7 July 2020 Halfords Group plc Preliminary Results: Financial Year 2020 Underlying profit+ exceeded guidance: a strong operating performance, with gross margin improvements and tight cost control. Strategic focus on motoring services led to +18.8% growth in Autocentres revenue Halfords Group plc ("Halfords" or the "Group"), the UK's leading provider of Motoring and Cycling products and services, today announces its preliminary results for the 53 weeks to 3 April 2020 ("the period"). To aid comparability, all numbers shown are before adopting IFRS 16, before non-underlying items and on a 52-week basis, unless otherwise stated. Group financial summary FY20 FY20 FY19 52-week change (53 weeks) (52 weeks) (52 weeks) GBPm GBPm GBPm Revenue 1,155.1 1,142.4 1,138.6 +0.3% Retail 961.0 950.6 977.2 -2.7% Autocentres 194.1 191.8 161.4 +18.8% Gross Margin 51.1% 51.1% 50.9% +27bps Retail 48.2% 48.2% 48.0% +20bps Autocentres 65.4% 65.5% 68.0% -250bps Underlying 92.6 95.3 98.2 -3.0% EBITDA* Underlying Profit 52.6 55.9 58.8 -4.9% Before Tax ("PBT")* Net (32.1) (32.1) (7.8) Non-Underlying Items, pre-IFRS 16 Impact of (1.1) (1.1) - Adopting IFRS 16 Profit Before 19.4 22.7 51.0 -55.5% Tax, after impact of IFRS 16 Underlying Basic 22.9p 24.3p 24.5p -0.8% Earnings per Share* +Before IFRS 16, before non-underlying items and on a 52-week basis. *Alternative performance measures are defined and reconciled to IFRS amounts in the glossary on page 18. Key Highlights · Underlying PBT was GBP55.9m, ahead of guidance despite the late impact of COVID-19. Excluding acquisitions and the impact of COVID-19, underlying PBT would have been in line with last year. · In Retail: · Overall sales were -2.7% (-2.3% LFL) lower than last year, with a strong Cycling performance not fully offsetting a tough market for Motoring products. · Cycling sales grew +2.3%, boosted by our H1 investment in store merchandising and bike ranges, improving both the customer experience and the financial returns of the category. · In Motoring, we continued to take market share in core categories, but sales of big-ticket discretionary products and winter items were weaker. Despite the very mild winter, sales of 3Bs ("Bulbs, Blades, Batteries") grew over the full year, demonstrating the strength of our related services offer. · Autocentres revenue grew +18.8% (+1.4% LFL), boosted by the acquisitions of McConechy's and Tyres on the Drive ("ToTD") in H2. The underlying Autocentres business, excluding acquisitions, continued to make good progress on its strategic execution, increasing EBIT by over +40% year-on-year to GBP7.8m. · Group gross margin improved by 27bps, with underlying improvements more than offsetting the dilutive impact of acquisitions. · Operating costs were tightly controlled, reducing by -0.5% year-on-year excluding acquisitions. Our strong focus on efficiency and procurement savings outweighed inflationary pressures and strategic investments. · Strong cash generation maintained, with Free Cash Flow of GBP54.6m, having delivered further improvement on working capital, which on average was GBP10.6m lower than last year. Net debt was GBP73.2m, GBP8.6m lower than last year and 0.8x underlying EBITDA. · Non-underlying items were GBP32.1m, the majority of which related to the previously announced exit of Cycle Republic. Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This has been another year of good progress against the backdrop of a retail market that was challenging even before the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are particularly pleased to have delivered strong revenue growth in Group Services (+9%), Online (+17%) and B2B (+25%), which are our main areas of strategic focus. Our Autocentres business grew strongly, boosted by the acquisitions of both McConechy's and Tyres on the Drive, and more broadly in motoring services we expanded our fleet of Mobile Expert vans from 3 to 75. This was particularly timely given strong demand for at-home services. The start of the current financial year has of course been dominated by the impact of COVID-19, and our status as an essential retailer was a clear endorsement of the wider role that Halfords has to play in keeping the UK moving. Having responded quickly and decisively to cater for the surge in popularity of cycling during lockdown, we are now seeing increased demand for motoring services and products as people start using their cars regularly again having not done so for the last few months. Despite the wider uncertainty caused by COVID-19, we remain confident in the long-term prospects for Halfords given the strong macro tailwinds within our market-leading Motoring and Cycling businesses. The strong progress we have made in FY20 and in the first quarter of FY21 has been made possible by the hard work and dedication of our thousands of colleagues, who I am proud to work alongside". Current trading and liquidity update Halfords is classified as an essential retailer by the UK Government and, as such, has continued to trade despite the COVID-19 pandemic. For the majority of the first quarter of the current financial year ("the period"), we have operated from a reduced Retail estate on a 'dark-store' basis, serving customers at the store entrance to ensure both colleague and customer safety. We have gradually increased the number of 'dark stores' open during April and May and converted some of these to 'Lite' stores from 27 May. 