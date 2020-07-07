Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.07.2020 | 10:15
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Safeture Partners With Israel's MAX Security Expanding Risk Analysis

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture AB said today it partnered with Israel-based MAX Security, one of the world's leading risk analysis companies, to include its extensive information as an added map-based service.

MAX Security provides comprehensive security and risk management and intelligence solutions for the private and corporate sectors. With over 25 successful years in the security sector, MAX provides some of the world's leading organizations with the tools to enable them to carry out business in some of the most challenging and fragile environments.

"Partnering with MAX Security was an easy decision and is a great addition to the Safeture offering," said Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture. "Gaining access to MAX Security's global risk analysis ensures our customers get the best and latest data possible."

MAX's state of the art online intelligence portal combines some of the most advanced tactical and strategic intelligence analysis and in-depth forecasting, enabling efficient and accurate future operational planning.

The synergy between the operational and intelligence divisions combined with the emphasis on the 'human element' at MAX enables the company to provide a unique and higher standard of security support to travelers.

"In today's unpredictable and volatile world, the combination of the best intelligence with the most advanced technology is a must for those responsible for Duty of Care in their organizations," said Noam Schiller, President & Founder, MAX Security. "The combination of MAX Security's intelligence and Safeture's technology is a game-changer in terms of enhanced capabilities."

For additional information, visit www.safeture.com or contact:
Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman:
+46-706-00-81-66
Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/r/safeture-partners-with-israel-s-max-security-expanding-risk-analysis,c3150012

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17559/3150012/1275906.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/max-logo-slogan-3,c2804427

Max Logo Slogan 3

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture58067,c2804428

Safeture58067

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.