Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVB LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2020 / 09:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 104.8915 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 206778 CODE: SGVB LN ISIN: LU1081771369 ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVB LN Sequence No.: 74132 EQS News ID: 1087791 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2020 03:55 ET (07:55 GMT)