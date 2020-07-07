Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCT LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2020 / 10:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.5442 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 500000 CODE: IQCT LN ISIN: LU2023679256 ISIN: LU2023679256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCT LN Sequence No.: 74242 EQS News ID: 1088021 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2020 04:13 ET (08:13 GMT)