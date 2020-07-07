Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSL LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2020 / 10:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 18.1407 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1247928 CODE: RUSL LN ISIN: LU1923627332 ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSL LN Sequence No.: 74229 EQS News ID: 1087993 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 07, 2020 04:11 ET (08:11 GMT)