'Lite' stores are fully open but limit the number of customers allowed inside at any one time to ensure appropriate physical distancing measures. As of 3 July, 359 stores are trading under the 'Lite' format, 8 under the 'dark-store' format, and 77 remain closed. Autocentres has operated from a reduced number of garages across Q1, with open garages increasing during May and June and was fully reopened by 3 July. Significant safety measures have been in place throughout the period in both Retail and Autocentres. Group sales for the 13 weeks to 3 July were -2.8% below last year and -6.5% on a LFL basis, significantly better than anticipated in late-March and an improvement on the -23% LFL decline for the four weeks to 1 May that we reported on 6 May 2020. Sales in our online channel were very strong, up 200% year-on-year in Q1, highlighting the value of the investment in our new web platform, which dealt well with the unprecedented shift to online ordering during the COVID-19 lockdown, when physical store operations were severely curtailed. Our Cycling business has performed very strongly throughout the period, up +57.1% on a LFL basis, significantly boosted by the avoidance of public transport, favourable weather conditions and increased adoption of cycling as a health and leisure activity. The easing of the lockdown has led to the gradual reopening of schools and workplaces, and while public transport is avoided and road congestion increases, cycling is becoming an essential way of commuting for many people. For consumers with older bikes, which we estimate could amount to 7m in the UK, servicing and repairs have proved an inexpensive and popular way to reengage in cycling, with cycling service-related revenue up 41.9% on a LFL basis in the 4 weeks to 3 July. Alongside mainstream cycling, our performance cycling business, Tredz, has also traded very strongly, up 87.3% year-on-year on a LFL basis, benefitting from the successful transfer of inventory and customers from our Cycle Republic business, which closed in April. Motoring revenue was down -45.4% LFL, reflecting a material drop in car journeys across the UK impacting this higher margin category. We have seen improving trends in Motoring in recent weeks as the lockdown has eased, boosted by the performance of stores open for customer browsing in the 'Lite' format. Essential categories performed well after the gradual increase of cars on the road, with batteries and battery care products in high demand. Autocentres revenue was +14.8% higher than last year and -19.2% lower on a LFL basis, but this improved significantly in recent weeks as lockdown has eased, motoring journeys have increased and the garage estate has reopened. Despite the Government's 6-month extension of MOT expiry dates, we have seen increasing demand in recent weeks for MOTs and related servicing and repair, demonstrating the essential nature of these services. Halfords Mobile Expert has seen a record number of jobs per day, with more customers opting to have their cars serviced from the safety of their homes. All 75 of our vans have been well utilised throughout Q1, delivering record average jobs per day at peak times. Reflecting the challenging environment, and as previously announced, we have implemented a range of measures to reduce costs and preserve cash, including suspending the dividend, reducing goods-not-for-resale spend and making use of the Government's business rates relief and wage support schemes. As of 3 July, we had GBP200m of total liquidity available in our existing RCF and overdraft facilities and GBP10m of cash. Alongside an amendment to existing covenants, we have also

secured a further GBP25m of additional funding through the Government's CLBILS scheme, which we consider as contingency funding. Our positive trading performance in Q1 and the additional measures we have taken give us confidence in our ability to trade through the pandemic and end the year in a sound financial position. Outlook Despite a better than anticipated trading performance in Q1, the uncertainty that currently exists because of COVID-19 means that we have withdrawn guidance for FY21. Although trading has been ahead of the scenario we shared on 25 March 2020, we remain cautious on the months ahead. We have developed three trading scenarios to model a range of potential outcomes, including the estimated impact on profit and net debt. The table below shows our updated scenarios for possible revenue outturns in FY21: LFL revenue growth (YOY%) Scenario 1 Scenario 2 Scenario 3 Quarter 1 -6.5% -6.5% -6.5% Rest of year -10.5% -7.5% -4.5% Full year -9.5% -7.5% -5.0% We saw a relatively strong performance in Q1, part of which may have been boosted by a pull-forward in cycling sales given the customer response to lockdown and favourable weather conditions during the period. We believe cycling demand will remain strong throughout the year and we will work hard to supply these unprecedented levels of demand. We expect a shift towards commuter bikes, as people return to workplaces and cycling infrastructure improves, and we expect bike servicing and repairs to become more in-demand as consumers take advantage of the Government's voucher repair scheme. We also expect motoring demand to improve during the year, as car journeys pick-up, workplaces and schools reopen and our retail stores can open with fewer safety restrictions in place. The transmission risk of COVID-19 is significantly higher in confined indoor spaces, meaning that car journeys will be seen as a safer alternative to public transport and, as winter approaches, a more pragmatic and comfortable alternative to cycling and walking. As lockdown restrictions ease, we expect an improving trend throughout the year, with H2 