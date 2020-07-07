Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2020 / 10:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.6558 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3515758 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 74211 EQS News ID: 1087957 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 07, 2020 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)