On July 3, 2020, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in SeaTwirl AB (publ) were to receive observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. On July 6, 2020, SeaTwirl AB (publ) published a press release with information that the company had received two loan facilities to ensure sufficient working capital for the next three months. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in SeaTwirl AB (publ) (STW, ISIN code SE0009242175, order book ID 130457) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB