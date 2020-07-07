Suominen Corporation - Manager's transaction: Borgman, Björn

Suominen Corporation July 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST)





Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Borgman, Björn

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Suominen Corporation

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52_20200706182550_2

Transaction date: 2020-07-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,037 Unit price: 3.9 EUR

(2): Volume: 963 Unit price: 3.89 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.89807 EUR

Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.