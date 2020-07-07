Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Preliminary Results: Financial Year 2020 07-Jul-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 7 July 2020 Halfords Group plc Preliminary Results: Financial Year 2020 Underlying profit+ exceeded guidance: a strong operating performance, with gross margin improvements and tight cost control. Strategic focus on motoring services led to +18.8% growth in Autocentres revenue Halfords Group plc ("Halfords" or the "Group"), the UK's leading provider of Motoring and Cycling products and services, today announces its preliminary results for the 53 weeks to 3 April 2020 ("the period"). To aid comparability, all numbers shown are before adopting IFRS 16, before non-underlying items and on a 52-week basis, unless otherwise stated. Group financial summary FY20 FY20 FY19 52-week change (53 weeks) (52 weeks) (52 weeks) GBPm GBPm GBPm Revenue 1,155.1 1,142.4 1,138.6 +0.3% Retail 961.0 950.6 977.2 -2.7% Autocentres 194.1 191.8 161.4 +18.8% Gross Margin 51.1% 51.1% 50.9% +27bps Retail 48.2% 48.2% 48.0% +20bps Autocentres 65.4% 65.5% 68.0% -250bps Underlying 92.6 95.3 98.2 -3.0% EBITDA* Underlying Profit 52.6 55.9 58.8 -4.9% Before Tax ("PBT")* Net (32.1) (32.1) (7.8) Non-Underlying Items, pre-IFRS 16 Impact of (1.1) (1.1) - Adopting IFRS 16 Profit Before 19.4 22.7 51.0 -55.5% Tax, after impact of IFRS 16 Underlying Basic 22.9p 24.3p 24.5p -0.8% Earnings per Share* +Before IFRS 16, before non-underlying items and on a 52-week basis. *Alternative performance measures are defined and reconciled to IFRS amounts in the glossary on page 18. Key Highlights · Underlying PBT was GBP55.9m, ahead of guidance despite the late impact of COVID-19. Excluding acquisitions and the impact of COVID-19, underlying PBT would have been in line with last year. · In Retail: · Overall sales were -2.7% (-2.3% LFL) lower than last year, with a strong Cycling performance not fully offsetting a tough market for Motoring products. · Cycling sales grew +2.3%, boosted by our H1 investment in store merchandising and bike ranges, improving both the customer experience and the financial returns of the category. · In Motoring, we continued to take market share in core categories, but sales of big-ticket discretionary products and winter items were weaker. Despite the very mild winter, sales of 3Bs ("Bulbs, Blades, Batteries") grew over the full year, demonstrating the strength of our related services offer. · Autocentres revenue grew +18.8% (+1.4% LFL), boosted by the acquisitions of McConechy's and Tyres on the Drive ("ToTD") in H2. The underlying Autocentres business, excluding acquisitions, continued to make good progress on its strategic execution, increasing EBIT by over +40% year-on-year to GBP7.8m. · Group gross margin improved by 27bps, with underlying improvements more than offsetting the dilutive impact of acquisitions. · Operating costs were tightly controlled, reducing by -0.5% year-on-year excluding acquisitions. Our strong focus on efficiency and procurement savings outweighed inflationary pressures and strategic investments. · Strong cash generation maintained, with Free Cash Flow of GBP54.6m, having delivered further improvement on working capital, which on average was GBP10.6m lower than last year. Net debt was GBP73.2m, GBP8.6m lower than last year and 0.8x underlying EBITDA. · Non-underlying items were GBP32.1m, the majority of which related to the previously announced exit of Cycle Republic. Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This has been another year of good progress against the backdrop of a retail market that was challenging even before the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are particularly pleased to have delivered strong revenue growth in Group Services (+9%), Online (+17%) and B2B (+25%), which are our main areas of strategic focus. Our Autocentres business grew strongly, boosted by the acquisitions of both McConechy's and Tyres on the Drive, and more broadly in motoring services we expanded our fleet of Mobile Expert vans from 3 to 75. This was particularly timely given strong demand for at-home services. The start of the current financial year has of course been dominated by the impact of COVID-19, and our status as an essential retailer was a clear endorsement of the wider role that Halfords has to play in keeping the UK moving. Having responded quickly and decisively to cater for the surge in popularity of cycling during lockdown, we are now seeing increased demand for motoring services and products as people start using their cars