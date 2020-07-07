AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B (FTSE) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2020 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B DEALING DATE: 06/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 572.7865 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5864 CODE: FTSE ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FTSE Sequence No.: 74269 EQS News ID: 1088085 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2020 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)