Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAA LN) Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2020 / 09:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 169.0127 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 275186 CODE: CNAA LN ISIN: FR0011720911 ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAA LN Sequence No.: 74102 EQS News ID: 1087727 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2020 03:50 ET (07:50 GMT)