regularly again having not done so for the last few months. Despite the wider uncertainty caused by COVID-19, we remain confident in the long-term prospects for Halfords given the strong macro tailwinds within our market-leading Motoring and Cycling businesses. The strong progress we have made in FY20 and in the first quarter of FY21 has been made possible by the hard work and dedication of our thousands of colleagues, who I am proud to work alongside". Current trading and liquidity update Halfords is classified as an essential retailer by the UK Government and, as such, has continued to trade despite the COVID-19 pandemic. For the majority of the first quarter of the current financial year ("the period"), we have operated from a reduced Retail estate on a 'dark-store' basis, serving customers at the store entrance to ensure both colleague and customer safety. We have gradually increased the number of 'dark stores' open during April and May and converted some of these to 'Lite' stores from 27 May. 'Lite' stores are fully open but limit the number of customers allowed inside at any one time to ensure appropriate physical distancing measures. As of 3 July, 359 stores are trading under the 'Lite' format, 8 under the 'dark-store' format, and 77 remain closed. Autocentres has operated from a reduced number of garages across Q1, with open garages increasing during May and June and was fully reopened by 3 July. Significant safety measures have been in place throughout the period in both Retail and Autocentres. Group sales for the 13 weeks to 3 July were -2.8% below last year and -6.5% on a LFL basis, significantly better than anticipated in late-March and an improvement on the -23% LFL decline for the four weeks to 1 May that we reported on 6 May 2020. Sales in our online channel were very strong, up 200% year-on-year in Q1, highlighting the value of the investment in our new web platform, which dealt well with the unprecedented shift to online ordering during the COVID-19 lockdown, when physical store operations were severely curtailed. Our Cycling business has performed very strongly throughout the period, up +57.1% on a LFL basis, significantly boosted by the avoidance of public transport, favourable weather conditions and increased adoption of cycling as a health and leisure activity. The easing of the lockdown has led to the gradual reopening of schools and workplaces, and while public transport is avoided and road congestion increases, cycling is becoming an essential way of commuting for many people. For consumers with older bikes, which we estimate could amount to 7m in the UK, servicing and repairs have proved an inexpensive and popular way to reengage in cycling, with cycling service-related revenue up 41.9% on a LFL basis in the 4 weeks to 3 July. Alongside mainstream cycling, our performance cycling business, Tredz, has also traded very strongly, up 87.3% year-on-year on a LFL basis, benefitting from the successful transfer of inventory and customers from our Cycle Republic business, which closed in April. Motoring revenue was down -45.4% LFL, reflecting a material drop in car journeys across the UK impacting this higher margin category. We have seen improving trends in Motoring in recent weeks as the lockdown has eased, boosted by the performance of stores open for customer browsing in the 'Lite' format. Essential categories performed well after the gradual increase of cars on the road, with batteries and battery care products in high demand. Autocentres revenue was +14.8% higher than last year and -19.2% lower on a LFL basis, but this improved significantly in recent weeks as lockdown has eased, motoring journeys have increased and the garage estate has reopened. Despite the Government's 6-month extension of MOT expiry dates, we have seen increasing demand in recent weeks for MOTs and related servicing and repair, demonstrating the essential nature of these services. Halfords Mobile Expert has seen a record number of jobs per day, with more customers opting to have their cars serviced from the safety of their homes. All 75 of our vans have been well utilised throughout Q1, delivering record average jobs per day at peak times. Reflecting the challenging environment, and as previously announced, we have implemented a range of measures to reduce costs and preserve cash, including suspending the dividend, reducing goods-not-for-resale spend and making use of the Government's business rates relief and wage support schemes. As of 3 July, we had GBP200m of total liquidity available in our existing RCF and overdraft facilities and GBP10m of cash. Alongside an amendment to existing covenants, we have also

