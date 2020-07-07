Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRWL LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2020 / 10:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.351 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1600746 CODE: KRWL LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN Sequence No.: 74219 EQS News ID: 1087973 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2020 04:09 ET (08:09 GMT)