Sectra Signs Enterprise Imaging Contract With US Healthcare Provider

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Connecticut, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT.B) will install its enterprise imaging solution in many of CHRISTUS Health's U.S. locations. This unified imaging strategy will simplify physician workflow and provide high system availability to 30 hospitals and multiple imaging centers within the health system.

The contract signed in June includes modules for radiology, cardiology, and mammography as well as a VNA at its core to store all departmental imaging. Additionally, advanced visualization tools, teaching file software, business analytics, and a universal viewer are included. The Sectra solution will be deployed across select regions of CHRISTUS Health in Texas and Louisiana.

"I'm delighted to welcome CHRISTUS Health as a customer. Sectra is providing a solution that will standardize image management, viewing and archiving while allowing for systematic high availability - including planned updates and upgrades," says Mikael Anden, President of Sectra, Inc.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a complete and robust system armed with efficient and accurate clinical tools, proven to boost productivity and improve collaboration without system barriers. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. The offering includes a module for full-scale digital pathology, which received FDA approval in the US in March 2020. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra's PACS is 'Best in KLAS' for seven consecutive years at https://medical.sectra.com/.

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.

