AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2020 / 10:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 06/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 58.6573 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41082305 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 74300 EQS News ID: 1088149 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 07, 2020 04:23 ET (08:23 GMT)