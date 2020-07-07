Safeture Partners With Israel's MAX Security Expanding Risk Analysis

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture AB said today it partnered with Israel-based MAX Security, one of the world's leading risk analysis companies, to include its extensive information as an added map-based service.

MAX Security provides comprehensive security and risk management and intelligence solutions for the private and corporate sectors. With over 25 successful years in the security sector, MAX provides some of the world's leading organizations with the tools to enable them to carry out business in some of the most challenging and fragile environments.

"Partnering with MAX Security was an easy decision and is a great addition to the Safeture offering," said Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture. "Gaining access to MAX Security's global risk analysis ensures our customers get the best and latest data possible."

MAX's state of the art online intelligence portal combines some of the most advanced tactical and strategic intelligence analysis and in-depth forecasting, enabling efficient and accurate future operational planning.

The synergy between the operational and intelligence divisions combined with the emphasis on the 'human element' at MAX enables the company to provide a unique and higher standard of security support to travelers.

"In today's unpredictable and volatile world, the combination of the best intelligence with the most advanced technology is a must for those responsible for Duty of Care in their organizations," said Noam Schiller, President & Founder, MAX Security. "The combination of MAX Security's intelligence and Safeture's technology is a game-changer in terms of enhanced capabilities."

For additional information, visit www.safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman:

+46-706-00-81-66

Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

