Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2020 / 09:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 154.4197 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4798539 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 74156 EQS News ID: 1087841 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2020 03:59 ET (07:59 GMT)