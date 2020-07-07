Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.07.2020
Großartige News zum Wochenstart! Kursexplosion unabdingbar!?
WKN: A0NEVD ISIN: SE0000683484 
Stuttgart
07.07.20
08:03 Uhr
26,200 Euro
-0,020
-0,08 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
07.07.2020 | 08:29
CellaVision AB presents the second quarter for 2020

CellaVision presents the second quarter for 2020 on July 16, at 11:00 CET

The information was submitted to the public on July 7, 2020 at 8:20 CET

CellaVision AB (publ) will publish the Interim report for the second quarter 2020 on July 16, 2020 at 8:20 CET.

The report will be available at www.cellavision.com

In connection with the release of the interim report analysts, investors and media are hereby invited to a telephone conference and audio webcast at 11:00 CET where
Zlatko Rihter, President & CEO, will present and comment the report.

The presentation will be in English via a conference call or audio webcast:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cellavision-q2-2020

Phone number for the conference:
SE: +46 8 566 42693

UK: +44 333 300 9267

US: +1 8 332 498 404

No pre-registration is required. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to facilitate a timely start.

About CellaVision
CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The products replace manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in sample preparation, image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the company's 18 local market support organizations covering more than 35 countries. In 2019, sales were SEK 462 million and the company's growth target is 15% per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com

Attachment

  • Invitiation audiowebcast CellaVision Q2 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/43fa6c9f-5869-47cf-9725-743aa6c5d501)
