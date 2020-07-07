The Most Comprehensive Online Arabic Book Platform Hits the Market - The Al Manhal eStore

Al-Manhal marks a significant milestone in supporting Arabic literature by launching an exclusive online bookstore which provides leading Arabic books covering over twenty leading subject areas in both digital and print.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Manhal has officially launched the world's largest Arabic online bookstore - the Al Manhal Store, which is home to over 90,000 titles from reputable publishers across the Arab and Islamic landscape.

The online store (available on both web and app) offers book lovers with Arabic reading choices from all genres, while catering to different age groups, preferences, and budgets. Some prominent authors trending on the platform include Jebran and Khalil Jebran, Mohammad Hussein Haykal, Jalal Al-Din Al-Sayouti, Mohammad Zeyad Hamdan, among others.

The Al Manhal e-bookstore provides quick and easy access to Arabic titles that are either hard to find or not available anywhere else. Titles on the e-platform can be purchased in print and electronic formats in over 20 disciplines including Art, History, Science, Medicine to name a few, in addition to the fiction and fantasy options. Print titles come with doorstep delivery facility whereas e-books can be read instantly on the web or app. The payment choices for purchasing are very flexible including card, cash on delivery, Bitcoins and more. Customer support is available 24x7 online for the benefit of book purchasers.

"With the world embracing e-commerce in almost every purchasing aspect, it is imperative that purchasing of Arabic books evolve too. The need of the hour is a dedicated platform that ensures busy individuals and professionals can pursue their love for reading in Arabic amidst their time pressed lifestyles.

"With the Al Manhal Store, we seek to provide current and future generations with the ability to take with them, their favorite books - anywhere, anytime, and on any device", says Al Manhal Store CEO, Mohamad Al Baghdadi.

Discover more by visiting the store at Store.AlManhal.com. Interested readers may also download the app on their Android or iOS device, subscribe to the company's newsletter, or get in touch with the team to discover more.

Al Manhal, a division of TechKnowledge, is the leading Arabic eLearning and information provider in the Middle East and North Africa. Users trust Al Manhal as the world's leading provider of full text searchable databases of scholarly and scientific publications to help fuel learning and discovery.

Al Manhal combines its deep publishing and library expertise with best-in-class technology to empower universities, government organizations, corporates, schools and public libraries to efficiently discover and access thousands of eBooks, eJournals, eTheses, intelligence reports, and conference proceedings from the Middle East, Africa & Asia's leading publishers and research institutes.