profitability expected to be improved on H1. An economic contraction and low levels of consumer confidence will inevitably dampen demand for discretionary products, but we are well positioned to deliver essential and less discretionary products and services in both our Retail and Autocentres businesses, demonstrating again the resilience and strength of the Group. Based on the revenue scenarios above, we estimate the following range of possible profit and net debt outcomes: FY21, GBPm Scenario 1 Scenario 2 Scenario 3 Underlying Profit Before -GBP10m to GBP0m GBP0m to +GBP10m to Tax +GBP10m +GBP20m Net debt GBP55m - GBP65m GBP45m - GBP55m GBP35m - GBP45m It seems likely that our mix will remain biased towards cycling and away from motoring in the short-term. Although this tailwind is welcome, cycling is a lower margin, more capital-intensive segment than motoring and, as such, the incremental benefit to Group profit will be lower. We announced in November 2019 that whilst Cycling remains an important growth driver of the Group, we will focus our efforts on improving the profitability and returns of this segment. We have made good progress since then and are encouraged by the opportunity that lies ahead. In each of these scenarios we have forecast a significant reduction in variable and discretionary costs, such that the profit differential between the scenarios is driven principally by the sales outturn. In addition to the cost reductions assumed, we are working on a more strategic reduction of our cost base to lay a strong foundation for FY22. In all these scenarios we have significant liquidity available throughout the financial year. Clearly this is a time of unprecedented challenge for the retail sector. We are only three months into FY21 and the COVID-19 pandemic, and as such the short-term future is very uncertain, but our focus is on preparing the Group for all possible outcomes. The scenarios we have laid out are neither guidance or forecasts but are aimed at giving some insight into the impact on Group profitability and net debt under different sales outcomes, which are illustrative only. Our weekly trading performance informs our decision making, ensuring we remain agile in managing costs, inventory and strategic investments. Whatever the future holds, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of the Group and its ability to adapt to new challenges. We have a large and growing Services business, market-leading Motoring and Cycling businesses with strong macro tailwinds, and an experienced management team supported by thousands of dedicated colleagues. For information purposes: Revenue growth across the year 26 14 12 weeks 52 11 51 weeks weeks weeks ended 27 weeks weeks ended 20 ended March ended ended March 27 27 20 Septemb March March er ended 3 2020 January 2020 % 2020 2020 % change change 2020 % 2019 % % change change change % change TOTAL REVENUE Halfords -2.9 +4.6 +2.3 +0.3 +4.3 +0.8 Group Retail -3.8 +0.6 -4.9 -2.7 -2.7 -2.2 Autocentres +3.2 +31.2 +36.3 +18.8 +37.6 +19.2 LFL REVENUE Halfords -2.4 +1.3 -4.0 -1.8 -2.4 -1.3 Group Retail -3.1 +0.8 -4.2 -2.3 -2.6 -1.8 Motoring -5.3 -2.7 -8.4 -5.3 -4.6 -4.4 Cycling +0.2 +5.9 +2.2 +2.3 +1.0 +2.1 Autocentres +2.1 +4.6 -2.9 +1.4 0.0 +2.2 Enquiries Investors & Analysts (Halfords) +44 (0) 7483 360 675 Loraine Woodhouse, Chief Financial Officer Neil Ferris, Corporate Finance Director Media (Powerscourt) +44 (0) 20 7250 1446 Rob Greening halfords@powerscourt-group.com Lisa Kavanagh Results presentation A conference call for analysts and investors will be held today, starting at 09:00am UK time. Attendance is by invitation only. A copy of the presentation and a transcript of the call will be available at www.halfordscompany.com [1] in due course. For further details please contact Powerscourt on the details above. Next trading statement On 8 September 2020 we will report our trading update for the 20 weeks ending 21 August 2020. Notes to Editors www.halfords.com www.halfordscompany.com [1] www.boardmanbikes.com [2] www.tredz.co.uk [3] Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 446 Halfords stores, 3 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz and Giant), 371 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres and McConechy's) and have access to 75 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and Tyres on the Drive). Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Cautionary statement This report contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and businesses of Halfords Group plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty and assumptions because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Halfords Group plc has no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein. Chief Executive's Statement Operational review Retail Over the full year, Retail revenue of GBP950.6m was -2.3% below last year on a LFL basis. Week 52 of FY20 was materially impacted by COVID-19 and, as such, sales up to week 51 were better at -1.8% LFL. Motoring Our market share continued to grow in core motoring categories against a backdrop of low consumer confidence and mild winter weather. Overall LFL sales declined -5.3% for the full year and -4.4% up to week 51. We performed well in the more resilient and less discretionary categories such as 3Bs, which grew +2.4%, Child Safety products, which grew +9.1% as we gained share from weaker competitors, and Car Security, which was up +14%. As in Cycling, we continue to innovate, successfully introducing a 'weCheck' services offer into the proposition on a free and paid-for basis. Cycling Cycling performed strongly in H2, resulting in +2.3% LFL growth for the year and three successive quarters of growth. Sales of E-bikes, which were up +45% year-on-year and accounted for nearly 20% of adult bikes, benefited from improved merchandising in stores and high customer demand, and Adult Mechanical and Kids bikes also grew over the full year. Our own-brand and exclusive ranges of electric bikes, mechanical bikes and scooters offer our customers unrivalled levels of choice and value and we continue to bring new and innovative products to the market. We are well positioned to serve the increasing demand for these products and, as the largest national provider of cycling services, we are also ready to support customers beyond their first purchase. Retail gross margin

