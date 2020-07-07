Atos International: Atos launches open innovation accelerator program for startups and SMEs with strong industry focus

Paris - July 7, 2020 - Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, today launches " Scaler , the Atos Accelerator ", its new startup and SME program with a unique focus on industries, security and decarbonization. It brings together Atos' technology teams with selected startups to co-create innovative digital solutions for clients in specific industries - answering proven business use cases and benefiting from a joint and accelerated go-to-market. Atos Scaler also supports Atos' security and decarbonization strategies, making them key focuses in its approach.

Every year, about 15 startups or SMEs will be selected to develop their projects according to specific customer interests. These projects will contribute to enriching Atos' current offerings. Each startup or SME comes with a precise use-case, specific industry-focus and skills, in line with Atos' latest strategic plan client focus .

This program is a further step in Atos' fruitful collaboration with startups and SMEs, which has already resulted in numerous successful projects.

"Atos Scaler is committed to unleash the value of collaboration, by facilitating open innovation and giving birth to very concrete industrial applications, with accelerated time-to-market." says Elie Girard, Atos CEO. "Our new accelerator will be a key asset for Atos, enriching our portfolio to better support our customer innovation journey, and supporting Atos' strategy while supporting the members of Atos Scaler. Industry focus, Security and Decarbonization have been key aspects in the selection of successful startups and will become even more important criteria for our upcoming target partners."

The 14 startups mentioned below and detailed here are the proud winners selected for the launch of Atos Scaler:

Healthcare & Life Sciences







Big Picture (https://bigpicture.io/) *

(https://bigpicture.io/) Malinko (https://www.malinkoapp.com/) Manufacturing



Siasearch (https://www.siasearch.io/)

(https://www.siasearch.io/) Rcup (http://www.rcup.io/) Resources & Services







Sentient Science (https://sentientscience.com/) *

(https://sentientscience.com/) Opinum (https://www.opinum.com/) Financial services & Insurance



DreamQuark (https://www.dreamquark.com/) *

(https://www.dreamquark.com/) SuperGraph (https://www.supergraph.nl/en/) Public Sector & Defense



United Biometrics (https://unitedbiometrics.com/news/)

(https://unitedbiometrics.com/news/) Tier 1 Asset Management Ltd. (https://www.tier1.com/) Telecommunications & Media







Synchronized (http://www.synchronized.tv/) Advanced Technology & Cyber







Claroty (https://www.claroty.com/)

(https://www.claroty.com/) IQM (https://www.meetiqm.com/) Decarbonization



Greenspector (https://greenspector.com/en/home/) *

* Startups with which Atos is working on decarbonization projects

Industry-by-design

The firms selected by Atos have already confirmed a first demand from the market. Most of them have already worked with Atos once and Atos Scaler will enable them to benefit from Atos global footprint. They are bringing to Atos industry expertise and business use cases, adding immediate value to Atos' customer journey with a "ready to sell" approach.

Growing the startup business

Atos is committed to giving startups access to its customers and to help them sign new business, translating open innovation into concrete business realization. All selected startups will be integrated in global Atos' activities globally. This includes the creation of demos which will be available in Atos' business technology centers (BTICs) and, for customer innovation, joint innovation workshops or strategic hackathons.

Scaler will allow startups to accelerate their development within 18 months, by accessing Atos' clients and partners and benefitting from Atos' global brand and visibility.

As part of the program, the selected startups will get access to key Atos' resources such as international business development experts that will help them expand beyond their current market; coaching advice in customer innovation; data hosting solutions; ideation & DevSecOps platform (Atos Studio); Google Cloud platform; and HPC-as-a-Service. They will benefit from privileged support throughout their Scaler journey.

Enhancing Digital Security

Atos has developed a unique innovation track record in order to protect end-users, IoT and data, to detect and respond to threats. Atos serves the connected world (smart cities, OT in transport and Industry 4.0), develops Mission Critical Systems and addresses economic security with solutions such as sovereign cloud, data portability and blockchain traceability.

The Group is #3 in cybersecurity services worldwide and complements its technologies by partnering with global leaders, as well as selecting to work with startups with powerful industry use cases such as United Biometrics (strong biometric authentication) and Claroty (IT/OT security).

Towards decarbonization

Atos' ambition towards decarbonization was again highlighted by its recent commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2035 , setting the highest decarbonization standards for its industry. Building on this very strong position and skillset, Atos has launched Decarbonization as a Service: Decarbonization for its customers. Scaler supports Atos' commitment to leadership in decarbonized digital transformation. One of the selection criteria for the candidates was how they support Atos' customers in their journey towards a decarbonized digital world. Together with Scaler startups, Atos develops new solutions that make decarbonization a competitive advantage.

More information about "Atos Scaler, the accelerator" and first 14 selected startups, visit https://atos.net/en/atos-scaler (https://atos.net/en/atos-scaler)

(https://atos.net/en/atos-scaler) More information about Atos' commitment towards decarbonization, visit https://atos.net/en/about-us/corporate-responsibility-and-sustainability (https://atos.net/en/about-us/corporate-responsibility-and-sustainability)

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

