Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAL LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2020 / 10:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.3602 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8841669 CODE: LCAL LN ISIN: LU1781541849 ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAL LN Sequence No.: 74193 EQS News ID: 1087921 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 07, 2020 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)