Retail gross margin increased by 20bps with strong progress across both Motoring and Cycling. In line with our strategy to improve Cycling profitability, gross margins increased +117bps versus last year, driven by significant improvements in adult bikes. In Motoring, gross margin was up +138bps year-on-year, helping to offset the adverse mix impact of lower Motoring sales. Our strong margin performance was driven by several factors, including buying efficiencies and better focussed promotions. Retail operating costs Retail operating costs were well managed and declined -1.5% year-on-year, before the impact of IFRS 16. This was the result of a sharp focus on operational efficiency and improved procurement discipline, the benefits of which more than offset important strategic investments and ongoing inflationary pressures such as national minimum wage increases. Autocentres Full year Autocentres revenue was GBP191.8m, growing 18.8% year-on-year and +1.4% on a LFL basis. Autocentres was also subject to a material COVID-19 impact with sales up to week 51 stronger, at +2.2% LFL. The acquisitions of McConechy's and Tyres on the Drive during H2 provide a significant opportunity in the medium term as we successfully integrate these businesses into the Group. The underlying business, excluding the acquisitions, increased EBIT by over 40% to GBP7.8m, the third consecutive year of strong profit growth. This reflects the development of an enhanced operating model which also led to a significant improvement in customer service scores. Group Services Group Services revenue, which comprises fitting and repair services and the associated product, grew +8.9%, representing 26% of Group sales in FY20. We continued to expand our range of services, adding weCheck and new cycle care services in Retail, trialling on-demand fitting in Autocentres, and expanding our Mobile Expert vans from 3 to 75. Growth in Services is a critical part of our strategy and our ability to provide these from approximately 900 fixed and mobile locations across the UK provides customers with a convenience unmatched by any other UK business. Online Group online sales had another very strong year, with revenue growth of +17%, now accounting for 24% of Group sales in FY20. Growth was strong before and after the launch of our new Group web platform in February 2020, which provides customers with a vastly improved digital experience and, for the first time, gives them access to an integrated services offer across mobile, stores and garages through one website. The new web platform coped well with an unprecedented shift to online ordering during the COVID-19 lockdown, when physical store operations were severely curtailed. The importance of our store network, colleague expertise and services proposition continued to be evidenced by the strength of Click & Collect, with over 80% of orders placed on Halfords.com picked up in stores. B2B Group B2B sales grew +25% year-on-year and represented 15% of Group sales in FY20. In the past year we have focussed on developing deeper relationships with key strategic partners to support growth within our key markets. This has been supported by investment in our technology infrastructure to streamline key customer & client processes. We have also broadened our proposition range to expand our B2B offering within motoring services. Progress on strategy in FY20 To Inspire and Support a Lifetime of motoring and cycling In November 2019 we announced an acceleration of our strategy 'To Inspire and Support a Lifetime of motoring and cycling'. We made significant progress against our strategic objectives in FY20, which laid strong foundations to support our response to COVID-19 and positioned us well for FY21 and beyond. Notable highlights include: · Our Group web platform launched as planned in Q4, transforming the digital customer experience and consolidating our broad services offer in one website. · We exited Cycle Republic and the Boardman Performance Centre, enabling us to focus investment on our higher-returning mainstream offer in Halfords and our performance cycling proposition in Tredz. · Continued development of our Halfords Mobile Expert proposition, delivering best-in-class customer service reflected by strong Trustpilot scores. The acquisition of Tyres on the Drive increased our mobile hub footprint from 1 to 7 and our van footprint from 3 to 75, providing a strong platform for future growth. · Acceleration of our growth in Autocentres through the acquisition of McConechy's. Through this we acquired one of the UK's leading garage chains with 57 sites and 100 vans, establishing strong coverage in Scotland and the North of England. · Completed the upgrade of PACE, our digital operating platform, in all Autocentres garages. PACE puts a tablet