor One Stop Warehouse signed an expanded 150 MW distribution deal last week, marking the Chinese manufacturer's latest attempt to expand in the rooftop segment. With Risen's new heterojunction module, the 415-435 W Sieger, now moving into mass production, One Stop Warehouse's Leo Ye welcomed the "new, fresh" tech.From pv magazine Australia In a deal signed last week, Risen Australia will supply 150 MW of modules to distributor One Stop Warehouse (OSW) over the 2020-21 financial year. The deal is an increase on 100 MW in the previous financial year and will cover ...

