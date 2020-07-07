AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (INRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2020 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 06/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 74.0739 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9301844 CODE: INRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRAM Sequence No.: 74265 EQS News ID: 1088077 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 07, 2020 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)