in the hands of every technician, providing customers with the assurance of quality and enabling our garages to optimise resource allocation and labour efficiency. · Delivered significant cost savings through supply chain efficiencies, Retail productivity programmes, property savings and improved procurement practices, and reduced Working Capital by GBP11m on average throughout FY20. · Strategic buying alliance agreed with Mobivia, a leading player in the European motoring products and services market. The relationship, in its early stages, is progressing well. FY21 strategy focus In November 2019 we announced an acceleration of our strategy, emphasising the importance of growing our motoring services and B2B businesses. The strategy remains absolutely the right direction for Halfords but, given the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are moderating our near-term plan. COVID-19 has materially changed the retail outlook for the coming months and has overshadowed Brexit as the emerging risk. We have therefore adjusted our short-term focus to reducing cost and working capital, ensuring our colleagues are engaged in the success of the business and, of particular importance, adapting quickly to new customer trends. We will continue to transform the business and develop our customer strategy in FY21, but we will put greater emphasis on responding to emerging trends and laying solid foundations for FY22. Our areas of focus in FY21 are: · A stronger emphasis on reducing the operating costs of the Group, including but not limited to: · an acceleration of the right-sizing of the Group's physical estate that was already underway, with the planned closure of up to 10% of the Group's physical estate (across both stores and garages), which includes the 22 Cycle Republic stores and 5 Halfords stores and garages that we have already exited this year · targeted rent reductions reflecting the current market dynamics · a review of all GNFR contracts and the tendering of several key agreements · revisiting the costs of our logistics network · Continuing to grow the profitability and returns of our core categories, particularly Cycling, through buying efficiencies, more targeted promotional campaigns and working capital reductions. · Developing our Halfords-branded customer proposition by continuing to transform our Group web platform and digital customer experience. In addition, we will invest in expanding our Services business, leveraging our financial services offer and growing our B2B channels. · Swiftly integrating the acquisitions of McConechy's and Tyres on the Drive, using our best-in-class technology across the Services offer. · Continuing to develop PACE, our digital operating platform in Autocentres, with a view to transferring best practice to services delivery in retail and mobile vans. · Expanding our Mobile Expert vans to under-served parts of the UK, increasing our original target of 100 vans to a revised target of 120 vans by the end of FY21. · Upweighting investment in the engagement and development of our colleagues, ensuring they are strongly engaged in our transformation journey. In FY21, we will be more focussed on delivering the most important initiatives that provide the quickest and most attractive returns, whilst building the underlying strength of the business for FY22 and beyond. We are planning for lower capital expenditure in FY21, which we now expect to be in the range of GBP20-30m. As trading conditions improve, however, we will seek to continue our transformation journey at pace, in line with the current strategy but adjusted for a new post COVID-19 world. Graham Stapleton Chief Executive Officer, July 2020 Halfords Group plc's LEI code is 54930086FKBWWJIOB179 Chief Financial Officer's Report Halfords Group plc ("the Group" or "Group") Reportable Segments Halfords Group operates through two reportable business segments: · Retail, operating in both the UK and Republic of Ireland; and · Autocentres, operating solely in the UK. All references to Retail represent the consolidation of the Halfords ("Halfords Retail") and Cycle Republic businesses, Boardman Bikes Limited and Boardman International Limited (together, "Boardman Bikes"), and Performance Cycling Limited (together, "Tredz and Wheelies") trading entities. All references to Group represent the consolidation of the Retail and Autocentres segments. The "FY20" accounting period represents trading for the 53 weeks to 3 April 2020 ("the financial year"). To ensure a meaningful comparison with the prior year, all commentary unless otherwise stated is for the 52-week period ending 27 March 2020 and is before non-underlying items. The impact of week 53 is described in detail below, explaining that due to the exceptional circumstances of COVID-19 the Group made an operating loss in this period. Most of our commentary on profit and cost measures is before the impact of IFRS 16, which is stated where relevant. The impact of IFRS 16 is shown

