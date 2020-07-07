

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo Plc. (FXPO.L), a Swiss iron ore company with assets in Ukraine, reported Tuesday that its first-half pellet production increased 4.6 percent to 5.6 million tonnes from last year's 5.35 million tonnes.



In the second quarter, pellet production was 2.9 million tonnes, up 5.4 percent sequentially.



In the first half, 62 percent Fe pellets fell 54.4 percent to 98 thousand tonnes. Further, 65 percent Fe pellets grew 7.1 percent to 5.50 million tonnes.



Sales volumes for the period increased about 21 percent to 6.1 million tonnes from last year's 5 million tonnes, reflecting de-stocking.



During COVID-19, the company said its facilities continue to operate with minimal impact on operations to date, and the company continues to closely monitor its workforce. The infection rate in the local communities surrounding the company's operations remains low.



Further, Ferrexpo said it has maintained its good safety performance indicators into 2020.



