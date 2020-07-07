Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQP LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2020 / 09:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 111.9049 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 988152 CODE: SGQP LN ISIN: LU0832436512 ISIN: LU0832436512 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQP LN Sequence No.: 74123 EQS News ID: 1087771 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2020 03:53 ET (07:53 GMT)