

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation accelerated for the first time in six months in June, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in June, following a 1.2 percent increase in May and April.



Prices for motor fuels fell 7.9 percent yearly in June. Meanwhile, prices for tobacco increased 17.9 percent.



The price development of clothing had an increasing effect on consumer price inflation, the agency said.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose to 1.7 percent in June from 1.1 percent in the previous month.