in the table below and further details of this impact are provided later within this report. The comparative period "FY19" represents trading for the 52 weeks to 29 March 2019 ("the prior year"). Group Financial Results FY20 FY20 FY19 52 week (53 weeks) (52 weeks) (52 weeks) change GBPm GBPm GBPm Group Revenue 1,155.1 1,142.4 1,138.6 +0.3% Group Gross Profit 589.7 584.0 579.0 +0.9% Underlying EBIT 55.4 58.7 62.2 -5.6% pre-IFRS 16* Underlying EBITDA 92.6 95.3 98.2 -3.0% pre-IFRS 16* Net Finance Costs (2.8) (2.8) (3.4) -17.6% Underlying Profit 52.6 55.9 58.8 -4.9% Before Tax pre-IFRS 16* Net Non-Underlying (32.1) (32.1) (7.8) 311.5% Items Impact of Adopting IFRS (1.1) (1.1) - - 16 Profit Before Tax 19.4 22.7 51.0 -55.5% Underlying Basic 22.9p 24.3p 24.5p -0.8% Earnings per Share pre-IFRS 16* * This report includes Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) which we believe provide readers with important additional information on the Group. A glossary of terms and reconciliation to IFRS amounts is shown on page 18. The financial year of FY20 was somewhat overshadowed by the ongoing turbulence caused by Brexit and Halfords undoubtedly felt the impact of subdued consumer confidence throughout the year. The concluding period of the financial year also saw a new and emerging threat - the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact in the closing two weeks of the year was significant with two full days of trading lost in week 52, followed by an almost complete lockdown of the UK. Yet despite seeing impacts on Group revenues from both, Halfords clearly demonstrated its resilience in delivering underlying Group PBT, pre-IFRS 16 of GBP55.9m. In fact, if it were not for the lost trading in week 52 and the dilutive impacts of acquisitions, the underlying Group PBT would have been in line with last year. The business worked hard to mitigate some of the top line revenue impacts through gross profit improvements and tight cost control, whilst continuing to deliver on longer term growth plans through the acquisitions of Tyres on the Drive ("ToTD") and McConechy's Tyre Services ("McConechy's") in the second half. Alongside a strong P&L result we also achieved targeted working capital reductions through more efficient stock management and improved creditor days, enabling our longer term growth strategy. That said, whilst the FY20 impact was contained within the final two weeks of trading, the pandemic is likely to materially impact the trading environment in FY21, amid significant uncertainty on the short-term outlook. Group revenue in FY20, at GBP1,142.4m, was up 0.3% and comprised Retail revenues of GBP950.6m and Autocentres revenue of GBP191.8m. This compared to FY19 Group revenue of GBP1,138.6m, which saw Retail revenue of GBP977.2m and Autocentres revenue of GBP161.4m. Group gross profit at GBP584.0m (FY19: GBP579.0m) represented 51.1% of Group revenue (FY19: 50.9%), reflecting an increase in the Retail gross margin of 20 basis points ("bps") to 48.2% and decrease in the Autocentres gross margin of 250 bps to 65.5%. The overall Group gross profit % was impacted by both mix of product and by the acquisitions within Autocentres. Retail saw strong improvements in gross margin % compared to FY19, particularly the Cycling segment, but benefits were somewhat offset by both weaker winter product results and the relative mix into Cycling. Within Autocentres, the underlying business performed well, improving gross profit % by 180 bps, but the overall impact was eroded by the acquisitions, which were dilutive in the near-term but offer a good longer term opportunity. Total operating costs before non-underlying items and pre IFRS-16 saw a modest increase of 1.6% including mid-year acquisitions. Excluding these acquisitions, operating costs of the underlying businesses declined -0.5% after a continued focus on efficiency and better procurement practices. We worked hard on process efficiency in stores to mitigate National Minimum Wage increases. Lease renewal negotiations saw an average decrease of 15% and investments in store infrastructure saw energy consumption reduce by close to 20%. Cost and efficiency remain a significant opportunity for the Group and one which will see a greater focus as we move through FY21. Total underlying costs, pre IFRS-16, increased to GBP525.3m (FY19: GBP516.8m) of which Retail comprised GBP404.3m (FY19: GBP410.5m), Autocentres GBP118.9m (FY19: GBP104.2m) and unallocated costs GBP2.1m (FY19: GBP2.1m). Unallocated costs represent amortisation charges in respect of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, namely the acquisition of Autocentres in February 2010, Boardman Bikes in June 2014, and Tredz and Wheelies in May 2016, which arise on consolidation of the Group. Group Underlying EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 decreased 3.0% to GBP95.3m (FY19: GBP98.2m), whilst net finance costs pre-IFRS 16 were GBP2.8m (FY19: GBP3.4m). Underlying Profit Before Tax pre-IFRS 16 for the year was down 4.9% at GBP55.9m (FY19: GBP58.8m). Non-underlying items of GBP32.1m in the year (FY19: GBP7.8m) related predominantly to the closure of Cycle Republic and Boardman Performance Centre, as well as costs related to organisational restructure and strategic review. After non-underlying items, Group Profit Before Tax was GBP23.8m (FY19: GBP51.0m). After non-underlying items and including IFRS 16, Group Profit Before Tax was GBP22.7m (FY19: GBP51.0m). The impact on the Group of adopting IFRS 16 in the period was a GBP1.1m net decrease to Group Profit Before Tax. Further details on the impact of IFRS 16 is shown later in this report. As noted earlier, FY20 was a 53-week year and therefore saw an additional week of trading included in the full year results. In a normal operating environment, this would typically result in additional profit of around GBP3m, but the UK lockdown announced on the 23rd March due to COVID-19 resulted in an estimated trading loss of -GBP3.3m. Although the Group was deemed an essential retailer and continued to trade throughout week 53, sales were materially impacted and as such resulted in the loss. At this early stage of the pandemic we operated from