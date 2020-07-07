Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP (CSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2020 / 09:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP DEALING DATE: 06-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1032.7851 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30515 CODE: CSH2 LN ISIN: LU1230136894 ISIN: LU1230136894 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSH2 LN Sequence No.: 74138 EQS News ID: 1087805 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 07, 2020 03:56 ET (07:56 GMT)