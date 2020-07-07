Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2020 / 09:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 274.7378 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2704346 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 74086 EQS News ID: 1087693 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2020 03:47 ET (07:47 GMT)