a very limited number of stores and garages with limited customer interaction due to social distancing. Retail FY20 FY20 FY19 52 week (53 weeks) (52 weeks) (52 weeks) change GBPm GBPm GBPm Revenue 961.0 950.6 977.2 -2.7% Gross Profit 462.8 458.4 469.3 -2.3% Gross Margin 48.2% 48.2% 48.0% +20bps Operating Costs (410.8) (404.3) (410.5) -1.5% Underlying EBIT 52.0 54.1 58.8 -8.0% pre-IFRS 16* Non-underlying items (29.5) (29.5) (8.7) +239.4% Impact of adopting (1.2) (1.2) - - IFRS 16 EBIT post IFRS 16 21.3 23.4 50.1 -53.3% Underlying EBITDA 81.1 82.7 87.1 -5.1% pre-IFRS 16* * This report includes Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) which we believe provide readers with important additional information on the Group. A glossary of terms and reconciliation to IFRS amounts is shown on page [**]. Revenue for the Retail business of GBP950.6m reflected, on a constant-currency basis, a like-for-like ("LFL") sales decrease of -2.3%. Total revenue in the year declined -2.7% after the impacts of closed stores are included. The Cycling performance was strong, with like-for-like growth of +2.3% rebounding from a slow start to FY20. Motoring finished the year with a like-for-like decline of -5.3%. A similar trend prevailed with results improving as the year progressed, but it was Motoring that was significantly impacted by the pandemic and lockdown from week 52. Conversely, cycling demand was boosted by a more health conscious consumer and the avoidance of public transport. The Retail Operational Review in the Chief Executive's Statement contains further commentary on the trading performance in the year. Like-for-like revenues and total sales revenue mix for the Retail business are split by category below: FY20 FY20 FY19 LFL (%) Total sales mix (%) Total sales mix (%) Motoring -5.3 58.4 60.4 Cycling +2.3 41.6 39.6 Total -2.3 100.0 100.0 Gross profit for the Retail business at GBP458.4m (FY19: GBP469.3m) represented 48.2% of sales, 20bps up on the prior year (FY19: 48.0%). Underlying gross margin improved more significantly than the headline number, which was diluted by product mix into lower margin cycling, and out of the motoring category, alongside gross profit adjustments for IFRS 15. The gross margin improvement reflected the significant work carried out over the last 18 months on our sourcing strategy for both bikes and motoring products, as well as our work to optimise promotional activity throughout the year. Over the year, cycling gross margins improved by 117bps and Motoring by 138bps vs FY19. The table below shows the average exchange rate reflected in cost of sales along with the year-on-year movement. FY20 FY19 full year full year Average USD: GBP rate reflected in cost of $1.33 $1.32 sales Year-on-year movement in rate $0.01 $0.03

Autocentres FY20 FY20 FY19 52 week (53 weeks) (52 weeks) (52 weeks) change GBPm GBPm GBPm Revenue 194.1 191.8 161.4 +18.8% Gross Profit 126.9 125.6 109.7 +14.5% Gross Margin 65.4% 65.5% 68.0% -250bps Operating Costs (121.4) (118.9) (104.2) +14.1% Underlying EBIT pre 5.5 6.7 5.5 +21.8% IFRS 16* Non-underlying items (2.6) (2.6) 0.9 -388.9% Impact of adopting 0.1 0.1 - - IFRS 16 EBIT post IFRS 16 3.0 4.2 6.4 -34.4% Underlying EBITDA pre 11.5 12.6 11.1 +13.5% IFRS 16* * This report includes Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) which we believe provide readers with important additional information on the Group. A glossary of terms and reconciliation to IFRS amounts is shown on page 18. Autocentres generated total revenues of GBP191.8m (FY19: GBP161.4m), an increase of 18.8% on the prior year with a LFL increase of 1.4%. Non-LFL revenue in the year included benefits from the acquisitions of both Tyres on the Drive and McConechy's Tyre Services in November 2019, alongside existing Autocentres that have been open less than 12 months. Gross profit at GBP125.6m (FY19: GBP109.7m) represented a gross margin of 65.5%; a decrease of 250 bps on the prior year. As stated earlier, the decrease in gross margin % was solely a result of the acquisitions, which will have a dilutive effect before we migrate the product mix to servicing and repair in the future. The underlying business saw its GP% improve significantly by +180bps, with the continued development of our PACE Digital Operating Platform aiding buying efficiency across garages alongside a marginally lower mix into tyres, which tend to be lower margin. The benefits of later phases of PACE also began to be felt in Q4 with the digital operating platform improving resource allocation to jobs. Autocentres' Underlying EBITDA before IFRS 16 of GBP12.6m (FY19: GBP11.1m) was 13.5% higher than FY19. Underlying EBIT before IFRS 16 was GBP1.2m (21.8%) higher than FY19 at GBP6.7m (FY19: GBP5.5m). Portfolio Management The total number of fixed stores or centres within the Group stood at 843, with a further 75 mobile locations. The portfolio of fixed locations as at 3 April 2020 comprised 472 stores (end of FY19: 477) and 371 Autocentres (end of FY19: 317). Mobile locations grew by 67 vans, increasing coverage of the most in-demand regions within the UK. The following table outlines the changes in the portfolio over the year: Retail Centres Vans Relocations 3 1 - Leases re-negotiated 20 8 - Refreshed - 14 - Openings/Acquisitions - 57 67 Closed 4 4 - Within Retail, the focus in year continued to be on re-laying stores to optimise the space allocated to key growth categories, including E-mobility. Four retail stores closed on the natural expiration of their leases as it was considered more profitable to the Group on consideration of