Extended Rules of Shares Buy-Back Process are attached to this notice. From July 07, 2020, a purchase of own shares procedure for SUTNTIB "INVL Baltic Real Estate" ORS (ISIN code LT0000127151) is launched. The closing date for execution of the procedure is November 9, 2020. The price per share is EUR 1,8526 The maximum number of shares to buy is 2 551 838 The minimum number of shares to buy is 1 Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Order book: INR1LOS Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=783026