Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2020 / 09:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 119.7306 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6164271 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 74106 EQS News ID: 1087735 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 07, 2020 03:50 ET (07:50 GMT)