the anticipated sales transfer to other channels and neighbouring stores. Although nearly all of our Retail stores continue to trade profitably, the number of lease expiries or breaks under option increases significantly within the next five years. Retail will see two-thirds of stores experience optionality within five years, allowing for a high degree of flexibility within the estate. Within Autocentres, one centre was opened and 57 locations acquired in the year. Four were closed, taking the total number of Autocentre locations to 371 as at 3 April 2020 (end of FY19: 317). Fourteen Autocentres were refreshed in the year (FY19: 8). With the exception of eight long leasehold and two freehold properties within Autocentres, the Group's operating sites are occupied under operating leases, the majority of which are on standard lease terms, typically with a five to 15-year term at inception and with an average lease length of under six years. Net Non-Underlying items The following table outlines the components of the non-underlying items recognised in the 53 weeks ended 3 April 2020: FY20 FY19 GBPm GBPm Organisational restructure costs (a) 2.8 6.8 Group-wide strategic review (b) 1.0 2.4 One-off royalty income (c) - (1.6) Acquisition and investment-related fees (d) 1.9 0.2 One-off claims (e) 0.8 - Closure costs (f) 25.6 - Net non-underlying items pre IFRS 16 32.1 7.8 Closure costs (f) 1.2 - Impairment of right-of-use assets (g) 0.9 - Net non-underlying items post IFRS 16 34.2 7.8 a) In the current and prior period, separate and unrelated organisational restructuring activities were undertaken. Current period costs comprised: · Redundancy and transition costs of GBP1.4m relating to roles which have been outsourced or otherwise will not be replaced (FY19: GBP1.5m); and · GBP1.4m of asset write-offs, principally resulting from the strategic decision to re-platform the Retail and Autocentres websites (FY19: GBP5.3m) b) In the current and prior periods, costs were incurred in preparing and implementing the new Group strategy. · GBP0.4m of external consultant costs (FY19: GBP2.0m); and · GBP0.6m of store labour costs, point-of-sale equipment and other associated costs in completing the cycling space re-lay across the store estate (FY19: GBPnil). Prior period costs also included GBP0.4m of warehouse and distribution costs in order to align our network with the new strategy. c) A one-off royalty income was received in the prior period in relation to the use of a software license. d) In the current and prior periods, costs were incurred in relation to the investment in McConechy's Tyre Services and Tyres on the Drive. Tyres on the Drive acquisition costs comprise GBP1m principally relating to the costs of dual running Halfords Mobile Expert and Tyres on the Drive, as well as the write-off of the receivables balance due from Tyres on the Drive; and · GBP0.9m relating to professional fees in respect of the acquisition of McConechy's Tyre Services · GBP0.2m of costs were incurred in the prior period in relation to the investment in Tyres on the Drive and costs relating to a potential acquisition which did not progress. e) During the year, a provision was created for expected costs of settling an ongoing court case, which was then settled during the second half of the period. In addition, a provision of GBP0.6m has been recognised in relation to the audit by HMRC relating to the national minimum wage. f) Closure costs represent costs associated with the proposed closure of the operations of Cycle Republic and the Boardman Performance Centre ("Cycle Republic") following a strategic review of the Group's cycling businesses. The provision mostly relates to the impairment of right-of-use assets, as well as the impairment of intangible and tangible assets and inventories. g) In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Group has revised future cash flow projections for stores and garages. As a result, GBP0.9m incremental impairment has been recognised in relation to garages where the current and anticipated future performance does not support the carrying value of the right-of-use asset and associated tangible assets. This charge is directly attributable incremental impairment due to COVID-19 and relates primarily to the right-of-use asset value. Finance Expense The net finance expense (before non-underlying items and IFRS 16) for the 53 weeks ended 3 April 2020 was GBP2.8m (FY19: GBP3.4m) reflecting lower average levels of net debt throughout the year. Taxation The taxation charge on profit for the 53 weeks ended 3 April 2020 (before IFRS 16) was GBP2.8m (FY19: GBP9.1m), including a GBP4.7m credit (FY19: GBP1.4m credit) in respect of non-underlying items. The effective tax rate of 13.9% (FY19: 17.8%) differs from the UK corporation tax rate (19%) principally due to the impact of overseas tax rates, adjustments in respect of prior periods now closed with HM Revenue and Customs and the impact of the rate change in deferred tax recognised in the balance sheet. Earnings Per Share ("EPS") Underlying Basic EPS before IFRS 16 was 22.9 pence and after non-underlying items 8.9 pence (FY19: 24.5 pence and 21.2 pence after non-underlying items), a 6.5% and 58.0% decrease on the prior year. Basic weighted-average shares in issue during the year were 197.0m (FY19: 197.1m). Dividend ("DPS") In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the likely impact on short-term profitability, the Board has taken a series of measures to preserve cash, one of which is a suspension of the dividend. The final dividend payment is therefore nil,

